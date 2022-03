Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour Heading to FirstEnergy Stadium in August 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Artwork for MGK's upcoming tour.

Earlier today, rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced the dates of his Mainstream Sellout Tour that includes stops throughout North America and Europe featuring a roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.MGK’s first-ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 13.A special ticket presale lasts until 10 a.m. this morning at the 27 Club, MGK's coffeehouse in the Flats, and another ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour's stop at FirstEnergy Stadium go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.