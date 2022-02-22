Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 22, 2022

John Mulaney To Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September 

John Mulaney. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • John Mulaney.
Comedian and writer John Mulaney has just added shows to the second leg of his
John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. A talented standup comedian, Mulaney returns to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday.

His From Scratch Tour now includes a Sept. 23 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the John Mulaney concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

