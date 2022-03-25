Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 25, 2022

Kings Island Wants Your Family Photos from the 1970s-'90s for Its 50th Anniversary 

Fans have already started submitting old family photos to Kings Island for its 50th anniversary. - PHOTO: PROVIDED BY KINGS ISLAND
  • Photo: Provided by Kings Island
  • Fans have already started submitting old family photos to Kings Island for its 50th anniversary.

Bring on the nostalgia.

Kings Island is turning 50 this summer and, like any big birthday, it's commemorating the milestone with a party.



But the amusement park needs your help remembering its childhood.

Kings Island is asking the public to share photos and videos taken at the park between the 1970s to the 1990s. The park also wants to hear your memories.

"The amusement park celebrates its 50th anniversary this season and is asking everyone to climb into those attics and dig through their old scrapbooks and photo albums to find pictures or videos of their family’s special moments at the park," reads a release. "The park would like to tell those stories this coming season."

Fans can upload their ephemera to visitkingsisland.com.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. It opens for its 50th season on April 16 (passholders can get in a day early on April 15).

Originally published by Scene's sister paper CityBeat in Cincinnati,

