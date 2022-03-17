Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 17, 2022

Limp Bizkit's Cheekily Titled 'Still Sucks Tour' Coming to Covelli Centre in May 

click to enlarge Artwork for Limp Bizkit's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF BEN SIDRAN, NARDIS PRESS
  • Courtesy of Ben Sidran, Nardis Press
  • Artwork for Limp Bizkit's upcoming tour.
Generally reviled as one of the worst acts of the ‘90s, Limp Bizkit will bring the cheekily titled Still Sucks Tour to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on May 18.

Formed in Jacksonville in the mid-'90s, the band has sold some 40 million records worldwide. The incarnation of the group hitting the road this spring and summer includes original members Fred Durst, John Otto, Sam Rivers, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal.



An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets to the Limp Bizkit concert at the Covellie Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

