Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat—there are so many social media platforms to choose from these days that another probably seems like overkill. Well, stop for a second and hear what this one is all about. It’s called OnlyFans. OnlyFans is a content subscription service where members pay a fee or subscribe for free to unlock their favorite creator’s page. The page looks similar to Facebook, where there is a profile picture and a cover photo, but that’s where the similarities end—this is not Facebook, my friend, and you probably won’t find your Grandma trying to “friend” you on it. Today, we’re talking about the top Free OnlyFans accounts of 2022.
OnlyFans is an all-access, exclusive site where creators, frequently celebrities and other famous entertainers, post snippets of their lives, pictures, videos, and other such content—still sounding like Facebook? Well, the difference here is what’s in the content. See Facebook and Instagram, and the like have rules about what you can post, wear, not wear, etc.—OnlyFans doesn’t. The creators on this site are free to post whatever they like—nudes, naughty videos, customized content, racy roleplays, and so much more. With most, you can even direct message with your favorite creator and exchange ideas, sexy talk, proposals, and more. Imagination is the only limit on OnlyFans (with a healthy dose of respect, too, of course).
Founded in 2016 by British tech engineer and investor Timothy Stokeley, OnlyFans was created as a hub to get viewers to pay for exclusive content from celebrities and influencers. But since then, and especially since the pandemic hit, OnlyFans has become a famous platform for adult entertainment where adults can sell their steamy photos and videos to their fans. This can be done through a user’s subscription, tipping the creator, or posting a fee schedule on their page. It must be noted, though, that not all subscriptions cost money. In fact, many don’t, and the creator will offer free access to their page’s content with either tipping or a fee schedule for additional services, or sometimes no monetary offerings at all.
Getting started as a creator is free and easy to do. All you have to do is go to the OnlyFans website and sign up—it’s free and simple. Next, you submit an ID to verify your identity, and after this, your account will be approved. OnlyFans recommends you attach as many social media accounts as possible to identify your account better and more quickly. Once approved, set your subscription rate, start posting regularly, and promote your account to draw in faithful fans and more subscribers. OnlyFans says, “if you want to retain your fanbase and attract new viewers, then it’s important to make sure you plan your content, post consistently, offer incentives, interact with your fans, and make use of the features available to help you succeed on the platform.”
You might wonder why anyone would have a free OnlyFans account. How can you make money if your account is free? Well, there are a multitude of reasons. Let’s look at the following list:
The following list is our 20 Top Free OnlyFans accounts for 2022. Let’s take a look at what these beauties have to offer!
Our first free OnlyFans account is a sucker for the four B’s: bourbon, booty, boats, and you can guess the fourth. De Rankin is a full-time RN and a full-time OnlyFans creator. This busy beauty offers all sorts of interesting, enticing content and a subscription to her page is free! She does, however, have a fee list for extras and does respond quicker if you tip her, but you can DM her and she loves connecting with all her fans. Subscribe today and shoot this buxom beauty a message—come see all she has to offer!2. Coffee and Cleavage
This free Only Fans account is Coffee and Cleavage, a sexy podcast hosted by Miss Lynnie Marie and Shantal Monique. These California cuties come to you from the modeling scene, posting scathing pics and vids and talking about all things sex on their weekly Wednesday podcast. They even do contests for giveaways and more fun stuff! Come subscribe today—why not? It’s the best free OnlyFans!3. Kaila Troy
DJ Kaila Troy is in the house! This fiery music star brings you all her hottest content, including access to her spicy new singles when they drop. She’s also an artist, TV personality, and reality show celebrity. With a subscription to her page, you get access to all her latest pics, vids, music, a look into her exciting life, and so much more. A subscription is free, so come check out this free only fans account today!4. Deelz and Kait
Welcome to the collab page of Deelz and Kait! These sexy stars bring you their latest VLOGs, revealing their escapades worldwide. These two also broadcast a podcast every Wednesday full of tips and tricks for creators and users, and they even bring in some of your favorite top Only Fans guests. Come see why this page is one of the best free Only fans accounts of 2022.5. Brittanya
Brittanya offers two pages—one is VIP, and this one is her OnlyFans for free! This buxom beauty calls herself your own personal porn star. She posts tons of sultry pics and vids, posts regularly about her adventurous life and sexy ongoings, and is online faithfully to direct messages with her fans. Her free OnlyFans account is full of all sorts of suggestive content, so come check out what she’s offering!6. HAMMYTV
This husband and wife team comes to you from another social media platform where they couldn’t be as racy as they wanted to be. But here at their top free Only Fans account, they have the freedom to do as they please, and please they do! Check out their funny and sexy pics and vids, VLOGs, requests, and so much more! HAMMYTV is crazy entertaining—it’ll make you laugh and turn you on at the same time. Come check out all they have to offer on one of the best OnlyFans accounts today!7. Nakedbakers
Nakedbakers is just what she sounds like—and more! This foxy femme fatale loves to get naked and film herself doing things around the house. She also has a premium OnlyFans baking channel where she and her friends get naked and bake delicious goodies. Her one page has a free subscription, offering pay-per-view content, while her other page is a paid subscription with unlimited access to all her tantalizing productions. The choice is yours, but either way, you are sure to be entertained!8. Models101
Models101 is a preview account displaying all the hottest Only Fans content creators daily. With daily updates, including new nudes and uncensored videos, this page will give you a taste of all things Only Fans. Preview some of the best top creator accounts on OnlyFans for free. If you’re new to OF, this is the place to start. You get to see all the top producers and the hottest OF stars, making it easier to choose who to subscribe to and who to check out next. As a creator, this page can be a great place to start and discover how you want your content to look, seeing what the top stars are doing with their pages. Come subscribe to Models101 today—it’s free!9. Diana K
This sex kitten offers a free sexy gift with every subscription. Diana K is an erotic creature who loves all things fornication. She’s avid about filming herself playing solo and with others. Diana has a top free OnlyFans page and a paid subscription page, both offering access to her tantalizing tricks and racy rambunctiousness. Diana is exploding with imagination and loves to please her fans—come see all this beauty has to offer!10. Loona Sex Therapist
That’s right, folks, Loona is a sex therapist, so she knows her stuff. And she’s a porn star, so she really, really knows her stuff! Loona is “breaking stereotypes by being a licensed sex therapist with a Master's degree In counseling and doing real porn on OnlyFans!” This firecracker is brains and beauty—she’s got it all. She has one of the best free OnlyFans accounts because of all she offers, including exclusive content, full-length, uncensored videos, live streams and custom videos, member ratings, one-one private messaging, and so much more! Loona provides it ALL and for FREE! Click subscribe and unlock att things Loona today.11. Peach Jars
Peach Jars is a part-time cosplayer and full-time sex kitten. She loves dressing up like a cat, getting all purred up, and responding to her fans’ messages. For a $5 tip, she’ll even send you an exclusive photo—anytime, and she’s online practically all the time. Peach has one of the best free Only Fans accounts because she’s such a hot entertainer and because she just loves her subscribers so much. Her fans are her life, and it shows with all the steamy content she creates, just for them.12. Renee Winter FREE
This stunning redhead will get anyone all fired up. Renee Winter is not cold like her name suggests—she is hot, hot, hot! And her free Only Fans account gives you unlimited access to all her juicy content. Renee claims to have the best free OnlyFans account out there, with exclusive content that’s NOT on her social media, including nudes, videos, fun with friends, and spicy daily uploads. This account is worth the click, so come check her out today!13. Lily Shams
Lily Shams is where you go if you want to get damp—this free OnlyFans page has the wettest content around. Lily is a blonde hottie with curves in all the right places. With a free subscription, you unlock access to all her compelling content, including some fun times with her sexy sister! Lily Shams loves erotic play and loves captivating her fans with her barbie doll looks and her legs that go for miles. Lily loves attention and is waiting for you to click on her page today.14. ONLINE NOW
ONLINE NOW is a mom-and-daughter page that offers intimate content with this dynamic decalescent duo. Hannah and Suzie are online all the time, waiting to show you all their sexy offerings. They provide a free OnlyFans page and a VIP nude page, where they give you a $500 content bundle when you subscribe to it. They also offer limited-time deals and other exclusive bargains when you subscribe. These two lovely ladies of the night are sure to satisfy all indulgences, so what are you waiting for? Come check out their salacious content today.15. Nina Khalifa
This sexy Armenian has a sculpted bod and a freaky personality you’re going to want to follow along with on her OnlyFans free page. Her top free OnlyFans page has over 400 posts and 300 videos for your viewing pleasures. Nina Khalifa also has a paid subscription account where she gives you access to all her nudes and direct messaging. Nina’s free account is here to tease you into subscribing to her paid page, but her paid page is only a cool $12.69 per month, with subscription bundles available. Follow this sexy beauty along and come see what her adventurous life is all about.
16. Sara Mei Kasai
Sara Mei Kasai loves to tease, and her page is here to do just that. Teasing gets her all worked up, and we fans win when she’s worked up. A subscription to her Only Fans page is free, and it unlocks daily lewd content, including pics, posts, and vids. Sara Mei loves Asian anime and cosplay and likes to dress up in all sorts of costumes for her fans. She’s a natural entertainer, and we promise she’ll get you all riled up, eager for more. Click on her today, come see what you’ve been missing.17. Lissa Aires
This delicious diva from Miami has a booty like none other. She’s curvy and foxy, steamy and down-to-earth, super fun and personable—she’s everything you could want in the girlfriend experience. Lissa Aires wants you to message her so she can get to know you personally. This top free OnlyFans account is the only place you can see all of Lissa’s exclusive pics and vids, all from the comfort of your own home—or anywhere really, although NSFW, so be warned! This sultry temptress loves to put it all on display, and she loves to take her fans wherever she goes. You cannot miss this page—subscribe today.
18. Your Personal Thot
Your Personal Thot is a top free OnlyFans account because of this busty beauty’s bewitching content. Her real name is Heaven, yes, Heaven. And she lives up to her name, too, as she’s an angel on Earth. But like all angels here, she has a devilish side too—and that’s what she likes to show us most. Heaven has big brown eyes, long dark hair, and pouty lips. She loves fulfilling fantasies and taking loads of pictures and videos, just waiting for you to watch. Heaven wants to get to know all her fans and loves hearing your thoughts on her latest content. Subscribe today and see what Heaven is all about.19. Toochi Kash
Toochi Kash is one of the top creators on OnlyFans, and she offers all her content for a free subscription—all you have to do is click the button, and she’s all yours. You can direct message with her, but remember, tipped messages get responded to faster with Toochi. This brazen beauty also offers a paid subscription page, offering all her XXX-rated content, and so much more. She provides free limited trials, subscription bundles, and many other options. Toochi is so fun to follow and is a top creator for a reason. Click on her page today and find out why—you won’t be disappointed!20. Suicide Girls
This is the “world’s most badass sorority of tattooed beauties and geek goddesses,” and this is their free Only Fans account. Suicide Girls started in 2001 (before OnlyFans) as a social networking website featuring a collection of over 2500 pin-up girls, aiming to redefine beauty. What some people may think is strange or bizarre is what makes these babes so hot and intriguing. Their best OnlyFans account showcases all their talents, beauties, babes, and more. Suicide Girls has almost 6000 posts and over 7000 media posts. This page is sexy and fabulous—you must come check it out today.
As you can see, there are tons of free Only Fans accounts, and some of the top creators on OnlyFans offer free subscriptions. Some offer VIP pages as well, but if you’re new to OnlyFans, a free page is a great way to get started. These teasers are a great way to get your feet wet, showcasing multiple talents, naughty pics, direct messaging, compelling videos, and oh so much more. Only Fans is the ONLY platform where the creator is free to post as they please, revealing every aspect of themselves to tease and please their fans as they wish. Don’t delay—come subscribe to OnlyFans today.
