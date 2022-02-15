Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 15, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different 

By
click to enlarge Flying Fig to close after 23 years. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Flying Fig to close after 23 years.

During the past two years alone, Cleveland diners have said goodbye to a dizzying number of upscale restaurants, among them Lola, Fire, Spice, Black Pig, Greenhouse, Chinato, Bar Cento and the Plum. Unfortunately, we are about to lose one more. Karen Small has just announced her plans to shutter the Flying Fig (2523 Market Ave., 216-241-4243), her farm-to-table bistro in Ohio City. That will occur after dinner on Saturday, February 26th.

Also closing at the same time will be the Market at the Fig, the adjacent gourmet market. Plans call for significant interior modifications to ready both spaces for a new concept, which should open in May. All that Small would say about the new business is that it is not a straightforward full-service restaurant.



“It will definitely retain its character and the food will still be coming from the same place,” she says.

When Small opened the Fig in 1999, the smart, stylish restaurant on Market Avenue was an instant success. The chef was a pioneer in so many ways, from establishing local foodways to popularizing small plates to being a proponent of veg-heavy dishes.

For 23 years, people have flocked to the Fig for seasonal dishes served up in an effortlessly hip and cosmopolitan room. Small has always shown remarkable restraint in the kitchen, making sure that the ingredients (and the people and families who produce them) were always the true stars of the plate.

Over the years, Small has earned national recognition from glossy food magazines, the James Beard Foundation and countless online media sources, but she has never earned the kind of attention heaped upon the likes of Michael Symon, Doug Katz or Jonathon Sawyer. That’s likely thanks to the chef’s low-key demeanor and lack of expansion over the years. Apart from Market at the Fig, the European-style gourmet market she opened in 2010, Small has been reluctant to expand beyond her four walls.

That will change in the coming weeks when she finally unveils Juneberry, a project some three years in the making. The 30-seat breakfast-and-lunch diner, located in the former Jack Flaps space in Ohio City, has undergone interior changes to make it feel less industrial and somewhat “funkier,” noted Small. A liquor license is in the plans as well. Small says that she’s just waiting on final approval, which should happen within the next four weeks.

“I think that as a city we don’t have enough breakfast places and variety for stuff like that,” Small told Scene when she shared the news.

As for why Small decided to shutter the Fig now after 23 years, she cites historic changes to the neighborhood around the restaurant. Few areas of town have evolved more in the past two decades than Ohio City.

“I do think the neighborhood is changing very rapidly,” the chef says. “The amount of people who are moving into the neighborhood, the amount of restaurants that are opening. I just want a fresh start at this point. I’m ripe for a change and I think it’s a good time for a change because the same isn’t really working anymore.”

Small also sees the positive side of such attention and she hopes that it will help to improve the situation at the nearby West Side Market.

For all the diners who have supported her business since 1999, Small says that she is forever grateful and hopeful to see them down the road.

“There are so many great choices these days and I appreciate their support,” she says. “I just want them to come back when we reopen. It will be okay, it will just be a little different.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How Does the Cleveland Teachers Union Feel About a Teach for America Exec Becoming Bibb's New Education Chief? Read More

  2. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

  3. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

  4. We Are All So Goddamn Sick of the Bally Sports App Read More

  5. Nubeigel to Bring New Bagel Offerings to Cleveland Heights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    NBA Rising Stars Game @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 18

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 25
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation