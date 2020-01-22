Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Jan. 22-28) 

WED 01/22

Film Cafe

As part of the Music Box Supper Club's Film Cafe series, Robert Banks and John W. Carlson talk tonight about shooting on film versus shooting digitally. Like the Music Box's Cleveland Dinner Stories series, the event will feature a three-course dinner option for $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the conversation starts at 7. (Jeff Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Jersey Boys

This hit musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and chronicles how the group went from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Expect to hear hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December 1963 (Oh What A Night)." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Additional showtimes continue through Jan. 26. Tickets cost $39 to $119. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Monsters vs. Rochester Americans

Tonight, and on Wednesdays throughout the season, the Cleveland Monsters offer what they called Hockey Hoppy Hour tickets. For $12, you can sit in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's lower level and receive one free drink. Today's game against the Rochester Americans takes place at 7 p.m. Consult the website for the full range of ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Brad Wenzel

Comedian Brad Wenzel once started a routine on Conan by saying, "Let's get to the issues." He then proceeded to make fun of "little people" and his own outdated choice of clothing (he likes flannel shirts). Wenzel doesn't write narrative jokes; rather, he delivers a series of off-kilter one-liners in a monotone. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets cost $10 and $15. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

THU 01/23

Burning Cane

Winner of the prize for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards, Burning Cane represents the directorial debut of 17-year-old Phillip Youmans, a director with a Terrence Malick-like approach. This film centers on a mother living in southeastern Louisiana who worries about both her unemployed, alcoholic son and a conflicted preacher. The movie makes its theatrical debut in Cleveland tonight at 6:45 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Much like the Cavaliers, the Washington Wizards are in the process of rebuilding what was once a playoff-caliber team. Shooting guard Bradley Beal makes up the heart and soul of the team and rookie Rui Hachimura shows great promise, but the Wizards don't have much else going for them. The game against the Cavs starts tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Nelsin Davis

Shop local. Eat local. Laugh local. That's what Cleveland-native Nelsin Davis hopes you'll do tonight when he performs at the Improv. Davis has been making his rounds throughout the state for the last few years, leaving a trail of side-split Ohioans in his wake. The situational comic focuses on storytelling in his routine, so expect more of a clever audiobook than a standup performance. Davis takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. (Brittany Rees)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

GlamGore Monthly Drag Show

Each month, GlamGore, a drag show at the Grog Shop, features a variety of performance artists under one roof. The shows include everyone from "beauty queens" to "drag monsters." Tonight's show offers a toast to all the mistakes you'll make in 2020, and the theme is inspired by the films The Great Gatsby and Eyes Wide Shut. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or $15 for VIP tickets that include a special photo opportunity/meet-and-greet with the cast at 8:30 p.m. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. DJ Zoë will attend to the turntables. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

Joe Machi

With a resume worth boasting about, Joe Machi has been endlessly touring the U.S. as a headlining standup comedian. Between performing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, appearing as a regular on Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld on Fox News and winning countless comedy competitions (including the 2013 NY Comedy Festival's Funniest Comedian Competition), it's hard to understand how Machi even has time to constantly tour the country. Offering relatable topics delivered hilariously, Machi performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Danielle Immerman)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

In this new documentary film, veteran Hollywood sound editor Midge Costing explores the history and power of movie sound through interviews with prominent directors such as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Sofia Coppola and Ryan Coogler and with such pioneering sound designers as Walter Murch, Ben Burtt and Gary Rydstrom. The movie screens at 8:25 tonight and at 8:15 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Theresa May: Classic, New, Borrowed & Blue

Classically trained trumpeter and native Clevelander, Theresa May — an artist whose repertoire spans opera orchestral music to bending genres as the trumpeter in the acclaimed group, Mourning [A] BLKstar — has produced and curated an evening of chamber music and collaborative projects for brass instruments, voice, piano and animation to kick off upstart Fresh Perspectives' season of performances at Snap House Studios. It all begins at 7 p.m. (Emanuel Wallace)

2530 Superior Ave., Unit 500, 330-283-3666, facebook.com/pg/SnapHouseCle.

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

In an attempt to beat back the wintertime blues, the Akron Art Museum has launched a new winter concert series, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. Once a week, including tonight, the museum presents an evening of local music along with art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Tonight, Shivering Timbers headlines; advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. (Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.) However, admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. Weekly performances continue through Feb. 13. (Niesel) 1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

The Office! A Musical Parody

An off-Broadway hit in New York, The Office! A Musical Parody satirizes the TV show that centered on a group of employees who work at a paper company in Scranton, PA. The show promises to include "all favorite moments from all nine seasons mashed up into one 'typical' day with Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and others." Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Saturday. Tickets cost $42.50. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

FRI 01/24

Chico Bean

Fast-talking diminutive comedian Chico Bean likes to joke that he "can't tolerate a taller woman" because she might superglue his keys to the ceiling fan to make sure that he can't retrieve them. Bean started his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina, and became a founding member of the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show along with fellow cast members B-Daht and Darren Brand. Bean is also part of the podcast 85 South Show with fellow cast members Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Clayton English. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:30 at the Improv. Tickets cost $20 to $30. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Cleveland Beer Fest

An annual event, the Cleveland Beer Fest returns to the Huntington Convention Center today and tomorrow. There will be more than 350 craft beers, live music and local food vendors. Early admission both tonight and tomorrow night begins at 7. Doors open to the general public at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $50 to $90; consult the website to see your options. Proceeds benefit the Ohio Music Education Society, the Music Settlement and numerous other local non-profit organizations. (Niesel) 500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, clevelandbeerfest.com.

