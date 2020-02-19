Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Feb. 19-25) 

WED 02/19

Anastasia

Featuring a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, with direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia rolled into Conner Palace with plenty of hype. The show switches time periods and locations and takes place both in the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. It follows a young woman who's pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her as she enlists the help of a con man and an ex-aristocrat. Tonight's curtain is at 7:30; the show runs through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $39. (Jeff Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Clue

Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this theatrical production of Clue at the Cleveland Play House promises to be the "ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist." (Scene theater critic Christine Howey called the frothy farce "a tasty little fruit compote," in her Feb. 5 review.) Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com.

Film Cafe

Tonight at the Music Box Supper Club, Conrad Miles and Chris Webb discuss the process they went through to prep for the If/Then Tribecca Film Institute. It's a non-profit that provides funding and mentorship for filmmakers. Part of the Music Box Supper Club's Film Cafe series, the program starts at 5 with a three-course dinner option. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. Dinner costs $20, and the lecture is free. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Hall of Fame Series Interview with Inductee Booker T. Jones

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Booker T. Jones comes to the Rock Hall tonight to talk about his memoir, Time is Tight: My Life Note by Note. In the book, he discusses leading the Stax Records house band and helping to develop the Memphis soul sound. A book signing follows. It all goes down at 7 p.m. as part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month celebration. Tickets cost $15. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

Sleuth

Sleuth, which won the 1971 Tony for Best Play and was adapted to film on three separate occasions, offers "an inventive take on the country-house thriller." A press release promises that suspense abounds throughout the "fiendishly cunning show" about a mystery writer fascinated by games. Tonight's performance, put on by Great Lakes Theater Company, takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $15 to $89. The show runs through March 8. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, greatlakestheater.org.

The Tap Pack

Tonight at 7:30 at the Ohio Theatre, the Tap Pack will present an "elegant and entertaining nod" to the Rat Pack era featuring tap dancing and singing. There will be a live jazz band and plenty of banter with the audience. Tickets start at $30. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

THU 02/20

The Big Easy Meets the Northeast: It's Mardi Gras Time

Fat Tuesday is right around the corner, and tonight guest vocalist Reggie Bowens joins the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra at the Beachland Ballroom for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration. The orchestra will offer "reverent and creative spins" on some of the most joyous music ever created. The concert begins at 8 p.m. The CJO will perform again at 8 on Saturday night at BLU Jazz+ in Akron. Tickets cost $35 to $55 for the Beachland gig and $25 for the BLU Jazz+ performance. Find details and purchase tickets for both concerts on the website. (Niesel)

clevelandjazz.org.

GlamGore Monthly Drag Show

Each month, GlamGore, a drag show at the Grog Shop, features a variety of performance artists under one roof. The shows include everyone from "beauty queens" to "drag monsters." Tonight's show centers on the theme "Love Is a Drag." Beverly Knuckles, Be a Brat, Carly Uninemclite, Elizabeth Wayne Jaycee, and Discord Addams & Gidget Von Addams are on the bill. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or $15 for VIP tickets that include a special photo opportunity/meet-and-greet with the cast at 8:30 p.m. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. DJ Zoë will attend to the turntables. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

Rocky LaPorte

In 1988, Rocky LaPorte quit his day job as a truck driver to become a professional comedian. Turned out to be a good move. LaPorte hasn't forgotten his roots and, in his standup routines, he makes simple observations about the oddities of life. In one performance, the comedian talked about putting your parents down as an emergency contact. "What are my parents going to do?" he joked. "'Mrs. LaPorte, your son has been in a horrific car accident.' 'Well, give him some ice cream; he likes ice cream.'" It's that sort of simple observation that makes LaPorte's material stand out from the pack of other truck drivers turned comics. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the website for ticket prices. (William Hoffman)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Jay Stevens

"Laughter is a healing medicine," says comic Shawn D. Stevenson (aka Jay Stevens), a native Clevelander. Stevens didn't initially intend to pursue a career in comedy. But after he had a religious awakening nearly 20 years ago, he felt the need to share his gift with others — to help them relieve their stress and possibly heal them with laughter. A clean comic, Stevens performs in both comedy clubs and churches. He performs at 7:30 tonight at the Improv. Tickets are $15. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantastique

The esteemed Michael Tilson Thomas conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall as it performs with guest mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bassist Dashon Burton. Tilson Thomas & Co. will play a pair of works by Berlioz and a new score by Tilson Thomas himself. Performances continue through Sunday. Consult the orchestra website for ticket prices and times. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

FRI 02/21

78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk

Tonight, the Third Friday Art Walk returns to the cavernous 78th Street Studios. More than 50 studios and galleries will participate in this popular indoor art walk; be sure to check out spots like the Derek Hess Gallery, Tregoning & Company and Hilary Gent Studio. Look for food trucks out front and live music on the first floor. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free. (Niesel) 1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com.

