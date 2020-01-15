Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Jan. 15-21) 

WED 01/15

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, David Spero, a guy who's represented artists like Michael Stanley, Joe Walsh, the Raspberries, Billy Bob Thornton, Dickey Betts and Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) over the course of his career, will speak. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Jeff Niesel)

1148 Main Ave.,

216-242-1250,

musicboxcle.com.

Katie Hannigan

New York-based comedian, actress and writer, Katie Hannigan admits she was "the crazy girl" in college and is now "just living the epilogue." Hannigan, who's appeared on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, Comedy Central, The Travel Channel and MTV, brings a manic energy to the stage. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets start at $10. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

THU 01/16

Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

In what's become a tradition for this time of year, Disney on Ice storms into town to take over the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a 10-day period, sending the Cavs and Lake Erie Monsters out on long road trips so parents can bring their toddlers and tweens to the arena for some family entertainment. Expect to see familiar figures such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Disney princesses. There will be singalongs to songs from films such as Finding Dory, Frozen, Toy Story and more. Tonight's performance begins at 7, and shows continue through Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets start at $15. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

In an attempt to beat back the wintertime blues, the Akron Art Museum launches a new winter concert series tonight, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. Each week, the museum will present an evening of local music along with art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Tonight, Cory Grinder Band headlines; advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. (Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.) However, admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. (Niesel) 1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

FRI 01/17

78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk

Tonight, the Third Friday Art Walk returns to the cavernous 78th Street Studios. More than 50 studios and galleries will participate in this popular indoor art walk; be sure to check out spots like the Derek Hess Gallery, Tregoning & Company and Hilary Gent Studio. Look for food trucks out front and live music on the first floor. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free. (Niesel) 1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com.

Flanagan's Wake

No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Gift

Inspired by Lewis Hyde's 1983 bestseller about precious things that can't be bought and sold, this 2018 documentary film examines Lee Mingwei's Sonic Blossom (performed at the Cleveland Museum of Art this past July) and three other gift-based artist installations. The movie makes its Cleveland premiere tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Museum of Art's Morley Lecture Hall. Tickets cost $10 or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

The Mozart Effect: Live! A Symphony for the Senses

The Mozart Effect: Live! A Symphony for the Senses promises to "take the presentation of the live symphony orchestra to an entirely new place." The event features the 40-piece Cleveland Pops Orchestra conducted by Charles Cozens. There will be high-definition large format immersive video and visual effects timed to the orchestra's performance of Mozart's music. The show begins at 8 p.m. at Connor Palace on Playhouse Square. Tickets cost $38.50 to $93.50. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Pain and Glory

Pain and Glory, the latest film from writer-director Pedro Almodóvar, finds the veteran Spanish director looking inward for inspiration. The movie centers on Salvador (Antonio Banderas), a filmmaker and writer who has decided to retire. "What will you do?" a friend asks him when she hears of his decision. "Live," he dryly retorts, suggesting the way in which the film will examine how he comes to terms with his past in order to proceed into the future. Anchored by a compelling performance by Banderas, who won the Best Actor award last year when the movie made its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Pain and Glory makes for a riveting character study. The movie shows at 7 tonight and at 7:40 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

JB Smoove

Famous for his portrayal of Leon, a fast-talking friend of Larry David's on the HBO hit Curb Your Enthusiasm, comedian JB Smoove was born in North Carolina and grew up in New York. He started his career back in 1999, when he moved to Los Angeles and landed a recurring role on MTV's The Lyricist Lounge Show. He also starred opposite Adam Sandler in Mr. Deeds. After a season as a cast member on the sketch comedy program Cedric the Entertainer Presents, he worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live before landing the Curb Your Enthusiasm gig. Smoove returns to the Improv tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:30. Tickets cost $30. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

SAT 01/18

Aretha: The Queen of Soul

Singer Charity Lockhart stars in this homage to Aretha Franklin, one of the greatest female vocalists of all time. Franklin's iconic career spanned six decades, and she received 18 Grammy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom during that time. Rolling Stone magazine also put her atop its list of the Greatest Singers of All Time. A 10-piece band will accompany Lockhart at this show that takes place at 4 and 7:30 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $47.50. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Greener Grass

This film centers on two soccer moms who live in a pastel-colored suburban Neverland. Things begin to go awry when one of them gives the other her newborn daughter for keeps. Two veteran female improv comics direct and star in the movie, a hit at last year's Cleveland International Film Festival. It screens at 9:50 tonight at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $8 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

