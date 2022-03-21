Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Laurese Glover, Wrongly Convicted of Murder as Part of ‘East Cleveland 3,’ Opening Restaurant on East 185th 

By
Eugene Johnson, Derrick Wheatt and Laurese Glover
  • Eugene Johnson, Derrick Wheatt and Laurese Glover

Not five miles from the scene of the murder that upended his life, Laurese Glover intends to chart a new path. Glover, along with Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt, was part of the infamous “East Cleveland 3” group wrongly convicted in 1995 of murdering Clifton Hudson. Glover was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, all three men were exonerated in 2016.

Next up for Glover is a new restaurant, aptly named Truth Seafood (770 E.185th). The restaurant will have its grand opening on March 26. On the menu are seafood dishes like fried clam strips, shrimp cocktail, crab, shrimp and crawfish bags, catfish dinners and twin lobster tails with potatoes and asparagus. On the lighter side, there are salads, grilled chicken wraps and all-beef Polish Boys.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of Laurese Glover, East Cleveland 3

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio City BBQ Gives Up Fight Against 'Goliath' City Barbecue in Trademark Battle, Will Rename as Real SmoQued BBQ Read More

  2. Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week Returns in April Read More

  3. First Look: Karen Small's Juneberry Table, Opening in Early April Read More

  4. Pulpo Beer Co. to Open Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake Read More

  5. Cordelia to Debut in Former Lola Bistro Space on East 4th Street This Spring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation