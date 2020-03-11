Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (March 11-17) 

WED 03/11

2020 MAC Tournament

Many teams in college basketball's biggest conferences will make it to the NCAA basketball tournament whether or not they win their conference tournament. In the Mid-American Conference, teams must win the conference tournament to get selected to play at the Big Dance. At least that's traditionally been the case. So expect the mid-sized schools from the region (Kent State, Ohio University, Akron University, etc.) that'll duke it out at this year's tournament to engage in some real winner-take-all battles. Starting today at noon, both men's and women's teams will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, leading up to the championship games on Saturday. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info, including ticket prices. (Jeff Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Chippendales

Chippendales, a male stripper show, has been on the circuit for what seems like an eternity. The guys bring their six-pack abs and toned figures to House of Blues tonight as part of a multi-city tour. According to the official press release, the guys intend to create "a fun, party-like environment where women can let loose, have a great time and appreciate the fantasies played out on stage." Sounds like the bachelorette party from hell. The show begins at 9 p.m. at House of Blues. Check the House of Blues website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Patrick Shepherd talks about what it's like to work behind the scenes at the Cleveland International Film Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles

In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles aims to deliver "the closest thing to watching an actual Beatles concert." On a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia, the traveling tribute to the Fab Four comes to town for a performance at 7:30 tonight at the Stocker Arts Center/Hoke Theatre on the campus of Lorain County Community College in Elyria. Expect to hear classic tracks such as "Penny Lane" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand." During the tribute, manager Brian Epstein (played by Murphy Martin) narrates his side of the story starting from his discovery of the group at the Cavern Club in Liverpool up until after the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The show also touches on the band's "intimate moments" in the recording studio, and it demonstrates how the foursome struggled to reconcile creative differences after Epstein's death in 1967. Tickets are $30 to $50. (Niesel)

1005 North Abbe Rd., Elyria, 440-366-4040, lorainccc.edu.

Jesus Christ Superstar

A classic musical that comes to us courtesy of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar features rousing Broadway belters such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and the glorious title track. For this 50th anniversary production, an additional 22 Northeast Ohio string players join the 11-piece ensemble of touring musicians to create a 33-piece orchestra that delivers the soundtrack in all its glory. Tickets start at $39, and the play continues through March 29 at Connor Palace. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Rob O'Reilly

Local comedian Rob O'Reilly is an awkward nerd with bad vision. Because of this, sex is very weird for him, and he fears getting beat up after his shows. This self-deprecating guy is a Cleveland native, and his defeatist-yet-tough attitude is what makes him so funny. He takes the stage at Hilarities tonight at 7. Tickets are $10 and $15. (Liz Trenholme)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

THU 03/12

Capone

Comedian Derrick "Capone" Lee served nine months in jail in the early '90s, He successfully left that life behind, however, when he turned to comedy. He performed for the first time ever at Columbia University and hasn't looked back. His material often centers on subjects such as racism and social inequality. Capone has shared the stage with big-name comics such as Mike Epps and Tracy Morgan. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv and has shows scheduled at the club through Sunday. Tickets start at $17. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Pete Holmes

On the HBO show Crashing, comedian Pete Holmes portrays himself as he struggles to find his way onto the comedy club circuit. It's a very funny show that features cameos by real-life comics. It's also helped boost Holmes' profile. The suddenly successful standup comes to Hilarities tonight for a three-night stand. Tonight's show starts at 7, and Holmes also performs at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow night and Saturday night. Tickets cost $25 and $35. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

New Soft Shoe

Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Admission is free, but a donation is requested. (Niesel)

2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com.

Schubert's Great C-Major Symphony

Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall as it takes on Schubert's Symphony in C Major. Orchestra violinist Katherine Borman gives the pre-concert talk that takes place an hour before the show in Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Hall. Performances also take place at Severance Hall tomorrow and Saturday. Consult the orchestra website for more information. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

Sex n' the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody

Sex In the City, a popular HBO show from the '90s, chronicled the ups and downs of four women as they tried to navigate the New York dating scene. This "super unauthorized" musical parody takes the show to task as it tackles issues like romance and heartbreak with a tongue-in-cheek approach. The show makes a one-night stand tonight at the Hanna Theatre at 7:30. Tickets cost $47.50. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Silver Hall Concert Series

The Silver Hall Concert Series at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University regularly highlights Northeast Ohio orchestras and ensembles. The series includes 18 to 20 free concerts throughout fall and spring. Tonight's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and features CityMusic, a professional chamber orchestra that focuses on audience development and arts education. Admission is free. Consult the website for more details. (Niesel)

1855 Ansel Rd., 216-368-0295, case.edu/maltzcenter.

FRI 03/13

Flanagan's Wake

Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Lenten Fry-Days

For the past 14 years, Prosperity Social Club has hosted a fish fry on Friday nights during the Lenten season. The big draw is the golden fried haddock with sweet potato fries and slaw; it's so popular, the restaurant and bar even sells a special Gotta Haddock commemorative T-shirt! But wait, there's more: Prosperity's fish dishes will also include a pan-roasted and maple-bourbon glazed salmon with roasted broccoli and sweet potato mashers, and a pan sauteed shrimp piccata in lemon-butter sauce with capers served over linguine. Other menu items include potato pancakes served with apple-cranberry chutney, and farmhouse-cheese and potato pierogi. During Lent, the kitchen opens at 11 a.m. and serves fish-centric meals until midnight. Prosperity also offers some smaller dine-in or take-out midday portions to accommodate people who work 9 to 5. Prosperity's Lenten Fry-Days continue through April 10. Reservations are a good idea. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

Lucien Freud: A Self Portrait

David Bickerstaff directs this film about Lucian Freud, one of the greatest realist painters of the 20th century. The film shows how Freud depicts himself in more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings. It screens at 7 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15, or $11 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

That Golden Girls Show – A Puppet Parody

A very popular TV sit-com from the '80s, The Golden Girls focused on four elderly women who lived together in Miami, where they confronted the pains of getting older. This parody casts the women as puppets as it depicts some of the same themes. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where shows continue through Sunday. Tickets cost $39 to $49. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Walkabout Tremont

Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 10 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more. In honor of Lent, this month's theme is "The Art of the Fish Fry," with fish fries happening throughout the neighborhood. See the Facebook page for more info. (Niesel) facebook.com/WalkaboutTremont.

SAT 03/14

Adrian Dunn

In support of his latest album, Redemption: Live, a collection of spiritual and gospel tunes that "redefine and modernize the genre's historical roots to celebrate African American history and honor victims of systemic injustice across the country," Cleveland native Adrian Dunn has embarked on the Black Music Matters tour. The tour includes two performances in Cleveland. In the first, Dunn will play the Harkness Chapel at 7 tonight; general admission is free. The Adrian Dunn singers will accompany him for that show. Dunn will also perform and speak from 9:45 a.m. to noon tomorrow at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. You can read more on his website. (Niesel)

11200 Bellflower Rd., 216-368-2402, adriandunn.com.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah got his start doing standup in post-apartheid South Africa, and was a successful comic even before he became a contributor — and then took over as host — on The Daily Show. In 2017, Noah debuted his ninth new comedy special, Afraid of the Dark, on Netflix. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

The Room

Thanks to The Disaster Artist, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room, the film's popularity has soared. The film that features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets are $6. (Niesel) 2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

Scene's United We Brunch 2019

An annual event, Scene's United We Brunch allows patrons to sample food from some of the city's best restaurants. It's the ultimate cure for a hangover and a great start to another night on the town. Regular admission is $50, and the price includes unlimited brunch tastings, five drink tickets and a commemorative glass. For $70, VIP tickets include unlimited brunch tastings, eight drink tickets and an early jump on the food. Proceeds benefit the Providence House Crisis Nursery. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Madison. You must be 21 or over to attend. Details and ticket sales are at the website, below. (Niesel) 4601 Payne Ave., 800-297-4985, scenebrunch.com.

Stephen Petronio Company

The Stephen Petronio dance company has performed numerous high-profile engagements in New York and throughout the world. New music, visual art, and fashion collide in Petronio's dances, producing powerfully modern landscapes for the senses. Sponsored by DANCECleveland, tonight's performance at the Ohio Theatre will mark the company's Ohio debut and feature an evening of mixed repertoire including Bloodlines, a project to honor and curate a lineage of American post-modern dance masters. The performance begins at 7:30, and tickets start at $25. (Niesel)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, dancecleveland.org.

SUN 03/15

B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl

Flats East Bank's annual B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl will return today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to be a "fun, tongue-in-cheek way of enjoying a morning with friends while sampling the best brunches Flats East Bank has to offer." This year's event will feature St. Patrick's Day-themed brunch items. Advance tickets are $30 (plus a small processing fee). Tickets include a sampling at each participating location. The samples will be paired with a 4-ounce pour of a brunch cocktail. Each participating location will have drink specials for its featured cocktails too. Participating locations include Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, Bold Food & Drink, Dante's Inferno, Lago East Bank, Margaritaville Cleveland, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., True Cocktails & Bites and Truman's 216. (Niesel)

1055 Old River Rd., flatseastbank.com.

Day of Wrath

Set in 1623 Denmark, Day of Wrath, a psychological drama, centers on a young woman who gets branded as a witch. The film screens today at 1:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art as part of the museum's Carl Theodor Dreyer retrospective. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Monsters vs. Rochester Americans

The Cleveland Monsters return from a long road trip today to take on the Rochester Americans at 3 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's Family Day, so the first 2,000 kids aged 12 and under will receive a Castaway Bay day pass. There also will be a postgame skate. Consult the Monsters' website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, clevelandmonsters.com.

Otterfest 2020

Founded in 2017, Otter Entertainment aims to bring "the best in high-quality entertainment production to Ohio and Michigan music lovers of all genres." In what it's billing as "the ultimate St. Patty's Day pre-party," the promotion company will host the inaugural Otterfest today from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Sand Trap Grill & Bar in North Royalton. Billy Likes Soda, Electric Circus, Bad JuJu, Reckless Country, Rocked and Loaded,, Ladies Night Band and Big Don Band will perform, and DJ Alan from Resurrection Soul Club will spin funk, soul, British Mod and ska. Admission is free. (Niesel) 6824 Bunker Rd., North Royalton, facebook.com/otterentertainment.

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

The Washington Post has praised the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra as "the premier American ragtime ensemble." Today at 3 p.m. at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University, the ensemble will provide live orchestration to the classic silent films Habeas Corpus, The Rink and One Week. Tickets range from $12 to $32. (Niesel)

1855 Ansel Rd., 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter.

Gary Vider

Soft-spoken comedian Gary Vider likes to brag that he's never gotten into a fight because his quirky humor serves as a weapon. When a guy pushed him once at a bar, he quickly diffused the situation with a joke. The diminutive Vider, who made it to the finals of Season 10 of America's Got Talent, relies on quick-witted one-liners in his routines too. Expect him to deliver them with ease when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets cost $13 and $18. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

MON 03/16

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile)clevelandcinemas.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 03/17

Cunningham

This film recreates works by the famous American dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham as a way of paying tribute to his artistic genius. The film also features archival footage of Cunningham working with composer John Cage and artist Robert Rauschenberg. It screens at 1:45 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

St. Paddy's Day!

St. Patrick's Day Parade

The first Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly took place in 1867. In the early years, the parade marched through the near-westside (from the Flats to Detroit-Shoreway), where the region's Irish immigrants were concentrated. The songs and dancing were organized by the Order of the Hibernians. Back in 1910, Ohio senator Dan Mooney introduced a bill which recognized St. Patrick's Day in Ohio, turning the parade into a true tradition. Today's parade launches at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Expect downtown bars to be jammed after it's over. The parade route and more are on the website. (Niesel)

stpatricksdaycleveland.com.