Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (March 4-10) 

WED 03/04

Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers face a tough Boston Celtics team vying for a high playoff seed, so don't expect the Cavs to come away with a win. Though the Cavs picked up one of the NBA's better big men when they traded for Andre Drummond at the trade deadline, the team still holds one of the worst records in the league. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Jeff Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Chamber Music in the Galleries

This monthly concert series at the Cleveland Museum of Art places young musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University in the CMA galleries for "a unique and intimate experience." The performances often feature instruments from the museum's keyboard collection. Tonight's concert begins at 6 and lasts for about an hour. Admission is free. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Randy Nyerges talks about the book he wrote about Charles Ramsey, the man who helped rescue Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Keep Talking

Keep Talking is a monthly storytellers' series that offers attendees the chance to grab a drink and a dog while listening to some of their Cleveland neighbors tell tall tales. Tonight's show features the theme, "Dating." The hosts are Adam Richard and Zachariah Durr. The program starts at 8 p.m. sharp at the Happy Dog. The program will repeat at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Collinwood branch of the Cleveland Public Library. Admission to each event is free. Want to be a storyteller at a future session? See details at Facebook.com/KeepTalkingCLE. (Niesel) 5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Rock Hall Nights

On select Wednesday nights, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hosts Rock Hall Nights, evenings of special programming. Tonight from 6 to 9, the theme is "on the radio," and there will be a radio studio tour with On-Air SiriusXM DJ Rachel Steele, a look at the CD/radio/cassette boom box used by Rolling Stones' road technician Chuch Magee, stories of rock trivia, and Alan Freed film screenings. Admission is $21, or free for Cleveland residents and Rock Hall members. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

Sleuth

Sleuth, which won the 1971 Tony for Best Play and was adapted to film on three separate occasions, offers "an inventive take on the country-house thriller." A press release promises that suspense abounds throughout the "fiendishly cunning show" about a mystery writer fascinated by games. Tonight's performance, put on by Great Lakes Theater Company, takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $15 to $89. The show runs through March 8. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, greatlakestheater.com.

THU 03/05

Iliza: The Forever Tour

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her Forever tour to Connor Palace tonight at 7. She's been plenty busy lately. Last year, she released her fifth Netflix special, UnVeiled, and her The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show is currently in production. Tickets to tonight's show start at $35. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Mendelssohn's Second Symphony

Mendelssohn's Second Symphony premiered in 1840 to celebrate the quadricentennial of Gutenberg's invention of the printing press, and Mendelssohn called it his "symphony-cantata." Comparing the piece to Beethoven's Ode to Joy, composer and critic Robert Schuman wrote, "The work was enthusiastically received, and its choral numbers especially must be counted among the master's freshest and most delightful creations." Tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra plays the piece. Performances repeat on Saturday night at 8 and Sunday afternoon at 3. Consult the orchestra website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

Monsters vs. Laval Rocket

The Monsters kick off a two-game series against the Laval Rocket tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight, it's Hockey Hoppy Hour, and lower-level tickets cost a mere $12 (and include a free drink). The Monsters play the Rocket again tomorrow night at 7, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Bjorkstrand championship bobblehead. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

The Real Inspector Hound

Tonight at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, Cleveland State University's Department of Theatre and Dance presents Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound, its second theater production of the year. This play within a play is "part parody, part farce, part whodunit, and explores the ideology of free will and fate." Tickets cost $15, and a dinner option is available for $25. Performances continue through March 8. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Taylor Tomlinson

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson comes to Hilarities tonight for a series of shows in the wake of her newly debuted Netflix special, Quarter Life Crisis. Tomlinson, who finished in the Top 10 in the ninth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing, is a regular on What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage. She began doing standup at age 16 after taking a class with her dad, and she regularly jokes about growing up in a highly religious family and practicing abstinence in high school. Tonight's show takes place at 7 at Hilarities, where shows continue through Sunday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

FRI 03/06

Michael Blackson

Known as the "African King of Comedy," Michael Blackson developed his comedic skills with original humor and the ability to be fearless on stage. He jokes about current affairs and takes aim at celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Michael Jordan; however, he also focuses on more serious topics such as race, his love for America and his African descent. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets cost $35. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

CURAETION-25: From Here to There

This documentary film captures the Cure on the 10th and final night of the 25th Meltdown Festival (curated by Cure lead singer Robert Smith) at London's Royal Festival Hall in June of 2018. The band performs a song from each of its 13 studio albums in chronological order. The movie screens at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hall. Tickets cost $10. Admission is free for Rock Hall members. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

Deanna R. Adams Book Signing

Local writer, speaker and essayist, Deanna R. Adams serves as the longtime coordinator of the Western Reserve Writers' Conference and "book whisperer" for the Cuyahoga County Library's William N. Skirball Writers' Center. She also teaches online writing courses for the Pennwriters organization. She's just published Cleveland's Rock and Roll Venues, a book that documents the history of the city's rock clubs with a series of photos and short blurbs about venues such as the Agora and the Beachland. She'll read from her book tonight at 7:30 at Visible Voice Books. Admission is free. (Niesel)

2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com.

First Friday Funk Social

On the first Friday of every month at the Jukebox, Max Payola, DJ Hama, and DJ Rachel H host an all-vinyl dance party focusing on "freaky-deaky and profound grooves." Celebrate the rich history of funk and R&B with these cultural curators. Expect to hear cosmic funk, wicked funk, sweaty funk, sophisticated funk, rump funk and more. It all starts at 9:30 p.m., and admission is free. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.

Flanagan's Wake

Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. The interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan, one of the world's highest-grossing standup comedians, embarked on an arena and theater comedy tour earlier this year. He brings the tour to the Wolstein Center at 8 tonight. The slow-talking clean comic has also gotten cast in several movies as of late too. Tonight's show should feature plenty of new material. Tickets start at $35.75. (Niesel) 2000 Prospect Ave., 216-687-9292, wolsteincenter.com.

Lenten Fry-Days

For the past 14 years, Prosperity Social Club has hosted a fish fry on Friday nights during the Lenten season. The big draw is the golden fried haddock with sweet potato fries and slaw; it's so popular, the restaurant and bar even sells a special Gotta Haddock commemorative T-shirt! But wait, there's more: Prosperity's fish dishes will also include a pan-roasted and maple-bourbon glazed salmon with roasted broccoli and sweet potato mashers, and a pan sauteed shrimp piccata in lemon-butter sauce with capers served over linguine. Other menu items include potato pancakes served with apple-cranberry chutney, and farmhouse-cheese and potato pierogi. During Lent, the kitchen opens at 11 a.m. and serves fish-centric meals until midnight. Prosperity also offers some smaller dine-in or take-out midday portions to accommodate people who work 9 to 5. Prosperity's Lenten Fry-Days will continue through April 10. Reservations are a good idea. (Niesel) 1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

Mix: Masquerade

The first Friday of each month, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts its popular Mix at CMA event. The museum stays open later than normal for the occasion, which features dance, drink and a theme-based program. Tonight's event celebrates Mardi Gras and Carnival, with a festive New Orleans vibe. DJ Walk and Da Land Brass Band will be on hand for the event, and guests are invited to make their own masks. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, but CMA members get in for free. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Vampyr

As part of a special series devoted to the work of director Carl Theodor Dreyer, the Cleveland Museum of Art will screen his 1932 film Vampyr at 7 tonight and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The film centers on a stranger who can't understand why the locals in a small European village behave in such a strange manner. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Wizard World Cleveland

This year's Wizard World Cleveland, an annual convention that comes to the Huntington Convention Center, will feature the debut of Animation Celebration, an event that will feature creators and voice actors from some of the most iconic animated films and TV shows in history. The weekend will feature appearances by animation artists and voice actors as well as hands-on drawing and voice acting workshops, screenings, a cereal breakfast with the animators and more. Artist Alley at Wizard World Cleveland will return with artists and writers such as Jim Steranko (Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain America), Barbara Kaalberg (Barbie, Wonder Woman), Mike Watson (Freestyle Komics), Tone Rodriguez (The Simpsons, Dexter) and Dan Gorman (Mississippi Zombie, Marvel, DC trading cards). Kato Kaelin will once again serve as host. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Kids 10 and under get in free with a paid adult. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, wizardworld.com/comiccon/cleveland.

SAT 03/07

Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

Tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Denver Nuggets, one of the best teams in the Western Conference, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cavaliers. It's the only time the Nuggets come to Cleveland this year. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Erotic City: All-Vinyl Prince Party

In honor of Prince's "funky euphoric legacy," local DJs Rachel H. and Jackie B. will spin Prince hits and deep cuts all night long at this event that starts at 9 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. They also promise to "sprinkle in collaborators Sheila E, Jill Jones, The Time, Vanity 6, Morris Day, Apollonia, Chaka Khan, and more." A Prince-inspired drink menu will be served with vegan, gluten-free and sober-friendly beverages. Tickets cost $5. (Niesel)

13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's the first Saturday of the month again, so tonight the Cedar Lee Theatre hosts its usual midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 cult classic that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie. In addition, locals act out a floor show that mimics the movie, turning the event into a veritable party. Tickets are $9.75. (Niesel)

2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

Mike Tyson

This touring show, dubbed Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth: Round 2, finds the former boxing champion delivering a "no-holds-barred, one-man show." According to a press release, Tyson will deliver "real life untold stories, focusing on the ups and downs of his tumultuous and ultimately triumphant, post-boxing life and career." The bout begins at 8 at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

SUN 03/08

Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have one of the NBA's best coaches in Gregg Popovich, but this year's team just doesn't have the talent and might miss the playoffs. That won't be Popovich's fault. The longest tenured active coach in the NBA has gotten the best out of his players this year. Expect tonight's game to be a close one. Tipoff is at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

MON 03/09

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Science Cafe Cleveland

The second Monday of each month, Music Box Supper Club hosts Science Cafe, an informal lecture series that brings scientists from throughout the region to the club so they can talk about science topics. Tonight at 7, Chris Haufe from the Department of Philosophy at Case Western Reserve University will speak about whether we can trust science. Admission is free. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 03/10

Jesus Christ Superstar

A classic musical that comes to us courtesy of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar features rousing Broadway belters such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and the glorious title track. For this 50th anniversary production, an additional 22 Northeast Ohio string players will join the 11-piece ensemble of touring musicians to create a 33-piece orchestra that'll deliver the soundtrack in all its glory. Tickets start at $39, and the play continues through March 29 at Connor Palace. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait

David Bickerstaff directs this film about Lucian Freud, one of the greatest realist painters of the 20th century. The film shows how Freud depicts himself in more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings. It screens at 1:45 today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15, or $11 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.