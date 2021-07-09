July 09, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The biggest bother for cannabis consumers is a drug test. On the one hand, cannabinoids such as CBD & Delta-8 THC are legal, and researchers are on a constant quest to study their medicinal properties. But, on the other hand, they will show up on a hair drug test and mark you a druggie!
Based on the sample used, five types of hair drug tests are currently in use to detect drug use or the presence of THC in your system. These are urine, blood, hair follicle, saliva, and perspiration tests. Of these, the hair follicle drug test is the toughest to crack as this hair testing can detect the presence of THC metabolites in the body for the longest period — at least three months after last consumption.
That’s because an average person’s hair grows about half an inch per month. Your hair is likely to grow about an inch and a half in three months. So, a hair follicle test uses precisely that length of head hair from the root as the sample, i.e., 1.5 inches.
So, once the THC metabolites get embedded in your hair follicles, these may show up on a test conducted within the next three months!
That is why, of all the different types of drug tests, the hair follicle test is the most difficult to pass.
But if you’re reading this article, you know we do have a few solutions that could increase your chances of clearing a hair follicle drug testing.
Note: “Increase” is the keyword. Although these are nearly foolproof, the best way is to abstain from consuming any cannabis product altogether if you expect to be drug-tested for any reason – a job interview, career advancement, scholarships, you name it.
If you’re still eager to find out those techniques that could save you the embarrassment of failing a hair drug test, read on.
Nothing will cleanse your system of THC metabolites overnight. However, if you know the science behind the process, you could have a better chance of beating the test.
To start with, how do the THC metabolites reach your hair follicle?
It’s your blood that carries it to the hair. This process can take up to a week. So, if you are a regular cannabinoid user and expect periodic drug tests, follow a regular detoxify regimen to cleanse your blood of the toxins frequently. Doing so would ensure that fewer THC metabolites get deposited or remain in your hair follicles.
However, if you don’t have enough time, here is what you can do to cleanse your hair of those toxins. But even for these methods to work, you still need to stop consuming cannabinoids at least two weeks in advance. And that means to stop it completely. No using medicinal marijuana or any other form of cannabinoid product – at all!
This option is your best bet. But, remember, the good ones are expensive, and the cheap ones don’t work. So, be careful about what you buy.
One of the best detox shampoos in the market is the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo.
You may want to begin by washing your hair with the detox shampoo at least 3 – 10 days before the drug test. And, if you get to know about the test at the eleventh hour, take as many showers as you possibly can before it.
Here’s a step-by-step guide:
You must use the shampoo at least 15 times before the test to get an effective & positive result. It would be even better if you could use Ultra Clean Shampoo by Zydot along with the Toxin Rid Shampoo. It will be a little expensive, for sure. But if it can save your job and reputation, money shouldn’t matter! Right?
However, do note that Ultra Clean Shampoo alone cannot help you clear hair drug testing. It will help only as part of a thorough cleaning process.
The package includes a shampoo, a purifier, and a conditioner. When used together, these components promise to remove chemicals and medications from the hair shaft while keeping your hair quality intact.
The internet will tell you about several home remedies, including washing your hair with apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and detergent. However, none of these would have the strength to penetrate your hair shaft and cleanse it from underneath the upper layers in the strands of hair.
The home remedies we suggest here involve using detox shampoos (that we have already mentioned) along with these techniques. You can just combine them with certain other items to quicken the process and get better effects.
In this section, we will tell you about the Macujo and Jerry G Methods. These methods club various hair products along with the detox shampoos that we’ve already mentioned to ensure you get the best drug test results. These would boost the effects of the detox shampoos.
Here is what you do:
With the Jerry G method, here’s what you should do:
The only sure-shot way to clear a hair follicle drug test is to abstain from weed for at least four months. But which company will tell you about a hair test four months in advance? None, right?
So, as we have already said, it’s best to follow a regular detox regimen to frequently cleanse your body if you are a regular cannabinoid user. That way, your body would retain lower levels of THC metabolites.
Apart from these, you would also do well to remember a few helpful tips:
First, you can help your body discard the toxins by drinking a lot of fluids. Drink lots of water every day. Lemon juice can be extra-effective. Mix a tablespoon of natural lemon juice in 500ml of water. Drink it over 7–8 hours every day. Don’t gulp it down at one go.
A second yet effective and natural cleanser is cranberry juice. Drink at least 2 liters of cranberry juice over a few hours every day to get rid of THC metabolites. Cranberry is also an antioxidant and contains copper and vitamins C, E, K1, and B6.
Thirdly, you can try coffee. Coffee is a natural diuretic. So, it will help you flush out the THC metabolites through pee. Just remember to drink other fluids, too, so that you don’t get dehydrated. However, it’d be better to avoid coffee if you are an insomniac. Teas with antioxidants or liver-cleansing properties are great, too. Mint tea, turmeric tea, ginger-and-lemon tea, and chamomile tea can help you with the detox process.
You could also try a fourth option, which is apple cider vinegar. It is a healthy combo of vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and good gut bacteria. All these will help cleanse your organs. Two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar daily are all you need to help your body get rid of THC metabolites. Just remember to avoid alcohol when you drink apple cider vinegar.
A fifth option is a Vitamin B3 diet. A diet rich in niacin (nicotinic acid), a type of Vitamin B3, can trigger histamine production. Histamine is an organic nitrogenous compound responsible for local immune response and regulating gut function. Vitamin B3 also makes our capillaries dilate, which helps our blood get rid of toxins faster.
You can find niacin in yeast, lean meat, fish, milk, eggs, green vegetables, and cereals. So, eat healthy protein-rich foods and enough greens and milk products. You can also take Vitamin B3 supplements. These will help your body store those THC metabolites instead of getting rid of them.
But remember, no red meat or fatty foods!
The final way to pass is to sweat out the THC metabolites from your body regularly by exercising – hard. A gym or even a sauna can do wonders to cleanse your body of toxins. The fat cells in the body store THC.
Rigorous exercises such as weight training and cardio will help you burn fat faster, boost your metabolism, and eliminate the toxins in the process. This tactic is a sure-shot trick to speed up your detox process.
However, it would be best to stop doing strenuous exercise a few days before a test. That’s because the body may not get enough time to flush out the toxins that your fat cells will release. Instead, those will get mixed in your bloodstream and reach the hair shaft. So, as you exercise, your body should have enough fluids and the time to flush out the toxins that your fat cells release into your bloodstream.
You may have already come across numerous “quick solutions” for clearing a hair follicle drug test on the internet. But the Web is full of half-truths, myths, and blatant lies! Unfortunately, the truths are rarely easy to find. So, beware!
Before we tell you what the effective methods are, let us first bust some myths.
In this section, we’ve listed the so-called ‘methods’ that are not as effective as many would have you believe. And, we’ll also explain why.
Simply shaving your head won’t do the trick.
The hair drug test lab technician may collect a hair sample from any part of your body. So, you will also have to shave off ALL your body hair.
And then, what excuse would you give your employer or the authorities for having this sudden urge to look like a Sphynx cat?
It may make them even more suspicious, and they may ask you to retake the test, i.e., after your hair regrows. But nothing will grow back the trust that your company will lose in you. Besides, your hair would grow back faster than your body can flush out the toxins naturally.
You might stand a better chance of passing the test by following the detox methods we would explain in the next section.
A 2000 study, led by M Yegles, and published in the Forensic Science International journal, suggested that bleaching could significantly reduce the percentage of several drug metabolites.
However, it is not foolproof. On average, bleaching is only about 40% effective. You may just scrape through if you are lucky! But you wouldn’t like to leave such things to luck, isn’t it? If you don’t get enough time with the detox shampoos and home remedies, you can try it as a last resort. Together, they may just help you pass the test.
Additionally, be prepared to deal with extensive damage to your hair, as well. What’s worse, you may notice your hair breaking apart. Damaged or falling hair could make it even more difficult for the lab to get a proper sample to test, thereby letting your ploy become even more apparent!
Merely abstaining from cannabis or other drugs won’t save you the embarrassment of failing hair follicle tests. That is because hair follicle drug tests can detect drugs in your hair samples for up to 90 days! And, no one who is looking to identify your drug-related habits would inform you about such a test three months in advance. So, a short-term sobering or detoxification would not help.
