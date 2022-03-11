Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 11, 2022

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Kingdom Tour Coming to Blossom in June 

Kirk Franklin. - KAUWUANE BURTON
  • Kauwuane Burton
  • Kirk Franklin.
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin just announced the dates of their summer tour together featuring special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

The Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Kingdom Tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center on Friday, June 17.



Tickets to the Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Kingdom concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

