Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Feb. 5-11) 

WED 02/05

Anastasia

Featuring a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, with direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia rolls into Conner Palace with plenty of hype. The show switches time periods and locations and takes place both in the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. It follows a young woman who's pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her as she enlists the help of a con man and an ex-aristocrat. Tonight's curtain is at 7:30; the show runs through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $39. (Jeff Niesel)

Chamber Music in the Galleries

This monthly concert series at the Cleveland Museum of Art places young musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University in the CMA galleries, for "a unique and intimate experience." The performances often feature instruments from the museum's keyboard collection. Tonight's concert begins at 6 and lasts for about an hour. Admission is free. (Niesel)

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, local author Rick Porello talks about Shondor Birns, Cleveland's "notorious Jewish mobster," someone he profiles in his new book, Superthief – A Master Burglar, the Mafia, and the Biggest Bank Burglary in U.S. History. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

Clue

Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this theatrical production of Clue at the Cleveland Play House promises to be the "ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

Keep Talking

Keep Talking is a monthly storytellers' series that offers attendees the chance to grab a drink and a dog while listening to some of their Cleveland neighbors tell tall tales. Tonight's show features the theme, "Dating." The hosts are Adam Richard and Zachariah Durr. The program starts at 8 p.m. sharp at the Happy Dog and will repeat at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Collinwood branch of the Cleveland Public Library. Admission to each event is free. Want to be a storyteller at a future session? See details at Facebook.com/KeepTalkingCLE. (Niesel) 5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Monsters vs. Rochester Americans

As part of the Cleveland Monster's season-long Hockey Hoppy Hour, tickets to today's game against the Rochester Americans features a $12 lower-level ticket and one free drink. The game begins at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The promotion will be in effect for Tuesday night's game against Grand Rapids too. That game begins at 7 as well. (Niesel)

Rock Hall Nights

This month at the Rock Hall, Rock Hall Nights focuses on Mardi Gras and offers patrons the chance to "step inside the exhibits and experience the museum in a whole new way." There will be live music and you'll get a "special look" at an artifact from the Rock Hall vault. Rock Hall curators and educators will be on hand to engage, teach and inspire fans. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $21, or free for Rock Hall members and residents of Cleveland. (Niesel)

THU 02/06

Dominique

Comedian Dominique thinks about the weighty things in life: what her funeral will be like and what Jesus would want her to do in certain situations. She learned in church to pray about things that bothered her and then let them go — so that's exactly what she did when she got that big credit card bill in the mail! Dominique tells it like it is, and that's why she's funny. She performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets are $17 to $20. (Liz Trenholme)

Little Joe

This sci-fi flick from director Jessica Hausner centers on a genetic engineer (Emily Beecham) who breeds a new species of flower that has the ability to change the mood of a human being. The movie makes its local debut tonight at 6:45 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, where it shows again at 9:30 tomorrow night. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

In an attempt to beat back the wintertime blues, the Akron Art Museum has launched a new winter concert series, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. Once a week, including tonight, the museum presents an evening of local music along with art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Tonight, the Lemon Quartet headlines; advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. (Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.) However, admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. Weekly performances continue through Feb. 13. (Niesel) 1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

Scandalous: The True Story of the National Enquirer

This documentary film from director Mark Landsman provides a behind-the-scenes look at the infamous tabloid and its "impact on American culture and politics while examining our collective obsession with the rich, famous and powerful." The film shows at 8:50 tonight and at 7:30 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Sibelius' First Symphony

Susanna Mälkki conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Severance Hall as it takes on Sibelius's First Symphony as well as Knussen's Violin Concerto. The concert begins at 7:30, and the program repeats at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Case Western Reserve University's Eric Charnofsky delivers the pre-concert lecture an hour before the concert. Consult the orchestra website for more info. (Niesel)

FRI 02/07

Adult Swim: Wine & Chocolate Tasting

In advance of Valentine's Day, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium hosts an Adult Swim: Wine & Chocolate Tasting tonight from 7 to 10. Chocolate shops such as the Bom, Chocolate Harmony, Mitchells Fine Chocolates, Nina Lau'Rens Cakeballs and Cakepops, Sweet Allure, Sweet Bean, ZuZu Chocolates and others will be on hand for the event. Adult Swim admission is $40 ($30 for Greater Cleveland Aquarium pass holders) and includes food samplings, 20 tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. A $20 non-drinking "designated driver" option is also available. (Niesel)