Lice-treatment shampoos contain pyrethrins or pyrethrum extracts, along with piperonyl butoxide. Pyrethrins are essentially insecticides, and piperonyl butoxide enhances their potency. Unfortunately, no studies support the idea that either of these chemicals can effectively flush out drug metabolites from your hair shaft.
A: The body gets rid of more than 60% of the THC metabolites in the form of poop. About 30% will leave the body via pee. And, sweat will release some 20% of it. Yes, we know the figures seem to add up to 110%. But these are not absolute numbers and will vary from person to person, which is why most detox programs focus on making you poop or pee. There is no other way to flush those toxins out of your body.
A: Yes, you can. Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC break down into the same metabolites in the human body as Delta-9 THC. The tests can’t differentiate among the sources of THC.
The metabolites from the illegal Delta-9 and the legal Delta-8 or Delta-10 are the same. It’s unfair, we know, but you’ll have to grin and bear it until the rules change (and the testing processes get more refined).
So, if you consume Delta-8 or Delta-10 products and expect frequent drug tests at the workplace, or otherwise, follow a regular detox schedule.
A: If the CBD product(s) you consume are broad-spectrum or isolates, you should not. These are not supposed to contain any THC at all. So, there’s no question of your body containing any THC metabolites.
However, be careful while using full-spectrum products. These do contain certain THC levels, even if they are below the federally mandated limit of 0.3%. Since, over time, THC metabolites tend to build up in your body (if you are a heavy user and, also, do not follow a detox schedule), these may still show up on your drug test. In that case, a home test kit may tell you about your status.
A: The technician will sample about 100–120 hair strands, each around 1.5-inch-long, from your head. S/he will collect the samples from multiple places on your head, but mainly from the back. So, do not worry about a bald patch or ruining your hairstyle. If s/he collects body hair, it will be about the size of a large cotton ball.
A: Like body hair, facial hair like eyebrows may also be tested for drugs. The logic is the same. Hair from any part of your body can be tested for drugs. However, eyebrow hairs aren’t very long. So, the detection period will be shorter.
A. Your hair can be tested for the presence of many drugs — both illegal and prescribed.
However, most organizations use the 5-panel drug test. It tests for five drugs, i.e., marijuana, PCP (phencyclidine), cocaine, opioids, and amphetamine/methamphetamine.
A: Yes, certain prescription drugs can lead to a false positive reading on a drug test. That is why you should tell your employer if you have taken any prescription medications in the three months preceding your test. Usually, the people who conduct these tests will ask you about such medications beforehand or just before taking your hair sample.
A: If you are negative, you will know that in a day. However, if you test positive, you may have to wait for up to three days. That’s because the samples will undergo further testing to confirm the result.
A: The Macujo and Jerry G methods could work if you use them in conjunction with the Toxin Rid and Ultra Clean shampoos. Otherwise, simple home remedy products, such as liquid detergent, vinegar, aloe vera, hair dye, or bleach, won’t be potent enough to get those stubborn THC metabolites out of the inner layers of your hair. But, especially if time is very little, using these along with the detox shampoos will likely give you good results.
A: Detox shampoos contain ingredients that are different from those of regular shampoos. The makers of detox shampoos use secret formulations to give you the most effective results.
You may see the ingredients list, but you won’t know which one goes in what percentage and other details. These formulations have been tested for their quality and efficacy. Low-quality products won’t give you such results.
We hope this article cleared all your doubts about a hair follicle drug test and the various detox methods.
Incidentally, most detox programs are designed for urine tests. Detox drinks can even work at the eleventh hour if you follow the instructions correctly. But there’s hardly anything you can do overnight to pass a hair follicle test.
Once the THC metabolites and other toxins get embedded in your hair follicle, it’s tough to get rid of those. Then, you would have no option but to wait for your hair to grow out. But the hair shampoo should work to some extent if you are a light user.
The best way to go about it would be to follow a healthy detox routine regularly. Eat healthy foods, drink loads of fluids, and wash your hair regularly to help your body detoxify naturally. Then, that occasional drug test may not seem so dreadful any longer.
