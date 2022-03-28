Hard Rock Band Halestorm Headed to Blossom in July 

Earlier today, Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced its summer 2022 tour featuring the Pretty Reckless, the Warning and Lilith Czar.The trek comes to Blossom on Wednesday, July 13.Founded by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale when they were just teenagers, Halestorm has become a major label act and recently surpassed a billion streams cumulatively.A ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