Amadeus Live

At 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra will play the score to Amadeus while the film screens. Winner of eight Academy Awards, the film celebrates the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and one man's plot to destroy him. Consult the orchestra website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Eli Degibri Quartet

Regarded as one of the world's top jazz artists, Israeli saxophonist Eli Degibri will perform at 8 tonight at Nighttown as part of a Tri-C JazzFest lineup announcement party. (Slated to take place from June 25 to 27 at Playhouse Square, JazzFest will feature nine musical acts.) Degibri has recorded and performed extensively since the mid-1990s. JazzTimes calls him "an exceptionally melodic improviser with a big, bold tenor tone." The quartet that'll back him includes three "young and promising" Israeli musicians — pianist Tom Oren, bassist Alon Near and drummer Eviatar Slivnik. The group will play music from Degibri's recent release, Soul Station, a tribute to the late, great Hank Mobley. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by phone. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the performance. The lineup announcement party will kick off a series of events and community concerts leading up the festival. (Niesel) 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-795-0550, nighttowncleveland.com.

Flanagan's Wake

Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

Getting Near to Baby

Tonight at 7:30 at the Helen Theatre on Playhouse Square, the Cleveland Play House presents Getting Near to Baby, a play that centers on 12-year-old Willa Jo Dean and 7-year-old Little Sister Dean, two kids struggling to cope with the death of their baby sister. Performed by the CPH Theatre Academy class, the play runs through Feb. 15. Admission is free, but a ticket is required; get it on the website. (Niesel)

The Intersection Between Hip Hop Culture & Education

Presented as part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month celebration, tonight's lecture, dubbed "The Intersection Between Hip-Hop Culture & Education," provides "an interactive dialogue and discovery presenting hip-hop as a world culture with life affirming principles using videos, audio, narrative, demonstration and performance." Jahi, a rapper who's originally from East Cleveland, will give the lecture, which draws from his new book, The Microphone Journeyman. The event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and you can RSVP through the Rock Hall website. (Niesel)

Mix: Cupid

The first Friday of each month, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts its popular Mix at CMA event. The museum stays open later than normal for the occasion, which features dance, drink and a theme-based program. Tonight's event celebrates the new exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet.; it also offers attendees a chance to hear the sweet and/or scandalous love stories behind some of the art in the museum's permanent collection. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. CMA members get in for free. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. (Niesel)

Monsters vs. Binghamton Devils

Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Monsters kick off a two-game series against the Binghamton Devils. As part of a regular season promotion that takes place each Friday, there will be $1 Pepsis, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select beers. Sunday's game is Family Day and the first 2,000 kids under the age of 12 will receive a Castaway Bay day pass. That game begins at 1 p.m. (Niesel)

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Radicalized by the civil rights movement, Marion Stokes recorded television newscasts relentlessly from 1979 until her death in 2012. This documentary chronicles how she amassed a collection of 70,000 cassettes but also became alienated from her family. It screens at 7 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

Sklar Brothers

Twin brothers, the Sklar Brothers have had a long career that includes notable roles as actors and comedians. They've appeared in a range of TV shows, including CSI, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Entourage and Grey's Anatomy in which they played the conjoined twin brothers Peter and Jake Weitzman. The sarcastic comics do a great impersonation of comic Andrew Dice Clay, with whom they've had a beef, and they have a funny bit about magician Criss Angel and his incredible abs. Their ability to volley quips (and finish each other's jokes) is really remarkable. They perform tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where they have shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Chris Tucker

Best known for playing the role of Det. James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan, comedian Chris Tucker regularly appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and became hugely popular after starring in the 1995 cult classic film Friday alongside rapper and actor Ice Cube. Tucker performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage. Tickets start at $65. (Niesel)

Vodka Vodka

Tonight from 7 to 10 at Red Space Gallery, Scene presents Vodka Vodka, its annual vodka tasting party. Regardless of how you like your vodka (neat, dirty, on the rocks or with a splash of soda), the best way to enjoy it is at this party. Taste an assortment of local and international vodkas, plus check out a fashion show featuring local designers, stylists and boutiques. Vodka Vodka is the tastiest way to interact with brand ambassadors, who'll offer their unique descriptions, perspectives and insights on many different products. VIP admission starts at 6; general admission starts at 7. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel) 2400 Superior Ave., scenevodkavodka.com.

