Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland Through New Year's 

THU 12/26

Benji Brown

Comedian Benji Brown likes to talk about how difficult relationships can be. "Brothers, stop hitting on the ladies," he jokes in one routine. "Touch 'em, and you go to jail." His animated routine calls attention to domestic violence in a humorous (but not offensive) manner. Expect to hear bits like this when he performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Tickets start at $17. (Jeff Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

GlamGore Monthly Drag Show

Each month, GlamGore, a drag show at the Grog Shop, features a variety of performance artists under one roof. The shows include everyone from "beauty queens" to "drag monsters." Tonight's show theme is Merry Creepmas, and it'll feature performers Aurora Thunder, Peach Fuzz, Robyn Banks and Flatty Patty. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or $15 for VIP tickets that include a special photo opportunity/meet-and-greet with the cast at 8:30 p.m. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. DJ Zoë will attend to the turntables. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

Home for the Holidays

Cleveland's comedy scene just keeps getting better. New comics keep cropping up and the veteran comics on the scene continue to hone their skills. Because some of the best comics will be in town for the holidays, Hilarities has booked them for one special night. Dubbed Home for the Holidays, tonight's concert features some of Cleveland's finest comedians. The jokes start flowing at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 to $15. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

The Wild Winter Lights Festival

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has brought back its holiday light event that was discontinued after the 2004 season. The zoo has reworked the bright spectacle to include thousands of lights, a visit from Santa, an extremely tall teddy bear and, of course, plenty of animals. Dubbed the Wild Winter Lights Festival, the event takes place today through Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; additional select dates, through Jan. 5, are listed on the website. Tickets start at $18.50 for those who aren't members of the zoo and $15.50 for members. Find out more about the event and buy tickets on the website. (Laura Morrison)

3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com.

FRI 12/27

The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their unrivaled ball-handling wizardry, high-flying dunks and gut-busting comedy to the Wolstein Center today for two performances. This basketball/entertainment bonanza is fun for the whole family. Plus, rumor has it that, this year, the Globetrotters' pitiable rivals, the Washington Generals, have been practicing with unprecedented rigor and focus. They are eager for a win. The guys play today at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets start at $27 and are available via the website below. (Niesel)

2000 Prospect Ave., 888-324-5849 harlemglobetrotters.com.

Matt Johnson's Dueling Piano Fiasco!

Judging from the YouTube videos of pianist Matt Johnson's dueling piano concerts, it's safe to say the guy caters to bachelor and bachelorette parties. He can easily break into Journey's "Don't Stop Believing'" and then segue into Billy Joel's "The Piano Man," which he tends to alter with a few of his own ribald lyrics. Expect rowdy singalongs and a boisterous performance. Matt Johnson's Dueling Piano Fiasco takes place tonight and tomorrow night at 8 at MGM Northfield Park's Neon Room. Tickets are $10. (Niesel)

10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

Julian McCullough

Julian McCullough likes to joke about how he worked for a construction company for three days when he was 15. "They would hire a high-school student every summer to clean up their messes," he says in the bit. When he tried to take down a storm window and almost got his face cut off, he realized construction work wasn't his calling. It's one of many narrative jokes in McCullough's repertoire. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets start at $13. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Mentalist Brent Webb

Considered one of the world's leading mentalists, Ohio-born Brent Webb brings his interactive, mind-reading presentation to Hilarities tonight. According to press materials, Webb's show is a "breathtaking, dramatic and energetic voyage to the farthest reaches of your mind." The show starts at 8, and tickets cost $20. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Best of Conscious Cartoons International Animation Festival

This touring program features 10 of the best animated videos from the International Animation Festival. Nine countries are represented in this collection of shorts from the festival that aims to "open eyes, hearts, and minds through the uniquely transcendent medium of animation." The films screen at 1:45 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

SAT 12/28

Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers

The Charlotte Checkers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 to face the Cleveland Monsters in the first of a two-game series. Tonight's game is a Holiday Hockey Game, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a pair of Monsters Touchscreen Gloves. Monday's game, the second of the series against the Checkers, takes place at noon, and there will be a postgame skate. Tickets to both games start at $10. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Red Wanting Blue Holiday Bash

Some "very special guests" will join the Columbus-based band for tonight's third annual Red Wanting Blue Holiday Bash. A deluxe VIP package for two ­— which include two seats in the first 10 rows, one hotel room at the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn, two passes to the "Hangover Breakfast" with the band, and a post-breakfast meet-and-greet with the band that includes a special acoustic performance — costs $350. The not-so-deluxe VIP package — which includes one ticket in the first 15 rows, one pass to the "Hangover Breakfast" with Red Wanting Blue, a post-breakfast meet-and-greet with the band that includes a special acoustic performance, and a signed poster — will set you back $150. Regular admission tickets cost $35 to $49.50. Tickets are available on the website. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. (Niesel)

1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-690-2307, goodyeartheater.com.

SUN 12/29

2019 Cleveland Classic

Ohio State's football team might get the most national attention, but this year's basketball team appears to be pretty good as well. The squad has been ranked in the Top 10. It comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today for a special Cleveland Classic bout that puts it up against West Virginia University. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

The Agony and the Ecstasy

Charlton Heston and Rex Harrison star in this film that references a disagreement between Michelangelo and Pope Julius II over the painting of the Sistine Chapel ceiling. The historical drama, based on Irving Stone's novel, screens at 1:30 p.m. today and at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Bill Squire's Christmakwanzakah

In what we assume is the attempt to be inclusive, comedian Bill Squire, co-host of the local radio program The Alan Cox Show, headlines tonight's event he's calling Christmakwanzakah. Comedians Al Jackson, Mary Santora and Ryan Dalton will join him for the show at the Agora Theatre. Squire's comedy regularly touches on his "life as a step parent, divorce, dating and leaving the Mormon church in his early 20s," as it's put in a press release. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 on the day of the show. (Niesel)

5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

MON 12/30

Jeff Allen

With humor that centers on marriage and living with teenagers, Jeff Allen is regarded as one of the best clean comedians out there. Full of family-friendly laughs, Allen's clean-cut humor is a breath of fresh air. Appearing alongside other comedians in the film Apostles of Comedy, a profile of established funny folks, Allen demonstrates that you don't need to be vulgar to make someone laugh. You can catch him tonight at Hilarities at 7 when he presents his new show, The America I Grew Up In. Tickets start at $25. (Martin Harp)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Monday Night Trivia

Do you have tons of obscure music knowledge? Are you a student of fast food menus and their nuanced histories? What say you about the geographic evolution of Scotch whisky? Tonight's your chance to wow your friends, make yourself instantly more desirable to someone you're newly dating, and hang with Cleveland's headiest hipsters and hot dog lovers. It's the Happy Dog Monday Night Trivia. Starting at 8 p.m., expect themed rounds and general knowledge questions that seem considerably trickier than some of the other live trivia locales in town. Obviously, have a hot dog and a craft brew while you're at it. And arrive early: Seats fill up fast. (Sam Allard)

5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

Wing Dang Doodle

Blues icon Howlin' Wolf famously covered "Wang Dang Doodle," the old blues tune penned by Willie Dixon. Prosperity Social Club in Tremont has adopted that slogan, calling its wing night Wing Dang Doodle. The weekly event features specials on Buffalo wings and cold brews. Prosperity will not only serve up substantial, $1 whole wings, but it'll also offer meatless Monday "wing" baskets for vegans. Discounted drafts and a playlist of vintage-electric blues and soulful R&B curated by local musician Clint Holley will be on tap as well. Wing Dang Doodle takes place every Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

TUE 12/31

Bar 32 New Year's Eve Party

Tickets to this party in the bar on the top floor of the Hilton Downtown include six drink tickets to be used on premium beverage selections, guaranteed seating, a reception-style dinner buffet including an ice sculpture seafood tower and carved chimichurri rubbed beef tenderloin, valet parking and festive party favors. DJs MIMO and Caffrey will provide the tunes, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight and a dessert buffet. It all starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $225. Send purchase inquiries to the email address below. (Niesel) 100 Lakeside Ave., 216-413-5000, CLEDO_Inquiry@hilton.com.

Kevin Bozeman

Comedian Kevin Bozeman likes to joke about the mundane. "I got one thing out of college," he likes to say. "Bad credit." His problems are everyone's problems. He has trouble with women and issues with his finances. Expect him to touch on social issues too, as he's made fun of the fact that there aren't any "brothers" in auto racing. He performs two special New Year's Eve shows tonight at 7 and 10:30 at Hilarities. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Cleveland Pops: The Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve

Under the direction of Carl Topilow, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will ring in 2020 with music from the past 100 years at what a press releases promises will be "the hottest concert and party in Cleveland." The orchestra will deliver a two-hour performance with guest Connor Bogart O'Brien; a dance party featuring a midnight balloon drop will follow; and a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the best '20s costume. It all begins at 9 p.m. at Severance Hall. Tickets start at $49. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

New Year's Eve Gala at the Galley

Tonight at the Ohio City Galley's second annual New Year's Eve Gala at the Galley, partygoers can enjoy hors d'oeuvres from all four restaurant concepts that call the Galley their home. There will be appetizers from 9 to 10:30 p.m. and stationed charcuterie throughout the evening. Tickets, which cost $85, also include an open bar and entertainment until 1 a.m. Get tickets on eventbrite.com/e/new-years-gala-at-the-galley-tickets-82846950459. (Niesel)

1400 West 25th St., 216-525-9933, ohiocitygalley.org.

New Year's Eve Outerspace Bash

Tonight, Punch Bowl Social will ring in the new year at the New Year's Eve Outerspace Bash. The cosmic event includes a "stellar" playlist, a balloon drop at midnight and a sparkling specialty punch. Patrons are encouraged to dress in their best galactic gear and celebrate a new decade with a party that's "out of this world." There's no cover, and the event starts at 9 p.m. (Niesel)

1086 West 11th St., 216-239-1508, punchbowlsocial.com.

New Year's Eve With David A. Arnold

Comedian David Arnold has written for TV shows like Zoe Ever After and Real Husbands of Hollywood. He likes to joke about the differences between men and women and regularly makes home movies about everyday things like mopping the floor. "Get that spot!" he screams in one video. He performs at 7:30 and 10:30 tonight at the Improv. Tickets cost $35 for the early show and $50 for the late show, which will include a champagne toast at midnight. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

WED 01/01

Dominick Farinacci Jazz Brunch

Recently awarded the title of Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, a guy with deep ties to Cleveland, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world. He's been a featured guest on ABC's Good Morning America and is a TED speaker. He and his band perform at a special New Year's Day brunch that takes place at Nighttown. Tickets cost $20. (Niesel)

12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-795-0550, nighttowncleveland.com.

Keep Talking

Keep Talking is a monthly storytellers' series that offers attendees the chance to grab a drink and a dog while listening to some of their Cleveland neighbors tell tall tales. Tonight's show features the theme, "It's a Funny Story." The hosts are Adam Richard and Zachariah Durr. The program starts at 8 p.m. sharp at the Happy Dog. The program will repeat at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Collinwood branch of the Cleveland Public Library. Admission to each event is free. Want to be a storyteller at a future session? See details at Facebook.com/KeepTalkingCLE. (Niesel) 5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

New Year's Day Brunch

Today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prosperity Social Club will be open for its annual New Year's Day Brunch. Special menu items include shrimp and grits, buttermilk pancakes and other regular brunch favorites. Cocktail options include an apple cider margarita, a maple-ginger old-fashioned, an almond-maple hot buttered rum and a holiday sangria. Reservations are recommended but not required. The final reserved seating will be at 2:30 p.m. There is no dinner service available today. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.