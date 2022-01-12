January 12, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
This is a comprehensive review of the Kibo Eclipse training program 2022 edition. It contains everything you need to know and how to get started.
But first, if you are here because you are interested in the Kibo Eclipse program, you can find out more about it here on the Official website.
Let’s give you a summary of the info you need
Product Name: Kibo Eclipse
Product Creators: Steven Clayton & Aidan Booth
Kibo Eclipse Price: $3,497 paid at once or 4 payments of $997
Payment methods: Credit and debit cards, PayPal
Registration: Ongoing until 3 February 2022
Free Training: E-Book & Live Masterclass Sessions
If you are here for the Kibo Eclipse review, you are highly welcome. The Kibo Eclipse by Steve and Aidan is our main focus. We will try to touch on significant topics like what is the Kibo Eclipse training program? How does it work? What is your benefit as a member? How will it help you build a successful ecommerce business in 2022? What are the bonuses available if you join this training program? And more...
So if you are ready, follow me!
They are the e-commerce guys behind so many successful products like Parallel Profits, 7-figure cycle, 100k factory, and many more. Over the years, their mission is to how to deal with products, especially dropshipping and the Amazon FBA.
Today, they have countless success stories and students who have benefits immensely from their products.
And this is their newest product … the Kibo Eclipse.
So what is the Kibo Eclipse Training Program?
The Kibo Eclipse is an 8-week online training program with different components enabling you to succeed in online business. Besides the software, it contains (DFY) shortcuts, a reliable support system, a viable community, traffic sessions, and live online events.
The idea is for individuals to build an online store by displaying various products from different niches, drive traffic and identify winning products. The next step is to scale the winning products, takedown the non-profitable ones, and rinse and repeat.
The above process works concurrently, as you are building your brand. The idea originated from a renowned Japanese retailer. This model replicates that ideal system inculcating the dropshipping technique but on a higher level.
Why is this better than the regular method?
With this method there is-
So, are you still thinking about it?
>>> Get Instant Access To The Kibo Eclipse Now <<<
With 3 simple steps, you are good to go:
>>> Get Instant Access To The Kibo Eclipse Now <<<
Let's run through the eight components of the Kibo Eclipse training program to show you how this all comes together and how YOU can take advantage of this incredible system...
The first component of Kibo Eclipse is the Incubator which contains the core 8 week training program that'll show you how to build your new eCommerce empire in record time.
The actual value of what you will receive here is huge and you could spend hours going through everything that's included.
Kibo JumpStart is a series of ultra-comprehensive live weekly training sessions with Steven & Aidan and their in-house eCommerce experts.
They're going to be holding these sessions multiple times each week to begin with so you can hit the ground running and give you the best chance of making money as soon as possible.
These sessions are really going to help you push forward and start building your business as quickly as possible.
Kibo HQ is your one-stop operations hub' that'll allow you to build, manage and scale your business with machine-like precision.
Essentially you will get an exclusive access to the infrastructure they've built over the past 12 months that'll enable you to accelerate your business and the speed in which it starts making money.
There are so many different features and elements to Kibo HQ (including over $1000/month of apps - for free) ...
Kibo Oracle is a highly advanced software suite that allows you to access millions of products instantly and filter them down to the most profitable opportunities.
Essentially, it will allow you to analyze thousands of products in a matter of seconds saving literally hours, if not days of laborious research.
Kibo Oracle is entirely new for 2022 and if you want to pick products in a specific niche or identify other products that you could potentially sell, you will have the means to do so both quickly and easily.
The Kibo Converters are a collection of smart software tools that will help convert visitors into buyers.
As a Kibo Eclipse member, you will get access to a vast array of conversion tools.
After using the Kibo Converter tools, you'll realize just how easy getting traffic, customers and cash can really be if you get motivated, get started and take action.
Kibo Socializer will allow you to take advantage of pockets of viral social traffic to quickly and easily boost your product sales.
Essentially, Kibo Socializer, along with the other tools you'll get access to have been specifically designed to boost your sales and profits.. and accelerate the speed in which you can succeed with this business model. They have all been tried, tested and proven.
This section of Kibo Eclipse is focused on one thing....Scaling your business with additional traffic and marketing strategies.
Kibo MentorPoint is an exclusive support system where you'll get assistance and help from a dedicated team along with fellow Kibo members..
>>> Get Instant Access To The Kibo Eclipse Now <<<
This is for members only and is a free pass to all Kibo Eclipse 2022 live events online. The registration is ongoing until February 3th, so book now and make money.
This live event allows you to meet, interact and learn from other successful ecommerce business owners. I tell you you will come away from the event filled with knowledge and deep secrets and tactics about building a successful ecommerce business.
Furthermore, you also listen to what experts in the industry are saying about e-commerce. Gain access to profitable methods and tricks they are using to keep the money flowing month after month. In some cases, by selling a product that you will never have thought of.
Or you get to meet the students who have used this method to create a path for themselves too. Overall, it is an eye-opening event and a must-attend.
But this is not all …. There are mouthwatering bonuses too.
You love a good bonus, don’t you? Well, If you decided to join the Kibo Eclipse you will get 3 Exclusive Bonuses. So what are they?
Bonus 1 :- Social Selling Secrets
How to drive massive traffic with Instagram, Pinterest, Tiktok and more.
Bonus 2 :- Kibo Event Live Recordings
The full of recordings of our live event with guest speakers and inner circle secrets.
Bonus 3 :- The Secret Mastermind
Advanced workshops with additional tactics, formulas and Strategies.
So with all these goodies, how much does this training program cost?
If this is your question, here goes….
Steven & Aidan offer two payment plans for this program. You can choose the one-time payment plan, which will cost you $3497, or the 4-times payment, which will cost you $997 each time. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. So if you do not like the program for any reason, you can ask for your money back within 30 days after the purchase.
Remember, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and you've got everything to gain, nothing to lose and it could change your life FOREVER...
The Kibo Eclipse training program is a solid & profitable system for succeeding online in 2022. Whether you understand it the first time or not, you get to replay the program over again and again until you do.
Aidan and Steve have given you gold in your palm, how you use it is up to you. The seats are filling up fast, and this program is not run forever. What are you waiting for? Visit the official website and get instant access now.
