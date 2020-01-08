Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Jan. 8-14) 

WED 01/08

Steve Gillespie

Fearless, light-hearted and hilarious are some of the many terms used to describe comedian Steve Gillespie. He combines aggression and absurdity to create a humorous show filled with laughter. He has a crass sense of humor and is not afraid to speak his mind, which makes him appealing and relatable to the audience. He jokes about whatever crosses his mind, such as his own looks and personality, having children, and being forced to grow up and mature. He performs tonight at 8 at Hilarities' Frolic Cabaret. Tickets are $10 and $15. (Hannah Borison)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

The Illusionists – Live From Broadway

This show featuring a slew of up-and-coming magicians has reportedly shattered box-office records across the globe. It promises to "dazzle audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Jan. 11. Tickets start at $10. (Jeff Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee is the black sheep of his very Korean family. He was supposed to take over the family clothing store, but instead he played in some bands and decided to become a comedian. His parents often tell him how ugly he is, and every girl he brings home hears all about how he ate dog poop when he was a kid. His self-deprecation ranges from the nine long months it took for his mustache to grow to the limited expression he has in his eyes. His stories of awkwardness and compromising situations will have you cracking up. He performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Hilarities and has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the website for ticket prices and other details. (Liz Trenholme)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

THU 01/09

Bronfman Plays Mozart

After his opera The Marriage of Figaro opened to mixed reviews, Mozart struggled financially and emotionally. His Piano Concerto No. 24 reflects that struggle. Tonight, the Cleveland Orchestra performs the piece with a little help from pianist Yefim Bronfman, a longtime favorite of Cleveland audiences. The concert begins at 7:30 at Severance Hall, where performances continue through Saturday. Guest speaker David Rothenberg, from Case Western Reserve University, gives the pre-concert talk that takes place an hour before the show. Consult the orchestra website for more info. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

DeRay Davis

Comedian-turned-movie-star DeRay Davis has been a regular on the standup circuit for a while, so it isn't surprising to see that his most recent standup special includes a clip showing his veteran ability to completely dismantle a heckler. Between bits from his attitude-laced routine, which touches on everything from rappers with AIDS to the perks of being a Hollywood actor, Davis shows that his quick wit comes naturally as he thinks of insults on the fly. Though one hopes he wouldn't have to deal with the same situation tonight, when he comes to the Improv, , his ability to talk down a rude audience member could make for a truly memorable show nonetheless. The funny stuff starts at 8 and Davis and has shows scheduled at the club through Sunday. Tickets are $35 to $40. (Jacob DeSmit)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Lisa Lampanelli

Known for her racy and controversial style of comedy, Lisa Lampanelli originally worked as a journalist before she began her standup career in New York in the early '90s. She got her big break at the New York Friars Club roast of Chevy Chase in 2002 and has roasted Donald Trump, who was a reality TV show star at the time. She performs tonight at 7:30 at the Lorain Palace Theatre. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

617 Broadway Ave., Lorain, 440-245-2323, lorainpalace.org.

Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes

In the attempt to beat back the wintertime blues, the Akron Art Museum launches a new winter concert series tonight, dubbed Midwinter Blues and Other Tunes. Each week, the museum will present an evening of local music along with art activities, live artist demos and additional musical performances in the galleries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Tonight, the Beyonderers perform, and admission to the museum galleries and lobby is free and open to all. However, headlining concerts in the museum auditorium are paid admission and require tickets. Advance tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. Season passes to the four January concerts are $18 for members and $36 for nonmembers. Admission at the door is $9 for members and $12 for non-members. (Niesel)

1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org.

New Soft Shoe

Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Admission is free, but a donation is requested. (Niesel)

2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com.

Akaash Singh

Born in India but raised in Texas, comedian Akaash Singh likes to joke about life's many paradoxes. In one bit about how marriage benefits women more than men, he makes fun of all the pomp and circumstance that accompany a typical wedding. In the routine, he says, "I'm just saying that there should be something for men to balance out the ring. I think men should get a car." Tonight's show takes place at 8 at Hilarities. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

FRI 01/10

Ian Bagg

If you end up going to see Ian Bagg tonight at Hilarities, you might want to think twice about sitting in the front row. The comic loves to pick on audience members and make fun of their body language, or ask personal questions about their sexual preferences. Though he's not nearly as manic as Robin Williams, he still possesses Williams' unhinged energy. And he's a talker. He's been a regular on all the usual late-night shows and currently hosts his own podcast, The Ian Bagg Show, where he and a couple of pals riff on popular culture for two hours at a time. He performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight at Hilarities, where he has shows schedule through Sunday. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

In what's become a tradition for this time of year, Disney on Ice storms into town to take over the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a 10-day period, sending the Cavs and Lake Erie Monsters out on long road trips so parents can bring their toddlers and tweens to the arena for some family entertainment. Expect to see familiar figures such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Disney princesses. There will be singalongs to songs from films such as Finding Dory, Frozen, Toy Story and more. Tonight's performance begins at 7, and shows continue through Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets start at $15. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

A Friday Night With(out) David Bowie

This interactive presentation by Cool Cleveland publisher and Bowie-ologist Thomas Mulready traces the Thin White Duke's life from his birth in the suburbs of London to his breakthrough as glam rock icon Ziggy Stardust. It then chronicles his every move until his untimely death in 2016. This month, Mulready presents the program on three successive Fridays in January at three different venues. Each presentation will contain slightly different material. Tonight's program takes place at 8 at the Bop Stop. Tickets cost $25; find them and other details on the website. (Niesel)

2920 Detroit Ave., bowieshows.com.

Ghosts of Gatsby Opera Dinner

The first-place winner at this year's National Opera Association Dominick Argento Chamber Opera Competition, the Ghosts of Gatsby, a co-production between Baldwin Wallace Conservatory and Cleveland Opera Theater, comes to the Music Box tonight for a special performance that includes a three-course prix fixe dinner package. The performance starts at 7:30, and tickets cost $60. A special matinee performance takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Those tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 day of show. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John

Cleveland native Michael Cavanaugh, a guy who was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical Movin' Out, stars in this show featuring the music of both Billy Joel and Elton John, two rock/pop pianists who have a history of touring together. The tribute begins at 7:30 tonight at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $29. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

To Be Of Service

Josh Aronson explores the world of service dogs that have helped veterans cope with PTSD in this documentary film that came out last year. The dogs have helped a range of veterans, including ones who've become suicidal. The inspiring movie screens today at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Walkabout Tremont

Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 10 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more. This month's event has been dubbed the Winter Warmer. See the event's Facebook page for more info. (Niesel)

facebook.com/WalkaboutTremont.

SAT 01/11

Mandy Patinkin in Concert

This show presents actor, singer and storyteller Mandy Patinkin in a concert setting and features "a marriage of many of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes along with selections from his newest recordings." Patinkin will perform songs by the likes of Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin and Rufus Wainwright. It all starts at 8 tonight at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $49.50. (Niesel)

1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

The Room

Thanks to The Disaster Artist, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room, the popularity of the original flick has soared. The film that features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets are $6. (Niesel)

2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

SUN 01/12

Edie

Simon Hunter directs this 2017 movie about an elderly woman who takes a trip to the Scottish Highlands to hike a huge mountain in the aftermath of her husband's death. The film features wide pans of the beautiful Scottish countryside as Edie (Sheila Hancock) finds she has to dig deep to make it to the mountain's top. The movie screens at 1:30 p.m. today and at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition

Elvis Aaron Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, under rather benign circumstances. His family was dirt poor, yet Presley would go on to become one of rock's biggest stars. The guy would've been 81 this year, and to celebrate his birthday, several of the world's best Elvis impersonators will be on hand for a gala concert at 7 p.m. at Connor Palace. The Elvis Birthday Tribute will cover the four main eras of Presley's musical history: the rockabilly years, the military/movie years, the '68 comeback special and even the Las Vegas jumpsuit years. This year's show will feature Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Slaughter. Tickets start at $10. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert

The 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. 2020 Community Service Awards will be presented at this special concert that takes place today at 7 p.m. at Severance Hall. Jeffery Weaver, chair of the Cleveland Orchestra Community Engagement Committee, will announce the awards, which are presented by the Cleveland Orchestra in cooperation with the City of Cleveland to individuals who have "made a positive impact on the city of Cleveland in the spirit of the teachings and example of Dr. King." In addition, Ideastream will provide production support for the video and audio recordings included as part of this concert and will broadcast the audio live on 90.3 WCPN and WCLV 104.9, and on ideastream.org. Admission is free, but a ticket is required. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

MON 01/13

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Science Cafe

The second Monday of each month, Music Box Supper Club hosts Science Cafe, an informal lecture series that brings scientists from throughout the region to the club so they can talk about science topics. Tonight at 7, James Gilland, a Ph.D. senior scientist at the Ohio Aerospace Institute, will talk about the genetic basis of age-related macular degeneration. Admission is free. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

Wing Dang Doodle

Blues icon Howlin' Wolf famously covered "Wang Dang Doodle," the old blues tune penned by Willie Dixon. Prosperity Social Club in Tremont has adopted that slogan, calling its wing night Wing Dang Doodle. The weekly event features specials on Buffalo wings and cold brews. Prosperity will not only serve up substantial, $1 whole wings, but it'll also offer meatless Monday "wing" baskets for vegans. Discounted drafts and a playlist of vintage-electric blues and soulful R&B curated by local musician Clint Holley will be on tap as well. Wing Dang Doodle takes place every Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

TUE 01/14

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. Jason Gokorsch will book guest DJs and offer slots to people who want to bring their own vinyl and spin their favorite songs or deep tracks. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.