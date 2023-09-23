NBA Rising Stars Game

The NBA's All-Star Game comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend, and the festivities kick off tonight at 9 at the arena with the Rising Stars Game. In addition, an All-Star Celebrity Game takes place at 7 tonight at Wolstein Center and an All-Star practice goes down at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning at the Wolstein as well. An All-Star Saturday Night event takes place at 8 tomorrow at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the 71st All-Star Game takes place at the arena at 8 on Sunday night. Various parties and related events take place all weekend long. Check cavsallstar.com more info.