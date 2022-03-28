Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 28, 2022

Hard Rock Band Halestorm Headed to Blossom in July 

click to enlarge Halestorm. - COURTESY OF ASHLEY WHITE PR
  • Courtesy of Ashley White PR
  • Halestorm.
Earlier today, Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced its summer 2022 tour featuring the Pretty Reckless, the Warning and Lilith Czar.

The trek comes to Blossom on Wednesday, July 13.



Founded by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale when they were just teenagers, Halestorm has become a major label act and recently surpassed a billion streams cumulatively.

A ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets to the Halestorm concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