SUN 01/19

Barry Lyndon

As part of a special series devoted to the films of director Stanley Kubrick, the Cinematheque will show his 1975 film Barry Lyndon tonight at 6:30. Set in England in the 18th century, the film centers on an Irish rogue (Ryan O'Neal) who wins the heart of a rich widow and assumes her dead husband's position. Admission is $12, or $9 for all Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

Directed by Pamela B. Green and narrated by Jodie Foster, this documentary film examines the life of forgotten French-American film pioneer Alice Guy-Blaché, history's first female film director and perhaps the first moviemaker to direct a narrative film. During her career, she experimented with color, synchronized sound, close-ups and minority casting. She even started her own company before disappearing from filmmaking. The movie screens at 1:30 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10 or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Nelsin Davis

Shop local. Eat local. Laugh local. That's what Cleveland-native Nelsin Davis hopes you'll do tonight when he performs at the Improv. Davis has been making his rounds throughout the state for the last few years, leaving a trail of side-split Ohioans in his wake. The situational comic focuses on storytelling in his routine, so expect more of a clever audiobook than a standup performance. Davis takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. (Brittany Rees)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

MON 01/20

Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

The Cavaliers have a good chance of notching a win today as the New York Knicks come to town. Like the Cavs, the Knicks are rebuilding. And while they likely have a superstar in guard/forward Rowan Alexander "RJ" Barrett Jr., they're a long way from becoming the kind of competitive team that the storied franchise deserves. Part of the NBA's special MLK Day celebration, the game commences at 5 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Free Programs at the Maltz Museum

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an all-day free event. Cleveland's own Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. will give a sermon at 10:30 a.m., the Evelyn Wright Quartet will perform at 1 p.m., and the documentary film Soundtrack for a Revolution: Freedom Songs from the Civil Rights Era, with talk-back by Kyle Kidd, will screen at 3 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the galleries and participate in family friendly hands-on crafts and activities at no cost. The museum opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood, 216-593-0575, maltzmuseum.org.

Open House at Severance Hall

Today from noon to 5 p.m., Severance Hall hosts a free day of music and community engagement. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus will perform, and there will be a special presentation of Dr. Mark Lomax II's 400: An African Epic, a "journey through music that chronologically represents the Afrikan experience, past, present and future." A discussion led by Joy Bostic, interim VP of the Office of Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity at CWRU, will follow the performance. There will also be line dancing in the Bogomolny-Kozerefski Grand Foyer. Admission is free, and tickets aren't required. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

MLK Day at the Rock Hall

Today's special MLK Day celebration at the Rock Hall begins at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of the film Let Freedom Ring in the Foster Theatre and a performance by the Rainey Institute Dance Team on the Klipsch Audio Main Stage. Throughout the day, there will be more film screenings and live performances as well as family activities and Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech will screen on a 22-minute film loop. Admission is free. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

MLK Day at the Art Museum

Normally closed on Mondays, the Cleveland Museum of Art will be open today for a special MLK Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be youth performances, gallery talks, art activities, and educational programs about King's legacy. Admission is free. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

MLK Day at the Aquarium

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will team up with the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland, Inc. (UBF) for a community fund- and friend-raiser that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the aquarium. Every guest who donates $1 or more to UBF today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will receive discounted same-day $10 admission to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. In addition to regularly scheduled Sharks & Scuba talks and animal encounters, the aquarium will highlight African-Americans who played prominent roles in the fields of marine science and scuba diving. There will also be a MLK Day Search for Greatness scavenger hunt and the chance to win an annual family pass. UBF volunteers will be stationed in the aquarium lobby to take donations and provide discounted admission vouchers. Both adults and children will receive the general admission rate of $10 when donating at least $1. No presales are available. (Niesel)

2000 Sycamore St., 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 01/21

Classical Revolution Cleveland

Today, and the third Tuesday of every month, Classical Revolution Cleveland brings chamber music to the Happy Dog. Performers like the Trepanning Trio, students of Cleveland Institute of Music, and even Cleveland Orchestra members grace the stage in these exciting, free concerts. Tonight's performance starts at 8. (Stoops) 5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Gauguin from the National Gallery, London

This documentary film about the life and work of Paul Gauguin examines the artist's legacy through the lenses of art history, gender and postcolonial politics. It also provides an up-close and personal guided tour of The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Gauguin Portraits at London's National Gallery. The film screens at 1:45 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15, or $11 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Jersey Boys

This hit musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and chronicles how the group went from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Expect to hear hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December 1963 (Oh What A Night)." Tonight's opening-night performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Performances continue through Jan. 26. Tickets cost $39 to $119. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. Jason Gokorsch will book guest DJs and offer slots to people who want to bring their own vinyl and spin their favorite songs or deep tracks. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.