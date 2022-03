Laurese Glover, Wrongly Convicted of Murder as Part of ‘East Cleveland 3,’ Opening Restaurant on East 185th 

Eugene Johnson, Derrick Wheatt and Laurese Glover

Not five miles from the scene of the murder that upended his life, Laurese Glover intends to chart a new path. Glover, along with Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt, was part of the infamous “East Cleveland 3” group wrongly convicted in 1995 of murdering Clifton Hudson. Glover was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, all three men were exonerated in 2016.Next up for Glover is a new restaurant, aptly named Truth Seafood (770 E.185th). The restaurant will have its grand opening on March 26. On the menu are seafood dishes like fried clam strips, shrimp cocktail, crab, shrimp and crawfish bags, catfish dinners and twin lobster tails with potatoes and asparagus. On the lighter side, there are salads, grilled chicken wraps and all-beef Polish Boys.