Suzanne Westenhoefer

Comedian Suzanne Westenhoefer likes to refer to herself as a "sacrificial lesbian" because when she started doing standup comedy years ago, there were so few openly gay comics. "I'm old and I'm gay," she often jokes. Her matter-of-fact style of delivery and self-deprecating sense of humor distinguish her routines. She performs tonight at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Columbus-based comedian and activist Brooke Cactus opens the show. Tickets are $25. (Niesel)

SAT 02/08

GNL Benefit Concert for Suicide Awareness, Education, and Prevention

Held to remember Gabriel Nicholas Lopez, who died of suicide on Oct. 15, the GNL Rocks Music Benefit that takes place at 4 p.m. today, at the Kent Stage, aims to "join family and community members whose lives have been tragically impacted by loss as a result of suicide and this concert is dedicated to the memories of every tragic loss by increasing suicide prevention, awareness, and education." The lineup includes local acts such as Joe Culley, Nick Ashbaugh, Guy Pernetti, Jim Zeller, Ray Flanagan, the Dave Smeltz Trio, Dump Cake, Librarians With Hickeys, Mount Ratz, the Tufted Puffins and Hey Mavis. There will also be poetry readings and "educational and touching messages of hope from people who care." All proceeds will benefit counseling and suicide education agencies in the area, including Kelly's Grief Center. Tickets cost $10. (Niesel)

The Room

Thanks to The Disaster Artist, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room, the film's popularity has soared. The film, which features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau, screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets are $6. (Niesel) 2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

Tri-C High School Rock Off

Tonight from 6 to 10 at the Rock Hall, you can catch Round 2 of the 2020 High School Rock Off. All the participating bands in this year's Rock Off will have access to the bookers and marketing directors at House of Blues Cleveland, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, the Grog Shop, Mahall's and Musica. This "incubator relationship" will give the bands the opportunity to book shows or have a CD release party at one of the sponsoring clubs. Additional rounds of performances are scheduled for Feb. 15 and 22. The "final exam" is Saturday, Feb. 29. All performers must be enrolled in 12th grade or lower, and at least half of the band members must be high school students. Finalists will get to record one original song at Tri-C's Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, and the winning band will receive $1,000 cash and $250 for its high school music program. Tickets for tonight's show are $10 on the website. (Niesel)

SUN 02/09

Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Led by perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the best teams in the Western Conference, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today for their one and only game in Cleveland against the Cavs. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Nate Craig

Famous for playing Phil in the Netflix series Maniac, comedian Nate Craig also starred on TruTV's World's Dumbest. He was also recently featured on Season 2 of Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Craig likes to joke about the fact that he supports abortion because he's paid for one and that if men could get pregnant, they'd be having abortions at a rapid rate. He performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Marilyn Monroe plays a husband-hungry showgirl in this 1953 film directed by the great Howard Hawks. The film shows as part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Marilyn x 4 series that serves as a tribute to the sexy star and connects to the new exhibit Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet. The movie screens at 1:30 p.m. today and at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace

April Wright's documentary film serves as a "love letter to the lavish movie palaces built in cities across American during the teens, twenties and thirties." Wright makes the case that they're still important to our cultural life. The movie screens today at 2:45 p.m. at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Pierre Réach

Slated to give a free recital today at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art, internationally acclaimed pianist Pierre Réach performs as part of the 2019-2020 Performing Arts Classical Piano Series presented by Cuyahoga Community College. The program will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. His performance is the third of four Classical Piano Series presentations in the College's 2019-2020 Performing Arts season, designed to "bring a world-class artistic experience to the Greater Cleveland community." While admission is free, seating is "open," which suggests you'd better get there early if you want to sit down. (Niesel)

MON 02/10

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

TUE 02/11

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

Vinyl Night

Music-focused Jukebox hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

