Sleepless nights often plague the average consumer. Adults need seven to eight hours. Unfortunately, over 35% of Americans report regularly sleeping less than seven hours. The solution is different for everybody. However, everyone agrees natural remedies are better for you, which is why more and more people are trying CBD and THC for better sleep. But not all consumers agree on which option is best. Here we’ll explore the pros and cons of both and how to choose the right plant-based nighttime product for you.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the cannabinoid that gets you high. Marijuana contains high levels of THC and causes the plant's psychoactive effects. It can also cause adverse side effects, such as paranoia and anxiety. Although there are still many unknowns about the medicinal effects of cannabis, some studies suggest it may help with pain alleviation, sleep, and depression.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in both marijuana and hemp. However, hemp contains high levels of CBD and a low THC percentage (0.3% or less by federal law.)
The soothing compound doesn’t get you high as THC does, but research shows a wide range of benefits, including pain relief, anxiety relief, and anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is also non-toxic, meaning it doesn’t cause the paranoia or anxiety some consumers experience with THC.
Both CBD and THC have been effective for sleep. However, long-term research shows THC may have the opposite effect and lead to sleep disruption. On the other hand, CBD is non-habit-forming and doesn’t have the same side effects as THC. So, if you’re looking for a long-term solution to better sleep, CBD may be the best option.
There’s no simple answer which cannabinoid works faster for sleep. It depends on the individual and their needs. Some people find that THC helps them fall asleep quicker, while others find CBD more effective.
What determines how fast a product works is the method. CBD tinctures are regularly available and offer results in less than 20 minutes. Edibles, such as gummies and capsules, go through the digestive process and take up to two hours. Vape pens with CBD oil are the quickest, taking effect in about a minute.
But before you get excited, the results are short-term, peaking after 30-minutes and over in an hour. Also, more research is necessary to understand the safety and long-term effects of vaping CBD oil.
CBD is legal federally in the United States. This means that you can purchase CBD products without a medical marijuana card. However, THC is still illegal on the federal level, although it’s legal for medicinal and recreational use in some states.
Some consumers can't use THC because of the psychoactive effects or adverse side effects like paranoia and anxiety. CBD is an excellent alternative for these people because it doesn't have any psychoactive effects and has a range of potential benefits, including pain relief, anxiety relief, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Buyers with hypertension often take advantage of CBD for blood pressure. Although the compound doesn't offer a direct solution for hypertension, it helps manage symptoms that contribute to the cardiovascular condition, such as sleep, stress, and anxiety.
CBD is not detectable on drug tests, making it a safer choice for those in particular sports and employment situations. Also, many consumers take part in competitive sports or work in fields with drug testing. Even if they live in a state where cannabis is legal, they can't use any products with THC because it will show up on a drug test.
Many people, including those in legal states for cannabis, use CBD for sleep. The non-psychoactive compound has the potential to offer quality sleep results and is ideal for long-term use. It doesn't have the same side effects as THC and is federally legal. CBD may be the best option for a natural sleep remedy.
Consumers prefer CBD over THC and other products that encourage sleep because CBD has few to no adverse effects. CBD is also non-habit-forming, meaning you can stop taking it with no negative consequences. Some people may experience mild nausea or diarrhea, but these side effects typically go away after a few days of use.
You can take CBD for sleep in various ways, including topically, sublingually, and orally. However, the best CBD products for occasional sleeplessness include tinctures, gummies, and capsules. Another option is to vape the hemp compound. Your body absorbs these forms of CBD into the bloodstream and may provide relief.
The amount of CBD you should take for sleep will vary depending on the product you choose and your individual needs. You can start with a lower dosage and increase it if needed. However, most people find relief with a dosage of between 10 and 30 milligrams.
CBD is a legal and effective solution for occasional sleeplessness with few to no adverse side effects. Choose a CBD product that is right for you and enjoy the benefits of a good night's sleep.