Bus Stop

Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray and Arthur O'Connell star in this film about a rodeo cowboy who kidnaps a saloon singer. The film shows as part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Marilyn X 4 series that serves as a tribute to the sexy star and connects to the exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet. The film screens at 6:45 p.m. today in Morley Lecture Hall. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention

Back for the fifth year, the Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention brings together hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors from Cleveland and across the country for a weekend filled with tattoo sessions, entertainment, seminars, competitions and more at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Celebrity artists such as James Vaughn from Ink Master Season 7, Al Fliction from Ink Master Season 1 and Kyle Dunbar from Ink Master Season 3 will be on hand. The convention takes place from 2 p.m. to midnight today, from 11 a.m. to midnight tomorrow, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. For more information, visit the website. (Niesel) 500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, worldtattooevents.com.

Coincoin and the Extra Humans

In this film, Bruno Dumont's farcical followup to 2014's Li'l Quinquin, teen hero Li'l Quinquin goes by the nickname CoinCoin and hangs out on the Côte D'Opale, attending meetings of the Nationalist Party with his childhood friend Fatso. When a strange magma is found near the town, the city's inhabitants suddenly start to behave very weirdly, and an investigation ensues. The film shows tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Divorciadas, Evangélicas y Vegetarianas

Tonight at 7:30 at the Helen, LatinUs Theater Company presents Divorciadas, Evangélicas y Vegetarians (Divorcees, Evangelists and Vegetarians), a play about three women at a crossroads in their lives. The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles projected on screen. Performances continue through March 1, and tickets start at $25. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

An Evening with Hanif Abdurraqib

Tonight at 7 at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Theatre at the University of Akron, the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts program sponsors a reading with acclaimed author Hanif Abdurraqib. Current NEOMFA student Noor Hindi will open for Abdurraqib. A Q&A and book signing will follow the reading. Abdurraqib is a poet, essayist and cultural critic from Columbus, Ohio. He is the author of a New York Times best-selling biography of the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest and is a Callaloo Creative Writing Fellow, a poetry editor at Muzzle Magazine and a member of the poetry collective Echo Hotel with poet/essayist Eve Ewing. Abdurraqib has two forthcoming books including a collection of poems and a history of black performance in the United States titled They Don't Dance No Mo'. (Niesel) 303 Carroll St, Akron, neomfa.org.

Flanagan's Wake

Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Eddie Griffin

As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films. Comedy Central calls him one of the Top 100 Standup Comedians of all time, and Griffin continues to film comedy specials. He brings his standup show to the Improv tonight and performs at 7:30 and 10. He also performs at the club at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow night. Tickets cost $40 to $55. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

SAT 02/22

Brite Winter

Taking place today from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the West Bank of the Flats, this annual music and arts festival also includes food vendors, warming tents, ice carving presentations and even fire dancers. The festival began back in the Flats near what is now Merwin's Wharf. Organizers had to learn a few hard lessons — the event took place in the midst of a blizzard in Year 1 — before they were able to turn the fest into the well-oiled machine it has become. For the next four years, Brite Winter took place in Ohio City before moving in 2016 to its current location, where it's been hugely successful. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Go to the website for info on the lineups, food vendors, tickets and more. (Laura Morrison) britewinter.com.

Cleveland Kurentovanje 5-K Race, Parade & Festival

Celebrate Kurentovanje, a Slovenian tradition, today with a full slate of festivities including a 5-K race, parade, musical and cultural performances, lots of food and kids' activities. It all starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration for the Kurent Dash 5-K Race. At 10 a.m., doors open at the Slovenian National Home for kids crafting and face- painting in anticipation of the parade, as well as the continuation of Friday night's bocce tournament. Food, drinks and shopping will also be available. At noon, the parade, which departs from Saint Martin de Porres High School at East 62nd Street and Lausche Avenue, kicks off. The procession will include Kurents, polka and marching bands, dance troupes and other groups. The event comes to a close at 5 p.m. with a closing ceremony (pokop pusta, in Slovenian) in which the Kurentovanje festival will be symbolically buried until next year, thus relinquishing control of the city. The ceremony will include a toast with a special drink as well as the raffle drawing for a custom engraved Hungarian oak barrel. Learn more on the website.(Niesel) clevelandKurentovanje.com.

HELP S.W.A.P.: SAFARI

More than 30 area high school students representing nine Northeast Ohio schools have come together in support of two nonprofits, H.E.L.P. and Flashes of Hope, with tonight's benefit. Local DJ E-V will perform and there will be a surprise special guest. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Agora Theatre, and tickets cost $35 to $55. (Niesel)

5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

History on Tap

For tonight's History on Tap program, the Cleveland History Center will honor Leo's Casino, a legendary concert club that opened in 1963 in the lounge of the old Quad Hall Hotel at 7500 Euclid Ave. According to a press release, guests will immerse themselves in 1960s Cleveland and "enjoy the sights and sounds of the famous Cleveland R&B and jazz club." There'll be music and archival images of musicians such as Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles, all of whom played the venue before it shuttered in 1972 and was eventually torn down. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the R&B Hall of Fame have partnered with the Cleveland History Center to provide this "unique, one-of-a-kind look at the music scene in 1960s Cleveland." The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. today. Open bar tickets cost $25, or $15 for WRHS members. General admission tickets are free for WRHS members and $10 for the general public. (Niesel)

10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org.

Local Brews Local Grooves

An annual event that pairs locally brewed craft beers with some of Cleveland's best local bands, Local Brews Local Grooves will take place at 6 p.m. today at House of Blues. Doors will open an hour early for VIP ticket holders. In addition to the local bands and local craft beers, there will be wine samples from two local wineries, food stations throughout the venue and full bars available. Breweries such as Platform Beer Co., Market Garden Brewery, Saucy Brew Works, Jackie O's Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing Co. are slated to participate. Acts such as Zipp Zapp!, Acid Cats, Oregon Space Trail of Doom, DJ Marcus Alan Ward and the Chew Center are slated to play. General admission tickets cost $20, and sampling wristbands go for $15. Other ticket packages are available as well. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Flats East Bank will host its fifth annual Mardi Gras Crawl today at noon. Tickets include an official Mardi Gras Crawl Passport that gives participants access to giveaways, food and drink specials and live entertainment at select locations. The event kicks off with live music at Truman's 216 and ends at Dante's Inferno with a wrap party that includes live music by Cats on Holiday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. Proceeds will support H.E.L.P., a nonprofit organization devoted to developing a pathway for children living in rural regions of Africa. Tickets cost $10. Find info on Facebook. (Niesel)

facebook.com/events/774589986340073/.

SUN 02/23

The Misfits

Playwright Arthur Miller (Death of a Salesman) penned the screenplay for this 1961 Western that stars Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe and Montgomery Clift and was directed by the venerable John Huston. In it, a divorced woman (Monroe) becomes involved with three cowboys who round up wild mustangs in the Nevada desert. The film shows as part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Marilyn X 4 series that serves as a tribute to the sexy star and connects to the exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet. The film screens at 1:30 p.m. today and at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones

Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones, the first documentary about Jones, a founding member of the Rolling Stones, will screen at 7 tonight at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The film chronicles how Jones emerged as the "face of the Bohemian Swingin' London" scene in the 1960s. He would top the charts with the Stones and date model/actress Anita Pallenberg. Targeted by the authorities and media, his relationship with Pallenberg disintegrated and he fell out of favor with the Stones. In 1969, he was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool. There's some evidence that Jones was murdered, and that the murder was covered up. The film explores this theory. Tickets cost $10. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

MON 02/24

Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat acquired star forward Jimmy Butler in the off-season and have played like a playoff caliber team all season with Butler added to the mix. It'll be tough for the Cavs to beat them when the two teams face off tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

FretX

As part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Performing Arts series, the contemporary guitar duo FretX (virtuosos Mak Grgic and Daniel Lippel) will perform a program of works by Helmut Lachenmann, Agustin Castila Avila, Courtney Bryan and Gity Razz tonight at 7:30 at the Transformer Station. Tickets cost $25, or $22 for CMA members. Get t hem on the website, below. (Niesel)

1460 West 29th St., 216-938-5429, transformerstation.org.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 02/25

Eric Liu

Today at 4:30 p.m. at Tinkham Veale University Center, on the Case Western Reserve University campus, author and renowned speaker Eric Liu will present the CWRU Power of Diversity lecture, "Become America: How to Revive Our Belief in Democracy." Liu regularly speaks about topics such as citizen power, civic health, the future of democracy and American identity. He's written eight books, and his most recent book, Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility and Democracy, is particularly timely. A book signing will be held following Liu's lecture. Register for the event online. (Niesel)

11038 Bellflower Rd., 216-368-5681, humanities.case.edu.

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. Jason Gokorsch will book guest DJs and offer slots to people who want to bring their own vinyl and spin their favorite songs or deep tracks. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.