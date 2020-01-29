Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4) 

WED 01/29

Rob Allen

Veteran comedian Rob Allen launched his career some 30 years ago. The raunchy comic who likes to open his set by greeting his fans with a "What's up, fuckers?" has appeared on BET's ComicView several times and has won a Redd Foxx Cutting Edge Award. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv. Tickets are $15. (Jeff Niesel) 1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Christopher (aka Kit) Whipple, a seventh generation Clevelander whose family first moved to the city in the 1830s, will speak about the many stories he's written about "unknown Cleveland treasures." Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

Clue

Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this theatrical production of Clue at the Cleveland Play House promises to be the "ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

Hamid Al-Saadi with Safaafir

Hamid Al-Saadi, Iraq's foremost purveyor of the maqam tradition, is renowned for his powerful voice and highly ornamented style, as well as his comprehensive knowledge of the intricate details of the music and poetry of Iraq. He teams up with Safaafir, the only U.S.-based ensemble dedicated to performing the Iraqi maqam in its traditional format, for tonight's special concert at the Cleveland Art Museum. Al-Saadi performs very rarely and is considered a master. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $33 to $45, or $30 to $40 for CMA members. (Niesel)

Rear Window

In this classic movie, James Stewart portrays a magazine photographer with a broken leg who becomes a voyeur to the goings-on at the apartment building that faces his rear window. Things go south when he witnesses a murder. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the movie screens tonight at 7 at the Capitol Theatre as part of the Cleveland Cinemas Happy Hour Classic series. Admission includes a complimentary cocktail or soft drink and light appetizers starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10. (Niesel)

THU 01/30

Bryan Callen

One of the original cast members of MADtv, actor, comedian and podcaster Bryan Callen is best known for his recurring role as Coach Mellor in The Goldbergs and its spinoff series Schooled. While his bits aren't political in nature, he does take on social issues in a roundabout manner. "There are so many straight guy rules," he says in one bit. "I can't be a straight guy dancer; that's not allowed." Tonight at 7, he brings his standup show to Pickwick and Frolic, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Tickets start at $20. (Niesel)

Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Tonight the Toronto Raptors, the reigning NBA champions, come to town to take on the lowly Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Raptors haven't played as well this year as they did last year, but they're still one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Tipoff is at 7. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

I Lost My Body

Recently nominated for an Oscar, this surreal animated movie follows a severed hand as it gets out of a medical lab and tries to reunite with its owner. The movie won the audience award and festival award for Best Feature at the 2019 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. It screens at 6:45 tonight and at 9:35 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Luenell

Fearless when it comes to making the audience erupt in laughter, Luenell, a comedian who left a lasting impression as the "hooker with the heart of gold" in Borat, regularly jokes about being a full-figured woman and getting married later in life. She can find humor in any topic or situation. She performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv Comedy Club, where she has shows scheduled through Saturday. Tickets cost $22. (Hannah Borison)

Marc Maron

Comedian and writer Marc Maron has interviewed celebrities such as Conan O'Brien, Robin Williams, Keith Richards, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lorne Michaels and former U.S. President Barack Obama for his popular podcast WTF. The podcast reportedly averages six million downloads a month and has helped increase Maron's profile. Maron currently stars in the hit Netflix original series Glow, and he's made appearances in Girls, Louie and Easy. He also has a small role in Joker. He brings his standup show to the Agora tonight at 7. Tickets start at $35. (Niesel)

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

In an attempt to beat back the wintertime blues, the Akron Art Museum has launched a new winter concert series, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. Once a week, including tonight, the museum presents an evening of local music along with art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Tonight, Floco Torres headlines; advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. (Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.) However, admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. Weekly performances continue through Feb. 13. (Niesel) 1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

Redoubt

The latest film from director Matthew Barney (The Cremaster Cycle) centers on a hunter (Anette Wachter who, in real life, is a sharpshooter and U.S. National Rifle Team member) as she tracks a wolf through the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho. A take on the ancient myth of the huntress Diana, the dialogue-free film also features Barney as a bearded park ranger. It screens tonight at 8:25 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, where it shows again at 7 tomorrow night. Tickets are $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers

Tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra will perform Prokofiev's Sixth Symphony along with Bridge's The Sea and Dukas' The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a piece made famous by Mickey Mouse in Disney's Fantasia. Youngstown State University's Caroline Oltmanns gives the pre-concert talk. The program repeats at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Consult the orchestra website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Dan Wilbur

A Cleveland native currently based in New York, comedian Dan Wilbur will perform at 9 tonight at CODA. Brian Kenny, Elizabeth Seman and Kate Hart share the bill, and Peter Estrada will serve as the host. Wilbur, who's performed standup for more than 11 years, has penned two humor books, How Not to Read and Never Flirt with Puppy Killers. He's been featured on Sirius XM, College Humor, McSweeney's, the Onion News Network, the RISK! podcast, and Someecards. Doors open at 7:30, and tickets cost $7 in advance and $10 at the door. (Niesel)

FRI 01/31

Before Homosexuals

This documentary film from director John Scagliotti (who also co-produced Before Stonewall) examines same-sex desire as it's depicted in the visual art of various civilizations, dating back some 2,000 years. It screens tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

Cleveland Pops: The Fly Dance Company

For its first concert of the year, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra has enlisted the Fly Dance Company to join it. Fly is an all-male theatrical hip-hop dance company known for bringing "innovative choreography" and "youthful energy" to the stage. Tonight's performance will feature selections of pop music by composers from the swing era, Broadway and the movies. The performance takes place at 8 tonight at Severance Hall. Tickets cost $31. (Niesel)

Flanagan's Wake

No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

Tiffany Haddish

Thanks to her performance in the hit comedy Girls Trip, actress Tiffany Haddish has quickly established herself as a star. Haddish, who can currently be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. and as host of Kids Say the Darndest Things, has also just released a new Netflix special. In addition, she stars opposite Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne in the new comedy Like A Boss. Tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, she does standup. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Monsters vs. Utica Comets

Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Monsters kick off a two-game series against the Utica Comets. As part of a regular season promotion that takes place each Friday, there will be $1 Pepsis, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select beers. Tomorrow's game is Family Day and the first 2,000 kids under the age of 12 will receive a Castaway Bay day pass. That game begins at 1 p.m. (Niesel)

SAT 02/01

Fifth Annual SOUPER Bowl

There will be a variety of homemade soups to sample at the fifth annual SOUPER Bowl party that takes place today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BAYarts. There will also be Breadsmith bread, baked goods and beverages, and you can take home a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl made in BAYarts' ceramics studio. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Just two years ago, the Cavs and the Golden State Warriors were fierce rivals who played each other in each of four consecutive NBA Finals. Thankfully, the Cavs won one of those match-ups. Now, both teams are struggling to stay out of the bottom of their respective divisions. They match up against one another tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

Fargo

Tonight's Late Shift film series at the Cedar Lee Theatre features a screening of the Coen Brothers' Fargo, a dark comedy about a car salesman who botches the fake kidnapping of his wife and suffers the consequences. It screens at 9:30 and midnight and then again at 7 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets cost $6. (Niesel)

The Lighthouse

Set in the 1890s, The Lighthouse, the latest film from writer-director Robert Eggers (Witch), takes place on a desolate island of jagged black rock, where Tom (Willem Dafoe) and his new assistant Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) begin a four-week stint. Driven by two terrific performances by Dafoe and Pattinson, the intensely claustrophobic black and white film comes off as a particularly perverse Hitchcockian thriller. It screens tonight at 9:25 and tomorrow night at 8:10 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10 or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's the first Saturday of the month again, so tonight the Cedar Lee Theatre hosts its usual midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 cult classic that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie. In addition, locals act out a floor show that mimics the movie, turning the event into a veritable party. Tickets are $9.75. (Niesel)

Standing Rock Cultural Arts Short Film Festival

This popular annual event will feature films from around the world, including animation, music videos, short comedy, experimental films, documentaries and more. The program will include last year's People's Choice winner, The Spirit Seam, by Ashley Gerst, as well as other shorts of her choosing, and there will be a screening of award-winning Espiral by Susana Weingarten, a former dancer with Evert Dance Company in Cleveland. The event begins at 8 at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $5 to $10. (Niesel)

Tri-C High School Rock Off

All the participating bands in this year's annual High School Rock Off will have access to the bookers and marketing directors at House of Blues Cleveland, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, the Grog Shop, Mahall's and Musica. This "incubator relationship" will give the bands the opportunity to book shows or have a CD release party at one of the sponsoring clubs. Performances take place tonight at the Rock Hall, as well as on Feb. 8, 15 and 22. The "final exam" is Saturday, Feb. 29. All performers must be enrolled in 12th grade or lower, and at least half of the band members must be high school students. Finalists will get to record one original song at Tri-C's Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, and the winning band will receive $1,000 cash and $250 for its high school music program. Consult the website for times and ticket prices. (Niesel)

SUN 02/02

Matewan

Today at 1:30 p.m., the Cleveland Museum of Art screens a restored version of director John Sayles' 1987 film Matewan. The period piece centers on a union organizer who rallies coal miners to go up against their gun-toting bosses. Set in 1920s West Virginia, the movie stars James Earl Jones, Chris Cooper and Mary McDonnell. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members and card-carrying union members. (Niesel)

MON 02/03

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

TUE 02/04

Anastasia

Featuring a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens with direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia rolls into Conner Palace tonight with plenty of hype. The show switches time periods and locations and takes place both in the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. It follows a young woman who's pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her as she enlists the help of a con man and an ex-aristocrat. Tonight's curtain is at 7:30; the show runs through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $39. (Niesel)

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Radicalized by the civil rights movement, Marion Stokes recorded television newscasts relentlessly from 1979 until her death in 2012. This documentary chronicles how she amassed a collection of 70,000 cassettes but also became alienated from her family. It screens at 1:45 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

