Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 15, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

My Morning Jacket To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 

By
My Morning Jacket. - COURTESY OF BIG HASSLE
  • Courtesy of Big Hassle
  • My Morning Jacket.
My Morning Jacket has just announced the dates of an upcoming headline tour that includes a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 21. Indigo de Souza will open the show.

Artist presales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the My Morning Jacket concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.



The band has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 from each ticket supporting non-profits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all and confront the climate crisis.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of My Morning Jacket, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How Does the Cleveland Teachers Union Feel About a Teach for America Exec Becoming Bibb's New Education Chief? Read More

  2. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

  3. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

  4. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

  5. We Are All So Goddamn Sick of the Bally Sports App Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    NBA Rising Stars Game @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 18

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 25
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation