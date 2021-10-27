Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 21, 2022

Update: Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Reschedules Postponed Akron Civic Concert for September 

click to enlarge Artwork for Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF ROGERS & COWAN PMK
  • Artwork for Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets upcoming tour.
Update: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have just announced new dates for the band's 2022 tour. That tour initially included a Feb. 2 stop at Akron Civic Theatre, but the pandemic wiped out the entire trek.

The Akron Civic Theatre show will now take place on Sept. 29.



Original Post 10/27/2021: Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets has just announced North American dates for the Echoes Tour that’s feature the early music of Pink Floyd. The tour comes to the Akron Civic Theatre on Feb. 2.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” says Mason in a press release. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets features Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Tickets to Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets concert at the Akron Civic Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday as part of a special presale.

