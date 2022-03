Horror Punk Act Wednesday 13 Headed to Winchester in April 

click to enlarge Jeremy Saffer

Wednesday 13.

The horror punk act Wednesday 13 will embark on a massive 2022 U.S. headline tour dubbed 20 Years of Fear. The tour will feature a special setlist spanning the band's entire career.The tour comes to the Winchester on April 15, and tickets to the Wednesday 13 concert at the Winchester are on sale now."After two years off the road, we are more than excited to get back out and play live," says the band in a statement. "We will be headlining the USA playing a special career-spanning 20 Years of Fear setlist. It’s been 20 years since it all began for me with Murderdolls and I’m looking forward to celebrating all these years of music with our fans.”