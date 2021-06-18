June 18, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Medical marijuana is illegal in many states. However, even in the states where the thing is legal, cannabis stuff remains criminalized in the eyes of the federal government.
Weed seeds aren't allowed to cross state borders, even.
This makes buying marijuana seeds (locally and abroad) more of a gamble – be it for medical or recreational use.
This is why…
You need a seed bank that helps “protect” you from the law: ships discreetly, packages stealthily, guarantees delivery, offers anonymous payment options, etc.
And that’s where our ILGM review comes in.
But does this seed bank tick the right boxes?
Let’s find out.
👍 What We Like
Started as a blog to help weed enthusiasts grow the thing effectively, I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) is a haven of knowledge. This explains why they cater to beginners and veterans alike.The founder, Robert Bergman, has a wealth of knowledge in cannabis growing. He has grown weed, extensively, long before he even established his blog-turned-store.
And yes, they stock everything you’ll ever need to grow pot: from growth guides to fertilizer and plant protectors.
Their blog is an informative hub of all things weed. And their forum is the place to be whenever you’re stuck in your marijuana-growing journey.
Of course, the ILGM customer desk is reliable, too.
I Love Growing Marijuana is pretty safe. Your order will rarely get lost. Even if it does, ILGM will reship your package free of charge. Should you fail to receive your re-shipped package, this seed bank will go the extra mile, delivering a 3rd package to you.
They’re serious about the delivery guarantee!
And no one will ever know the contents of your package thanks to ILGM’s stealth packaging. They wrap the seeds in things like ball pens, toys, and CDs.
Moreover, the label won’t reflect its contents, and your bank statement won’t reflect the stuff you purchased.
ILGM’s seeds are also of very high quality. These are bred by the seed bank itself, in addition to some reputable breeders worldwide. The selection process is done by specialists in the field, including Bergman himself – just to ensure quality.
It’s no wonder ILGM’s seeds come with a 100% germination guarantee.
If these fail to sprout, feel free to claim a refund!
Want seeds that produce guaranteed flowers? Then you want to go the “feminized” route.
Feminized plants require no pollination from the male plants, which makes them have potent THC levels.
Just the way you like it.
Also, because feminized cannabis seeds are generally costly, ILGM offers them at a cheaper price. It’s just that they order these in bulk from their breeders – and they extend the price benefits of their wholesale purchases to you.
How generous!
Examples of feminized seeds at ILGM include the following.
In most of the things we do, including growing marijuana, we have to start from somewhere. And ILGM knows it only too well. Not only do they stock beginner seeds, but also they boast an extensive how-to-grow area with resources on germination, plant care, seed type, etc.
They hold you by the hand throughout the journey. After all, growing weed doesn’t have to be daunting, right?
Examples of beginner seeds at ILGM include the following.
So you want seeds with high yields – who doesn’t? ILGM stocks these, too. And like other strain types, you can sort these by THC/CBD level, seed type, climate, etc.
Examples of high-yield seeds at ILGM include the following.
Whether you’re a novice or just want a fast grow, autoflowering seeds are the way to go. These bud in just 10 weeks and aren’t seasonal. You can grow them year-round hassle-free.
Examples of autoflowering seeds at ILGM include the following.
The quality of cannabis strains here is pretty high. Why would they offer a 100% germination guarantee, anyway? Most of the competition offers limited (or no) germination guarantees, considering the unpredictability of their seeds.
But ILGM is different.
They breed their own seeds, in addition to sourcing them from respected breeders worldwide. They work closely with these breeders, too, throughout the breeding and seed selection process.
Needless to say, ILGM seeds are handpicked by experts in the field, including Bergman himself, to ensure quality.
We know what you’re thinking: ILGM seeds aren’t branded, unlike some seed banks’.
But which is better: branded seeds that are unlikely to sprout or non-branded ones with a 100% germination rate?
You get the point.
Once payment is confirmed, shipping to the US takes just 2 business days. This is subject to stock availability, though, as some strains might not be available immediately.
In such cases, delivery can take up to 10 days.
Shipping is free to all US states – every day. And your order won’t likely have to go through customs thanks to ILGM’s US (California) warehouse.
More good news?
Delivery is discreet. ILGM employs stealth shipping practices where they hide your seeds in things like ball pens, CDs, or toys
So no, your package won’t indicate its contents. Neither will your bank statement reflect stuff bought from the company.
They will never know!
Did we mention delivery is guaranteed? If your package is intercepted by customs (which is unlikely thanks to discreet packaging) or gets lost for some reason, ILGM will reship your seeds free of charge.
As if it’s not enough, if you don’t get the reshipment, for some reason, ILGM will deliver another package to you (a third time, yes) free of charge.
How cool is that – or, who does that, unless they really care?
Heck, yeah – these are several you’ll be spoilt for choice!
They have a “buy 10, get 10 free” deal where you can save a decent amount of $$$ if you’re buying in bulk especially.
Their VIP program lets you earn points, too, which you can use as real money. How do you get these points? It’s simple: like them on Facebook, follow them on Instagram, refer a customer to their site, and, of course, buy their products.
They claim you can save up to 100 bucks. With this VIP program. As a VIP, you can also access exclusive strains that not everyone has access to.
You can save on the company's mix packs and grow kits, too.
We’ll explain.
A mix pack boasts 3 different strains of seeds, each of which “carries” a discount. Meaning, you can get up to 50% per mix pack.
A grow kit, meanwhile, is packed with seeds, fertilizer, and plant protectors – everything you need to grow your seeds. Like mix packs, grow kits are priced competitively. Also, these vary based on your experience level, THC/CBD concentration, and type of weed strain.
Even if you want a medical marijuana kit, ILGM seed bank has got you covered.
Last but not least, this company boasts various discount codes (including $10 off your order) you can apply at check out.
Well, they are impressively more responsive than most of the competition. They will respond to your queries in 24 hours, for instance. This is way faster than most of the competition that keeps you waiting for up to a week, even, to get to you.
This is the same turnaround (24 hours) ILGM boasts on TrustPilot when it comes to replying to the negative comments – which are just a fraction of the total comments.
Pretty competitive, right?
Did we mention they have a helpful, active forum? The experts here are willing to guide you on cannabis strains and the growing process. You can ask any questions free of charge.
A good chunk of customers are satisfied with their purchases from ILGM seed bank – based on online reviews. This helps prove the reliability of the company, at least when it comes to delivery, seed quality, customer service, etc.
Here are some ILGM reviews Reddit screenshots from real redditors:
While ILGM is not perfect (no seed bank is!) it’s clear to see that the vast majority of people online are very satisfied with the weed seeds and customer service that ILoveGrowingMarijuana provides.
Still, if you’re having second thoughts...
With most of the features that favor beginner growers, this company would be ideal for beginners looking to get their feet wet in this industry.
They offer useful infographics on weed strains (in addition to a growth guide) and their interface is easy to navigate.
This one would be an ideal alternative to ILGM if you’re seeking a wide variety of strains. They have well over 1,000 different marijuana strains, unlike ILGM that stocks about 80 of these only.
This company also ships worldwide, which’s a bonus if you’re residing outside of the US or Australia – the only spots ILGM currently ships to.
Another alternative to ILGM, especially when it comes to promos, is Quebec Cannabis Seeds. Their weekly discounts are something to look forward to, especially if you’re on a budget, as they can help you save $$$ in the long run.
Generally, Quebec Cannabis Seed’s deals range from 10% to 20% off. But the best part is these are offered more regularly (on a weekly basis) than most of the competition. There’s also a 20% discount for bitcoin users!
Robert Bergman is an expert cannabis grower – and actually the guy behind ILGM. Bergman started growing weed in the 1990s – before he started sharing his knowledge generously (and passionately) on his blog, I Love Growing Marijuana.
As expected, the weed aficionado received a massive following on his blog – people who wanted to know how to grow marijuana and access high-quality seeds.
This prompted Bergman to start an online seed bank, ILGM, which is, today, a top seed spot for marijuana growers from all walks of life.
To date, Bergman is still doing what he does best: connecting growers with reputable weed breeders.
Yes, ILGM is legal. Very legal, in fact.
Don’t give us that look – buying and selling marijuana seeds is legal in the Netherlands.
Moreover, ILGM will ship your package if you’re going to use the seeds according to the laws in your country, or state.
In other words, they don’t interfere with a country’s (or state’s) laws at all.
You know… technically.
ILGM is located in the Netherlands’ Amsterdam area. They have a warehouse in the US, though, for expedited delivery.
Clever, huh?
Unfortunately, ILGM does not to Canada - ILGM only ships to the US (all states) and Australia, at least according to their website.
Shipping to Australia isn’t free and isn’t as fast as deliveries to the US. Also, Australians will incur an additional fee if they’d like to track their order.
ILGM’s policy is crystal clear – they will not interfere with a country’s (state’s) marijuana laws. Consequently, they will deliver cannabis seeds provided you use the products according to the prevailing weed laws in your state.
Nevertheless, they offer discreet delivery, and your package is unlikely to be flagged by customs.
Yes, ILGM does give out free seeds. However, it’s not in an obvious way like other seed banks do.
Other seed banks often include free stuff with your purchase, but ILGM gives free seeds via their promos. Our favorite is the “buy 10, get 10 free” deal that can earn you lots of complimentary seeds, especially if you’re buying in bulk or are a regular shopper.
All of ILGM’s autoflowering seeds are feminized, unlike most of the seed banks out there. This couldn’t be more convenient as feminized weed seeds are the most sought-after option by weed growers worldwide.
Let’s start by defining “regular seeds”. These are seeds that aren’t separated by their gender. Naturally, pot plants want to survive and pass on their genetics to future generations. This explains why weed plants produce both male and female seeds.
Now, let’s come back to ILGM seed bank.
This seed bank encourages weed growers to purchase feminized seeds as they are more potent in THC than the regular options. Feminized options are also guaranteed to bud or flower, unlike their non-feminized counterparts.
That’s not to say regular seeds aren’t without their benefits – they can be used to breed new varieties of marijuana. And male cannabis plants, despite their low THC content, are handy in such products as hemp.
Every leading seed bank has tracking, and ILGM is no exception. They let you stay informed of your order’s status, from when it leaves their store to when it arrives at your doorstep. This includes keeping you in the loop of unexpected delays, just in case.
Tracking your order comes with a price tag, though – but you probably already knew that, right?
ILGM was started for the sole reason to educate folks about growing weed effectively. This explains why the seed bank caters to both beginners and experts in the field.
And they’ve done well, stocking not only cannabis seeds but also beginner resources and seeds nutrients. In other words, ILGM is like a one-stop-shop for all of your marijuana growing needs.
While you might find their products have a higher price tag, you get what you pay for: high-quality seeds that are sure to germinate – or get your money back. So, don’t shy away if you’re on a budget; grab a couple of their high-quality stuff and get the ball rolling.
We really recommend that you grow weed with ILGM seeds today.
Good luck!
