Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 24, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Newly Opened Screw Factory Gallery To Host Monthly Drink and Draw Events 

By
Wave Space begins hosting a monthly Drink and Draw event on March 6. - JULIE SCHABEL
  • Julie Schabel
  • Wave Space begins hosting a monthly Drink and Draw event on March 6.
Julie Schabel, a local artist who owns Wave Space, a new gallery/screen print shop in Lakewood’s Screw Factory, says she originally intended to open a gallery in New York, where she lived and worked up until about six years ago. But when she realized it just wasn’t feasible, she moved back to Northeast Ohio to bring the art and music community in Cleveland together.

Just last year, her dream came to fruition when she opened Wave Space. She’ll launch a monthly Drink and Draw Event on Sunday, March 6, at the gallery. It starts at 6 p.m., and Theo, a local DJ, will provide the tunes. Lori Switaj, who runs Recreational Pots and Plants, will provide the plants that will serve as inspiration. Tickets to Drink & Draw at Wave Space cost $20. The ticket price includes the cost of supplies and an open bar. American Liquor will sponsor the event, and bartender Michelle Fiorta will serve up creative cocktails using American Liquor vodka and will be on hand all Wave Space events.



Schabel, who picked up photography as a teen while growing up in Lakewood, learned screenprinting while holding down a photography internship at the Lakewood Observer.

“The Observer had a screen printing side business, and that’s where I started,” she says one afternoon from Wave Space, a brightly lit space on the Screw Factory’s third floor. “I would wash screens out, and I learned basic stuff.”

While a student at the Chicago Institute of Art, she learned photo and printmaking and started to use her photos to make screen prints. She began making T-shirts for her friends’ bands and then moved to New York, where she worked as a fashion and music photographer.

“I had a good network of musicians and artists in New York; I really like combining music and visual art,” she says. “The music scene here in Cleveland is really great, and I want to feature some of the musicians at Wave Space.”

Schabel held her first event, a special brunch with Self Love Club her friend Sunda, in November of last year, and has slowly started adding events and activities to the docket. Last month, she debuted the Monday Program, an event featuring live screen printing and music. "We are going to try to do one big event like that per month," she says.

Don’t Look Now: The Great Escape Artist, a sculpture installation by Heather Molecke that's supported by the Satellite Fund, administered by SPACES and funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Regional Regranting Program, will open on April 1.

“The sculpture has lights and looks like a carnival ride when you walk in,” Schabel explains. “It’s a great sculpture, and you can interact with it.”

Schabel, who currently works as a substitute teacher, hopes her new space will bring together artists from different genres as well as patrons with a wide range of interests.

“I want to give artists a cool spot to come together and hang out,” she says. “And maybe they can learn different types of art techniques too.”

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 24-27) Read More

  2. Savage Love: I Think My Nephew is a Budding Gay Sub Read More

  3. Black Art Matters Pop-Up Exhibition Opens This Saturday at The Cleveland Gallery Read More

  4. John Mulaney To Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September Read More

  5. Chris Rock Coming to Playhouse Square in June Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Tablao Flamenco @ Music Box Supper Club

    • Sun., March 20
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation