With the increase in the number of caffeine-sensitive people out there, the demand for an alternative to coffee has been on the rise. This is where MUD\WTR comes into the picture. Lately, the internet has been buzzing with the popularity of this drink.
This delicious beverage claims to work just like coffee, minus the side effects or risks. As interesting as it may sound, many people are still trying to figure out what MUD WTR is and how it works. If you're curious about the same thing, we're here to help you out.We’ve compiled a detailed MUD WTR review covering all the necessary facts that you might need to know before trying this drink out.
Since we’re discussing an alternative to coffee, let's start by talking about why you need to look for an alternative in the first place.
Coffee has a lot of health benefits, but all those benefits don't apply to everyone. Plus, most of the benefits are unproven. However, most of the disadvantages of coffee that you probably hear all the time are scientifically proven.
If we narrow down the ingredients in coffee, we get stimulants like caffeine, acrylamide, and various antinutrients. Let's see how each ingredient harms your health in the long run-
Caffeine is the most important ingredient in coffee. Known to be a strong stimulant, caffeine can augment your responsiveness in no time. This is the main reason why people turn towards coffee. If you're a morning person and you need at least two cups to get started in the morning, you can totally relate to this.
No matter how much of a boost you get from caffeine, this ingredient can harm your body in various ways. Caffeine is responsible for increasing metabolism, contracting your blood vessels, and increasing blood pressure.
If you drink multiple cups of coffee every day, you're basically inviting high blood pressure and rapid heart rate. You can also suffer from heartburn, malabsorption, severe headaches with too much caffeine in your bloodstream.
Caffeine can also trigger the release of adrenaline and cortisol in your body. With overindulgence, you can face anxiety at severe levels. You can also develop insomnia and muscle breakdown if you keep drinking several cups of coffee on a daily basis.
Another harmful ingredient in coffee is acrylamide. You need a high temperature to form this chemical substance. Acrylamide thus develops when the coffee beans are roasted.
Although the percentage of acrylamide is quite low in coffee, it is not completely harmless. Especially if you're a heavy addict to coffee, the results are dangerous.
Research has shown that acrylamide may be responsible for evoking cancer in the body. Apart from its carcinogenic effects, it can cause nerve damage to a severe degree. Its initial side effects include nervousness, anxiety, muscle weakness, etc. In the later stages, it can cause nerve degeneration.
You can also find a variety of antinutrients in coffee that can be harmful to your body if overindulged. One of these antinutrients is tannin, which has enzyme activity suppressing effects.
Tannins target the enzymes of the digestive tract and slow down their activity. This can result in impaired absorption of necessary nutrients and minerals in the body. When your body fails to absorb essential nutrients, it loses immunity and functions poorly.
Now that you’ve got a clear idea about why too much coffee is unhealthy for you, it's high time you pick a substitute to replace your daily cup of coffee.
Drinking coffee occasionally can be a good thing. But most people end up depending on coffee to get rid of their morning hangover, to increase alertness, to provide natural energy, and so on.
This dependence gradually takes the form of addiction, and that's when health problems begin. This is why we recommend looking for coffee alternatives.
There are tons of alternatives to coffee, but the most natural one is tea. You can choose teas devoid of caffeine to get the best results. Tea can cure your hangovers and help you stay relaxed without inviting dozens of side effects.
It's refreshing, and there are plenty of options to choose from – herbal, floral, fruity, and so on. However, tea has a taste completely different from that of coffee. Those who are attracted to the strong flavor and taste of coffee might not settle for tea.
This is why brands came up with an alternative that not only tastes like coffee but works in a similar way. And the best part is, you don't have to deal with the side effects. This alternative is the highly popular MUD WTR. Drinking MUD can be a better option for people of all ages.
In simpler words, MUD WTR is a substitute for coffee. The ingredients mostly consist of different kinds of organic spices and 1/7th of the amount of caffeine that you'd get in regular coffee. This low caffeine level is perfect for caffeine-sensitive people or individuals who want to avoid the side effects of caffeine.
You get a blend of different spices, powdered mushrooms, and cacao in this special beverage. There is black tea included as well, which brings the strong flavor of coffee into the drink.
There are contrasting opinions on whether the taste of MUD WTR resembles that of coffee. Many people agree that the taste and texture are similar to coffee. Others oppose that the taste is different.
It's definitely not bad, but the flavor has spicy and earthy notes. You also get hints of sweetness which can be great if you take sugar alternatives.
Unlike coffee, MUD WTR has tons of ingredients. Each ingredient has its own benefits, and all of them work together to perform functions similar to traditional coffee.
Most of the ingredients have a generous number of antioxidants that are great for the body. Let's have a quick look at some of the ingredients in detail-
The most important organic ingredients in this beverage are a number of apoptogenic mushrooms. This organic mushroom blend includes notable variants like lion’s mane, chaga, rishi, and cordyceps.
You might be unfamiliar with these names since the mushroom variants you're used to eating probably are white buttons, portobello, or shiitake.
Lion's mane, rishi, chaga, and cordyceps do not fall under the category of cooking mushrooms. They are known as medicinal mushrooms that are more commonly used in dietary supplements.
The reason why they are called adaptogens is that they assist your body in adapting to the stress and inconveniences in life. These mushrooms have lots of health benefits, thanks to the abundance of vitamins and minerals in their composition.
They also contain many bioactive compounds that help combat different illnesses and boost the immune system. You can also find anti-inflammatory benefits from these mushrooms.
Lion's mane works best to help with memory and mental clarity. Cordyceps is the mushroom variant with the highest number of antioxidants. It is an effective fighter against tumors, heart problems, and inflammation. Chaga and reishi have anti-aging benefits and help in improving the immune system of your body.
Cacao is the next ingredient in this coffee alternative. The reason why MUD WTR tastes so strong is because of this cacao. You might be familiar with cacao if you’ve had dark chocolate before. This is the same organic cacao that is known to be the core ingredient of dark chocolate.
Cacao not only brings a strong and intense flavor to the beverage but also comes with lots of health benefits. It has 40 times more antioxidants than blueberries, which is pretty great.
A high number of antioxidants protects the cells of the body from damage by free radicals, inflammation and help to boost immunity. It also works for fighting stress in the body, which is basically why you need coffee anyways.
You also get some amount of flavanol in organic cacao, which is responsible for strong cognitive properties.
The ingredient that sets this beverage apart from other coffee alternatives is the organic spice blend. Of course, coffee does not have spices, but this is what makes this drink special and unique. Plus, all of the spices in this beverage work together to supply different health benefits.
The spice mixture in this coffee substitute is basically something you’d find in a cup of masala chai tea, an Indian beverage loaded with tea and spices.
Some of these spices include cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, nutmeg, turmeric, ginger, and trace amounts of Himalayan salt. The spices of masala chai have been in folk medicine for ages and have positive health benefits.
All the spices in chai tea are rich sources of antioxidants and work effectively in fighting against poor immunity. Ginger has roles in soothing digestive issues, relieving menstrual pain, taking care of heart health, fighting against inflammation, and regulating blood pressure.
Cardamom and black pepper have anti-inflammatory properties and, at the same time, relieve stress caused by digestive dysfunction.
Cinnamon works as a natural sweetener and has a role in improving blood glucose in diabetic patients. Cloves are also good for reducing blood sugar levels and getting rid of any cough.
Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory agent and has been used for multiple health problems. From soothing joint pain, nervous system abnormalities and preventing digestive trouble, turmeric has a big role in improving overall health.
Himalayan salt is also a better option than table salt, as it has a role in maintaining your body's pH levels.
Lastly, MUD WTR has a generous amount of black tea powder blend included in the ingredient list. Black tea brings a unique flavor to the drink and blends well with the cacao and spices.
You can get polyphenols and antioxidants from tea which have numerous health benefits. Both polyphenols and antioxidants have active roles in boosting immunity, fighting inflammation, and so on.
Besides, tea supplies caffeine to the drink in small amounts that provide an energy boost. Since the caffeine content is quite low here, there are no side effects involved even if you drink this beverage on a daily basis.
Now that you've got a clear idea of what ingredients go into the making of coffee alternative MUD WTR, let's see what this special hot MUD claims to provide.
This is definitely correct for MUD WTR. It indeed helps to provide energy and gets you started for the rest of the day. A quick afternoon cup of MUD water can refresh you when you need a break and gets you going. The mushroom blend and black tea have strong energizing properties that make you feel fresh every day, just like coffee.
This energy drink has an abundance of antioxidants, and it even beats the number of antioxidants in your regular coffee. All of the ingredients in the list—mushrooms, spices, cacao, and even black tea—have a high number of antioxidants.
Antioxidants in such a high amount help fight cell damage, improve health and keep you fit and strong. The anti-inflammatory properties in this drink are much better than your regular coffee from the espresso machine.
This is true for MUD WTR as well. Evidence suggests that the lion's mane mushroom, cacao, and black tea help improve mental clarity, boost focus, and increase awareness. Just like coffee, you can expect a stronger working mind from this drink.
All the ingredients in the drink, especially those rich in antioxidants, work together to improve the immune function of the body. The spices and mushroom blend have positive effects on the immune status of the body.
Unlike coffee, you don’t get any major side effects from this drink. All the ingredients in this coffee alternative drink are natural, organic, and completely harmless. There are generally no aftereffects, and all the ingredients are completely safe for people of all ages.
It's still recommended to check with a physician if you’re suffering from a major illness like heart disease or if you're pregnant. You should also consult your physician if you’re breastfeeding or have to go through any medical examination or checkups.
This coffee alternative has very little amount of caffeine, so it won't induce any of the side effects that you'd find in coffee or any highly caffeinated beverage. However, for safety reasons, we recommend visiting your healthcare provider if you have caffeine allergies or migraine issues.
The only issue you might face with this drink is a decline in your blood sugar levels. So, if you're suffering from type-2 diabetes, we strongly recommend discussing it with your clinician as it may interfere with your current anti-diabetic medications.
Although there are no strict guidelines on the dosage and preparation for this drink, here’s what you can try.
Just add one tablespoon to your coffee mug, add some hot water and give it a good stir. And that's it. If you want to add creamer or milk (steamed oat milk, soy milk, etc.), you're free to add it in your preferred portions.
You can also top it with coconut sugar or any other sweetener if you want. However, it already has hints of sweetness from the cinnamon.
You can make different variants of the drink if you look up recipes on YouTube. However, if you’re just interested in drinking a plain cup of beverage, simply dissolving 1 tablespoon in hot water is just fine.
Now that you're aware of all the benefits of MUD WTR, the question hangs in the air – is this drink better than a regular cup of coffee or not?
Everything has its pros and cons, and if you consider the pros and cons of MUD WTR, you can have an answer ready.
Based on the pros and cons of this drink, you could say that MUD WTR is a much better option than coffee. Even if it’s a little expensive, it's still a health-friendly option compared to your regular cup of coffee or hot chocolate. It contains less caffeine, so it is definitely a good drink to enjoy in the long run.
If you’re looking for a better alternative to coffee, this might be the best option for you. However, if you only like drinking black coffee for the unadulterated taste without any spices, you might not enjoy this drink.
But if you enjoy adding milk, sweeteners, and other ingredients to your coffee or hot chocolate, you might end up loving the taste of MUD WTR from its first sip. The nutritional value and bold flavor of the drink are definitely better than the distinct taste of coffee.
Of course, you can. Although it's mostly taken with hot water, you can let it cool down and add some ice if you love coffee only when it's cold. Since the drink is a blend between tea and coffee, drinking it cold might actually turn out to have a unique taste.2. What sweeteners can you enjoy with MUD\WTR?
If you want additional sweetness in your mushroom coffee drink other than the cinnamon spice already included, you can try going for raw honey.
If you want to stick to natural sweeteners, you can also pick monk fruit and maple syrup. However, if you don't enjoy honey, monk fruit, or maple syrup, you can also give stevia a try with this MUD latte.3. What creamers can you use with MUD WTR?
You can use tons of creamers with a morning cup of MUD WTR. From regular dairy milk, coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, grass-fed cream, etc., you can try any kind of creamer with this drink.
However, if you're thinking of going dairy-free, the best options would be collagen powder, coconut milk, oat milk, MCT creamer, or plant-based milk like pea milk.4. Does MUD\WTR lower your blood sugar levels?
Yes, the spices in the mushroom coffee drink help in cutting down your blood sugar levels. However, if you're not a diabetic patient, this won't be a big concern for you.
If you've diabetes, specifically type-2 diabetes, this drink can interfere with your medications. So, consult your physician before opting for this drink if you're a diabetic patient.
As you can see from this MUD WTR review, this can be an excellent substitute for your daily dose of a morning cup of coffee. With maximum health benefits, zero side effects, and incredible taste, you can't opt for a better alternative than this drink. So, say goodbye to coffee and embark on a new journey with this unique drink.
