Have you been hitting the bong way too hard lately and it is time for a good cleaning? Sometimes, the best way to start is by properly knowing how to perform the task, and that is how to clean a bong. Whether you are trying to learn how to clean a bong with alcohol or another type of solution, if you’ve never truly learned how to clean bong you are in luck! Look no further for the all-in-one guide you need to clean any type of bong you own. Be sure to check out the best cheap bongs online when you’re done so you can upgrade your collection and look forward to keeping it spick and span!
The first thing you need to know about cleaning a bong is to know all about your bong and the pieces it is composed of. Sometimes a bong has several pieces attached that will need to be separated before cleaning and the last thing you want to do is fumble it. Assessing the situation before diving in is a sure-fire to success. Your dirty bong will have several areas that might be difficult to get into, so having cleaning essentials helps a ton.
Here is a list of some cleaning agents that can help you in cleaning your bong:
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to clean your bong so that in just a few hours all that resin buildup will be long gone and you’ll have a bong that feels brand new! You no longer need to feel resentment towards the daunting task of a dirty bong when you can just use some quick and easy bong cleaning solutions to clean your bong and celebrate with a fat bong rip.
Similar to how to clean a glass bong, knowing how to clean a silicone bong just takes a bit of extra time because you normally cannot see inside as well as you can when learning how to clean glass bong. If you’re wondering, “well how do I learn how to clean my bong then?” in terms of silicone bongs you’ll just need to be a bit more precise and take some time to deliver that tender loving care.
Cleaning a mini bong is the same as knowing how to clean a bong that is normal sized, but again you’ll need to pay extra attention in cleaning your bong that is miniature sized because there are a lot of corners that can be easily missed and build up with bacteria, mold and resin. Make sure to add in some cotton swabs so you can easily swipe around in there without having to get your hands dirty!
Acrylic bongs can be pretty tricky sometimes because the longer you own one you’ll want to continue taking care of it and not cutting corners. Acrylic bongs probably work best with a store bought cleaning solution because it is safe to use and does not wear the acrylic bongs time. Using something like a gel cleaner and a bottle brush are much easier on the acrylic and despite using agents like rock salt or coarse salt you won’t wear the acrylic down. Sure, you could use dish soap instead of a salt mixture but you’ll still need to use a cleaning brush as part of the cleaning process and that will still take a toll on the acrylic eventually. To ensure the longevity of your acrylic bong and a promising smoke session, utilize tools like gel cleaners instead of hot water to clean your bong.
