Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Horror Punk Act Wednesday 13 Headed to Winchester in April 

By
click to enlarge Wednesday 13. - JEREMY SAFFER
  • Jeremy Saffer
  • Wednesday 13.
The horror punk act Wednesday 13 will embark on a massive 2022 U.S. headline tour dubbed 20 Years of Fear. The tour will feature a special setlist spanning the band's entire career.

The tour comes to the Winchester on April 15, and tickets to the Wednesday 13 concert at the Winchester are on sale now.



"After two years off the road, we are more than excited to get back out and play live," says the band in a statement. "We will be headlining the USA playing a special career-spanning 20 Years of Fear setlist. It’s been 20 years since it all began for me with Murderdolls and I’m looking forward to celebrating all these years of music with our fans.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Music News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music News

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation To Offer Lawn Passes for Blossom Concerts Read More

  2. Happy Dog Joins Newly Formed National Coalition of Independent Promoters Read More

  3. Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden to Begin Hosting Outdoor Concerts in April Read More

  4. Chris Szajbert Teams Up with Mourning [A] BLKstar Co-Founders on New Project and Album Read More

  5. Pop-Punk Act Mayday Parade To Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 11th Anniversary at Agora on March 15 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Kansas @ State Theatre

    • Thu., March 3

  • Staff Pick
    Jim Tews @ Hilarities Comedy Club

    • Thu., March 3

  • Staff Pick
    Lilacs and Silver Roses @ Severance Music Center

    • Thu., March 3
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation