Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 21, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour Heading to FirstEnergy Stadium in August 

By
click to enlarge Artwork for MGK's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • Artwork for MGK's upcoming tour.
Earlier today, rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced the dates of his Mainstream Sellout Tour that includes stops throughout North America and Europe featuring a roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.

MGK’s first-ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 13.



A special ticket presale lasts until 10 a.m. this morning at the 27 Club, MGK's coffeehouse in the Flats, and another ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets to MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour's stop at FirstEnergy Stadium go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Music News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music News

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Speaking in Advance of Sunday's Show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, TOOL Drummer Hints New Music Might Be in the Works Read More

  2. Limp Bizkit's Cheekily Titled 'Still Sucks Tour' Coming to Covelli Centre in May Read More

  3. Cleveland’s A Sense of Purpose Releases New Album Read More

  4. Rock Hall Declines Dolly Parton's Declination of 2022 Rock Hall Nomination Read More

  5. Flogging Molly and the Interrupters To Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Open Turntable Tuesday @ The Winchester

    • Tuesdays

  • Staff Pick
    Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles @ State Theatre

    • Wed., March 23

  • Staff Pick
    Symphonic Mozart @ Severance Music Center

    • Thu., March 24
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation