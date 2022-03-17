Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 17, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Here Are Your Daily Hosts for the Newly Merged WCPN and WKSU on 89.7 

By
Mike McIntyre takes Sound of Ideas on the road. (Rick Jackson is now the daily host of SOI, with McIntyre hosting the Friday Reporters Roundtable.) - IDEASTREAM
On March 28, the mega public radio station in Northeast Ohio will launch its new programming schedule on WKSU, 89.7 FM. The Monday through Friday programs will remain largely unchanged for listeners of WCPN, but will feature two hosts from the former WKSU, Amanda Rabinowitz and Jeff St. Clair.

"As we looked at how to structure our new lineup, we’re bringing together the unique aspects of WKSU and WCPN in a way that provides our listeners with the best experience," an update from Ideastream read. "Our foremost responsibility is to provide trusted local, regional and national news to – and for – the 22 counties we serve. It made most sense to focus our flagship news station entirely on news and information."



Weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., Amy Eddings will continue to host Morning Edition, which she has hosted on WCPN for the past five years. Amanda Rabinowitz had for 12 years hosted Morning Edition on WKSU, but she'll move to the evening slot and host All Things Considered from 4-6 p.m.

Rick Jackson, who took over the daily Sound of Ideas hosting responsibilities when Mike McIntyre became Ideastream's Executive Editor, will continue to host the local news show at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. (McIntyre hosts the Friday Reporters Roundtable). SOI will re-air each night at 9.m.

Jeff St. Clair previously hosted All Things Considered on WKSU. On the new WKSU, he'll host the midday news broadcasts, with expanded news breaks from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

The new WKSU will also feature two new weekend food programs: The Splendid Table, which will air at 10 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays; and Milk Street Radio, which will air at 11 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

The full weekly program schedule is below.
 