Flanagan's Wake

No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Gauguin From the National Gallery, London

This documentary film about the life and work of Paul Gauguin examines the artist's legacy through the lenses of art history, gender and postcolonial politics. It also provides an up-close and personal guided tour of The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Gauguin Portraits at London's National Gallery. The film screens at 7 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15, or $11 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies

Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Monsters kick off a two-game series against the Toronto Marlies. Tonight's game will mark the Monsters' 500th game in Cleveland, and the team will offer $1 Pepsi, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select beers as part of its regular 1-2-3 Friday promotion. Tomorrow's game is Family Day and the first 2,000 kids under the age of 12 will receive a Castaway Bay day pass. That game begins at 1 p.m. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Paula Poundstone

Over the course of a career that stretches back nearly 40 years, comedian Paula Poundstone has been a regular guest on several NPR programs and has performed for the likes of Hillary Clinton and Johnny Carson. In her books, including There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say and The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, she provides a humorous look at life and zeroes in on the never-ending quest for happiness. Expect Poundstone to improvise plenty at tonight's show, which takes place at 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $10. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

SAT 01/25

Cash Cab's Ben Bailey

Comedian Ben Bailey is bringing his Ben Bailey Live standup tour to House of Blues tonight. The guy has won Daytime Emmy Awards for his game show Cash Cab; a second batch of new episodes premieres on Bravo next month. Bailey has also starred in two specials for Comedy Central. His most recent, Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology, is currently streaming on Netflix. He also hosts the popular podcast Tall But True. Tonight's performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

There was a time when the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both of whom play in the same division, had a fierce rivalry. Since both teams now dwell in the division's cellar, the rivalry has simmered. Still, at this point, the two teams are evenly matched and tonight's game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse should be a close one. Tipoff is at 8; consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Clue

Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this theatrical production of Clue at the Cleveland Play House promises to be the "ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com.

Jeff Shaw

Over the past three decades, comedian Jeff Shaw, a guy whose spiky hair makes him look a bit like rocker Rod Stewart, has performed nearly 9,000 shows across North America and the Caribbean. The squeaky voiced comedian likes to joke about how he admires millennials for being so hopeful and optimistic about the future. "I turned 50 and now I just want to be in bed by 9:30," he jokes. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets cost $23. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

The White Sheik

To mark what would've been director Federico Fellini's 100th birthday, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will present two screenings of The White Sheik, a film that focuses on a young bride who abandons her new husband to meet her longtime romantic idol (Alberto Sordi). Screenings take place at 5 today and at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

SUN 01/26

63 Up

The ninth and perhaps final film in director Michael Apted's long-running documentary series about the passing of time and the effect it has on all of us comes to the Cleveland Museum of Art today at 1:30 p.m. In the original film, Seven Up!, Apted profiled 14 British school children who were all 7 years old. He has caught up with them every seven years since to see how they've fared; the resulting series of films has been called "spellbinding in its sense of accumulated meaning," by The New Yorker. In this film, there is a sense that Apted is starting to wrap things up, as he asks questions that cut to the heart of each participant's personal journey. The movie screens again at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and tickets cost $11, or $8 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Adventures in Tea by Paula Hershman of Storehouse Teas

Today at 3 p.m., Paula Hershman from Storehouse Teas hosts Adventures in Tea, a special event that takes place at 5 Points Tea and Coffee. Hershman will showcase a variety of organic, fair-trade loose leaf teas. Attendees can taste three to four teas and discuss brewing, differences in processing, health benefits and the history of artisan loose leaf tea. The $10 ticket includes tea tasting and a freshly baked Irish raisin scone. RSVP and pay at the shop or online via 5 Points' Facebook page. (Niesel)

3600 West Park Rd., 5pointscafe.com.

Joe DeRosa

Comedian Joe DeRosa likes to talk about people who have become too entitled and can't say "sorry" without sounding sarcastic. He says he's ethical to a fault because of his Italian-American parents. DeRosa, who got his start in comedy in the early '00s as part of a comedic musical duo called Deep at the New Road Brewhouse, performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets cost $15 and $20. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

MON 01/27

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Wing Dang Doodle

Blues icon Howlin' Wolf famously covered "Wang Dang Doodle," the old blues tune penned by Willie Dixon. Prosperity Social Club in Tremont has adopted that slogan, calling its wing night Wing Dang Doodle. The weekly event features specials on Buffalo wings and cold brews. Prosperity will not only serve up substantial, $1 whole wings, but it'll also offer meatless Monday "wing" baskets for vegans. Discounted drafts and a playlist of vintage-electric blues and soulful R&B curated by local musician Clint Holley will be on tap as well. Wing Dang Doodle takes place every Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

TUE 01/28

Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans got off to a rough start this season when No. 1 pick Zion Williamson went down with a torn right lateral meniscus. As a result, the team hasn't won many games, and the Cavs should be able to notch a win against the Pelicans when the two teams face off at 7:30 tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. Jason Gokorsch will book guest DJs and offer slots to people who want to bring their own vinyl and spin their favorite songs or deep tracks. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.