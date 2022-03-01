Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 01, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Former Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Sentenced to Five Years in Prison 

By
click to enlarge The never-opened Rascal Flatts location in the Flats, part of Frank Capri's nationwide scheme - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • The never-opened Rascal Flatts location in the Flats, part of Frank Capri's nationwide scheme

Frank Capri, a former mobster turned government witness turned developer who scammed the East Bank of the Flats with Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts-branded restaurants that never opened, was sentenced last week to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion.

Capri's scheme, which began in 2011 and continued through 2015 in Cleveland and around the country, involved inflating revenue projections for the planned restaurants to convince developers to hand over tenant improvement funds for the properties. Capri's company would then reduce actual construction costs — including creating fake contractors, acting as their own contractor, creating false documents, submitting fake invoices — to pocket the difference between the developer's outlay and their costs.



Twenty to 40 franchises were sold to developers, but most never opened after lengthy, intentional construction delays. Capri's company (Boomtown) failed to pay taxes, racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liens and faced some $30 million in lawsuits. (That number had climbed to $65 million in judgments by 2017.)

The Feds say between 2011 and 2015, Capri collected some $12.9 million for Toby Keith restaurants that never sold a thing. Meanwhile, Capri transferred millions from Boomtown's bank account to his personal one, spent at least $2.7 million of the illegal funds on jewelry alone, and underreported his income to the IRS by more than $3 million over the course of three years.

Once he'd taken the developers for all he could with Toby Keith's restaurant, Capri went back to the well after securing another deal to open Rascal Flatts-branded bars and restaurants around the country, deploying a similar scheme, and in many cases, deploying it on the same developers he had just bilked.

Cleveland was one of those cases, as the East Bank announced in 2016 it would be welcoming the Rascal Flatts Bar and Grill.

Because Capri hid his ties to the new company so well, few were any the wiser, and Capri managed to collect more than $5 million in tenant improvement funds from developers for another batch of restaurants that once again never opened.

The developers of the East Bank of the Flats eventually found out they were dealing with Capri again when a man named Ray Rostho, who owned an Arizona construction company and who was hired by Capri to front the Rascal Flatts project here and in other cities, told them at one point that they really ought to just talk to Frank Capri if they had concerns, because it was his project.

"I said, 'You're going to have to call Frank Capri,'" Roshto told the Arizona Republic. "He was totally surprised. He shouted out, 'Frank Capri!' Then he said it again: 'Frank Capri.' And I said, 'Yeah.'"

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2020 on 16 charges. He pleaded guilty to two of them last August.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Akron Proud Boys Member Arrested After Punching Woman, Using Racial Slurs Read More

  2. Adrienne DiPiazza Leaving Fox 8, Meg Shaw Leaving Channel 5 Read More

  3. Here's What Josh Mandel, Jim Jordan and J.D. Vance Had to Say at CPAC Read More

  4. Cleveland to Chicago Hyperloop is Still Just a Stupid, Extremely Expensive Dream Read More

  5. Bond Set, FBI Investigating Possible Hate Crime Charge for Akron Proud Boys Member Who Punched Black Woman While Using Racial Slur Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., March 2

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sat., March 5

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 6
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation