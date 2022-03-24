Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 24, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland Sports

Email
Print
Share

More Than 4,500 Tickets Remain for Cleveland Guardians Home Opener 

By
click to enlarge The Guards await you, and hopefully thousands of your friends - ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC
  • The Guards await you, and hopefully thousands of your friends

Despite occasioning the home debut of the new franchise name, despite being the first nighttime home opener since 1995, despite a mid-April date instead of a bitter late March one, despite an ongoing buy-one-get one offer for an upper deck ticket to a future game, and despite the addition of career 55 OPS+ backup catcher Luke Maile and his tender hamstring, there remain some 4,700 tickets for the Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 15 against the San Francisco Giants, according to a spot count of available tickets on the Guardians' website conducted by Scene, a process that shouldn't be but was more exhilarating than tracking the organization's offseason trade acquisitions (jfc) or free agency spending, the latter of which amounted to a sum one more often sees as the sale price of a McMansion in Westlake than the financial outlay of a supposed Major League franchise and one-eighth of the amount of personal wealth Matt Dolan, brother of Paul and partial team owner, has so far burned in his quest to win a U.S. Senate seat, the race for which, recently featuring Josh Mandel going peen-to-peen with Mike Gibbons while fake-attempting to fight him and Gibbons days later making his own headlines by saying women were "probably oppressed" when they didn't have the right to vote, has been a rodeo of Trump-fawning clowns in a contest to see who can most deeply debase their reputation and souls, is one of the few things more embarrassing than the Cleveland Guardians' commitment to winning meaningful baseball games and retaining a fanbase being shrunk on both sides by a league that can't help but itself from actively hurting the popularity of the game and a local ownership family who acts like at any given time there's nothing better to do in town, let alone across the plaza, where one of the NBA's most interesting and exciting franchises play with a roster built on the idea that winning basketball games is not only fun but a good financial investment.

Tickets for the April 15th home opener remain on sale, and likely will remain so for awhile.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland Sports »

Trending

Latest in Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Foilies 2022: Recognizing the Year’s Worst in Government Transparency Read More

  2. Gov. Mike DeWine: So Here's Why Everyone Now Has a Gun at Perkins Read More

  3. A Close Reading of Dee and Jimmy Haslam's Statement on Trading for Deshaun Watson Read More

  4. Lee Weingart Swings for Fences at City Club, Appears to Be Up to the Ronayne Challenge Read More

  5. FirstEnergy’s CEO and SVP Ordered $64 Million Bribery Scheme, Shareholders Say Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., March 25

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Sat., March 26

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Mon., March 28
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation