Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Feb. 12-18) 

WED 02/12

Amazing Grace

This documentary film features never-before-seen footage of Rock Hall inductee Aretha Franklin as she recorded a live gospel album in 1972 in Los Angeles. The movie shows tonight at 7 at the Rock Hall as part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month celebration. Tickets cost $10 for non-members. It's free for members. (Jeff Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

Anastasia

Featuring a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens with direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia rolled into Conner Palace with plenty of hype. The show switches time periods and locations and takes place both in the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. It follows a young woman who's pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her as she enlists the help of a con man and an ex-aristocrat. Tonight's curtain is at 7:30; the show runs through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $39. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Cavaliers didn't win a game at home for the entire month of January, but tonight's contest against another struggling team, the Atlanta Hawks, provides hope for a W. The Hawks have sat near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for the entire year and haven't played well despite a few good wins against Philadelphia and San Antonio. The game begins at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Patrick Conway, co-founder of Great Lakes Brewing Co., talks about his career and the history of beer in Cleveland. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Clue

Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this theatrical production of Clue at the Cleveland Play House promises to be the "ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist." (Scene theater critic Christine Howey called the frothy farce "a tasty little fruit compote," in her Feb. 5 review.) Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com.

THU 02/13

Beethoven and Mozart

Once called "one of the most beautiful and beloved of all concertos," Beethoven's Violin Concerto contrasts with his usually stormier, more tempestuous works. Tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra plays the piece along with Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony. Philippe Herreweghe conducts. Violinist Isabelle Faust joins the orchestra for the performance as well. An hour before the concert, Case Western Reserve University's David Rothenberg gives the pre-concert talk, "Singular Works by Mozart and Beethoven." The program repeats tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Consult the orchestra website for times and ticket prices. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

Sarah Colonna

In a skit she calls "boyfriends to avoid," comedian Sarah Colonna lists the various types of men to walk away from, giving them names like "The Quick Draw" and "The Runaway." Colonna, a regular on Chelsea Lately, also worked on the show's spin-off scripted series After Lately. A smart writer with a saucy sense of humor, she recently appeared in Diablo Cody's latest movie, Paradise. Her first book, Life as I Blow It, also made The New York Times' bestseller list. She performs at 8 tonight at Hilarities and has shows scheduled through Saturday. Tickets are $23 to $25. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Midnight Family

This documentary film centers on a family that runs a private ambulance service in Mexico City, where only 45 ambulances serve a population of nine million. The film shows at 8:35 tonight and at 6:30 on Sunday night at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

Tonight is the final night for the Akron Art Museum's winter concert series, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. The weekly evening of local music, art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries draws to a close this week, with King Buu as the headliner. Advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. (Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.) However, admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and King Buu takes the stage at 7 p.m. (Niesel)

1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

Mr. Toilet: The World's #2 Man

This documentary film profiles Jack Sim, the Singapore-born founder of the World Toilet Organization. He travels the globe campaigning for proper sanitation. The movie screens tonight at 6:45 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

New Soft Shoe

Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Admission is free, but a donation is requested. (Niesel) 2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com.

FRI 02/14

Flanagan's Wake

No one knows grief like a Catholic, especially an Irish Catholic. Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Getting Near to Baby

Tonight at 7:30 at the Helen Theatre on Playhouse Square, the Cleveland Play House presents Getting Near to Baby, a play that centers on 12-year-old Willa Jo Dean and 7-year-old Little Sister Dean, two kids struggling to cope with the death of their baby sister. Performed by the CPH Theatre Academy class, the play runs through Feb. 15. Admission is free, but a ticket is required; get it on the website. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com.

Sleuth

Sleuth, which won the 1971 Tony for Best Play and was adapted to film on three separate occasions, offers "an inventive take on the country-house thriller." A press release promises that suspense abounds throughout the "fiendishly cunning show" about a mystery writer fascinated by games. Tonight's performance, put on by Great Lakes Theater company, takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $15 to $89. The show runs through March 8. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, greatlakestheater.org.

Some Like It Hot

Billy Wilder directs this movie that stars Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis. It centers on two 1920s jazz musicians who witness the St. Valentine's Day Massacre and try to hide from the gangsters responsible for the crime. The film shows as part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's "Marilyn X 4" series that serves as a tribute to the sexy star and connects to the exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet. The movie screens at 6:45 p.m. today and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Valen-TIKI-tini Party

As an alternative to the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations, Prosperity Social Club will host a special Valen-TIKI-tini party between 5 and 11 p.m. today. In addition to its regular food menu, Prosperity will offer tiki-inspired food specials including teriyaki meatballs with mango/pineapple salsa, honey-ginger glazed blackened shrimp-and-chicken kabobs with tropical slaw and toasted coconut rice, and citrusy Key lime pie tarts. Martini Five O will perform its brand of lounge-surf-exotica from 8 to 11 p.m. There is no cover charge, but the food and drinks will cost you. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

art

Walkabout Tremont

Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 10 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more. In honor of Valentine's Day, this month's theme is "Love: Jumpstart Your Heart." See the Facebook page for more info. (Niesel) facebook.com/WalkaboutTremont.

SAT 02/15

The 10th Annual Sweetheart Showcase: The Ziegfeld Follies

Cleveland Burlesque/Ohio Burlesque brings the Ziegfeld Follies and pin-up dolls to life at its annual showcase. Candy Muldune, Scarlett Chaton, Bella Sin, Kimmy Katarja, Lady Slay and Jade Wildes will be on hand for the event along with the graduating class of the Cleveland Burlesque Academy. Ken Schneck hosts. It all goes down at 8:30 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $17 in advance or $20 at the door. (Niesel)

15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

Cie Hervé Koubi

The all-male French dance company Cie Hervé Koubi will make its Ohio debut tonight in a performance co-presented by Cuyahoga Community College and DANCECleveland. Part of the Tri-C Performing Arts season, the performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square. The company will perform a piece inspired by founder Cie Hervé Koubi's father's deathbed revelation that Koubi's family originated in Algeria rather than France (as Koubi had believed). It combines capoeira (an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music), hip-hop and contemporary dance with the movement and visual depictions of the Eastern world by European artists, and Islamic architecture. Tickets range from $25 to $50. The show includes moderated pre- and post-show talks with performers and producers. The pre-show chat begins at 6:45 p.m. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

An annual event that comes into town at about this time each year, the Monster Jam Triple Threat series hits Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 1 and 7 p.m. today and at 1 p.m. tomorrow. There'll be Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the iconic Monster Jam trucks, all of which will compete in six events. Find ticket prices on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Tri-C High School Rock Off

Tonight from 6 to 10 at the Rock Hall, you can catch Round 3 of the 2020 High School Rock Off. All the participating bands in this year's Rock Off will have access to the bookers and marketing directors at House of Blues Cleveland, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, the Grog Shop, Mahall's and Musica. This "incubator relationship" will give the bands the opportunity to book shows or have a CD release party at one of the sponsoring clubs. An additional round of performances is scheduled for Feb. 22. The "final exam" is Saturday, Feb. 29. All performers must be enrolled in 12th grade or lower, and at least half of the band members must be high school students. Finalists will get to record one original song at Tri-C's Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, and the winning band will receive $1,000 cash and $250 for its high school music program. Tickets for tonight's show are $10 on the website. (Niesel) 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

SUN 02/16

The Choir of Man

This concert, which includes the music of Paul Simon, Adele, Queen, Guns N Roses and Sia, features a multi-talented cast of nine "handsome blokes" who sing pub tunes, folk songs, Broadway show stoppers, and classic rock. According to the press materials, "it's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a concert you'll ever attend." The performance takes place at 7 tonight at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets cost $29 to $49. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Gospel Brunch

The monthly Gospel Brunch has been a spiritual Sunday staple for years at the House of Blues. The recently reinvigorated show puts a bit more emphasis on the music. As for the food, the all-you-can-eat musical extravaganza features Southern classics like chicken jambalaya, biscuits and gravy, and chicken and waffles. Seatings are available today at 11 a.m. Lafayette Carthon & Faith will perform. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online, by phone or at the box office. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

The Souvenir

The Souvenir, a talk-heavy new drama from British writer-director Joanna Hogg, centers on Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton), a twenty-something film student who wants to make a movie about a teenage boy who lives in the working-class port town of Sunderland. After she meets Anthony (Tom Burke), a man who says he works at the "foreign office," Julie begins spending more time talking about the movie than actually writing it or figuring out how to make it on the small budget that her school has allocated for it. The film shows tonight at 8:15 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

MON 02/17

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 02/18

Bus Stop

Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray and Arthur O'Connell star in this film about a rodeo cowboy who kidnaps a saloon singer. The film shows as part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's "Marilyn X 4" series that serves as a tribute to the sexy star and connects to the exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet. It screens at 1:45 p.m. today. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Classical Revolution Cleveland

Today, and the third Tuesday of every month, Classical Revolution Cleveland brings chamber music to the Happy Dog. Performers like the Trepanning Trio, students of Cleveland Institute of Music, and even Cleveland Orchestra members grace the stage in these exciting, free concerts. Tonight's performance starts at 8. (Patrick Stoops) 5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.