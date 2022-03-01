Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 01, 2022

Live Nation To Offer Lawn Passes for Blossom Concerts 

By
LIve Nation launches its Lawn Pass program tomorrow. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • LIve Nation launches its Lawn Pass program tomorrow.

Blossom will feature more concerts than ever this summer, and Live Nation has just announced that it’ll offer a Lawn Pass for the summer shows.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for just $199 (plus fees), and it provides access to shows at Blossom all summer long. There will be a limited number of Lawn Passes available.



Blossom Lawn Passes will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

