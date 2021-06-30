June 30, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
There are many millions of Catholics worldwide and for those looking to find a partner with the same faith, there are thankfully many catholic dating sites. We've listed some of the more well-known ones among them, as well as some larger dating sites that enable you to search for members of the same faith. The niche sites are great because they are faith-focused and often offer more insight into how a member is approaching their faith, while the larger sites are wonderful because they have such huge membership pools.
eHarmony is a massive dating site that allows you to search for other Catholic members.
eHarmony is an incredible dating site with millions of members worldwide. Thanks to being known for being a serious dating site for people who want to meet others based on personality, you won't find many people on here looking for casual dating. While not a faith-based site, you can choose to match with members who have the same faith you do.
eHarmony is a well-designed site and app that's incredibly easy to use. To sign up, however, you need to take the time to fill out the personality test properly, and to use the site, you have to be willing to pay for a fairly expensive membership.
Catholic dating is made easy with Big Church which is a site for those of the Christian faith, looking to make friends and date.
While the design of Big Church isn't particularly inviting, the site offers a lot of different ways of interacting with other members, which makes for a fun experience. You can also download the app, either for iOS or Android.
Big Church can be a great experience if you want to mingle with other members of the Christian faith, but if you seek to meet only Catholics, then it may not be the best site for you.
There used to be a site called CatholicMingle, but it merged with its sister site ChristianMingle. That might seem like a shame at first, but as ChristianMingle has managed to amass 15M members, it might actually benefit you as the site has become so popular and more people know about it. If you, as a Catholic, are willing to date Christians who aren't Catholic, it's, of course, also helpful.
As the site has a huge number of members, and a pretty even male to female ratio, as well as an even distribution across different age groups, it's effortless to find singles near you. Not everyone using the site is that serious about it, though, as not everyone fills out their profile in detail. The site, in general, is pretty basic as it doesn't offer any fancy communication methods or matching algorithms, but it's really easy to navigate.
If you are a catholic single, it's well worth checking out jdate. They promise to be a modern catholic dating site, with one of the best designs and indeed they are!
Jdate offers a young and fresh dating site for Catholic singles looking to meet new friends and find worthwhile relationships. As you can download the app, it's possible to find matches and interact with other members when on the move as well. The site is only three years old, so it will likely take a while to grow, but it holds great potential in the way it's designed.
Catholic Match falls among the niche catholic dating sites, making it easy to find catholic matches.
As one of the larger catholic dating sites with over 1.5M members worldwide, Catholic Match makes it easy to find matches. That makes the experience more pleasurable than some of the smaller sites where members near you are harder to find.
As profiles are detailed on Catholic Match, browsing other people's profiles is fun. The ability to set up multiple-choice questions on your profile also make it easy to start conversations.
Overall, Catholic Match is an excellent catholic dating site that's fun to use and a great place for conversation starters. The forums you can join furthermore enable you to meet and chat with others, even if you aren't interested in dating them.
FirstMet (Formerly AreYouInterested/AYI?), is a massive dating site with over 30M members worldwide. White it's not among the free catholic dating sites, it is indeed free and you can easily search for other catholic members.
FirstMet has a large pool of members worldwide, most of whom are looking for a serious relationship. That's the great part. Plus, it's easy and fun to use. The not so great part is that their matching algorithm is very focused around interests, as opposed to religion. Unlike many other sites, you cannot search for other members, but rather it will match you with members that you say yes or no to.
Most members on FirstMet are 35 and up, so if you're in that age group, you're more likely to find a match.
CatholicSingles is a catholic dating site and catholic dating app for iOS and Android. A small niche catholic dating site, it offers some very nice features and active members.
While CatholicSingles only offers about 12,000 members, those members are active. They are also dedicated to the catholic faith, which opens an avenue for connection and conversation. The site has a nice blog, covering catholic topics that are of interest to members. Overall, it offers a great user experience, the only downside being how few members there are on the site.
Ave Maria Singles is not your traditional catholic dating site, but rather a site that focuses on singles who want to marry. It's also a site that's dedicated to devout Catholics and not just hose who turn up to mass every so often.
AveMariaSingles is a small site dedicated to those of the Catholic faith who are very strict when it comes to their religion. The site is looking to enable like-minded Catholics to find each other and get married. The site is simple to use and comes without any bells and whistles. They want to keep it that way—their aim is for people to meet up as fast as possible, as opposed to waste their time chatting online.
CatholicPeopleMeet is a so-called free catholic dating site, meaning you can sign up for free, but have to pay to message other members. However, as it's a pretty small niche dating site, it's great you can sign up for free as it's easy to establish how many members are near enough that you're willing to date them.
CatholicPeopleMeet is an easy-to-use catholic dating site. It is hassle-free and intuitive. It's not the largest site on the market, but as you can join for free, it's easy enough to check if there are any members in your area. Profiles are decently detailed, and there appear to be little to no fake profiles. Most profiles are, furthermore, filled out properly, which means people on the platform care about making a good impression. This is lovely if you're looking for a serious relationship.
CatholicMates is one of the more basic dating sites on this list, but it's worth a mention due to it being a niche catholic dating site.
The site is not nicely designed—rather it reminds you of something from the nineties. What's more, the search function is lacking in that you cannot search for many specifics. However, as it is a niche catholic dating site, it's nice that you can sign up for free and have a look around to see if there are any interesting members you'd like to chat with.
