March 03, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Nitro Circus's Good, Bad & Rad Tour Coming to Classic Park in June 

click to enlarge Nitro Circus comes to Classic Park in June. - COURTESY OF NITRO CIRCUS
  • Courtesy of Nitro Circus
  • Nitro Circus comes to Classic Park in June.
Led by NBC America’s Got Talent: Extreme competitors Ryan “R Willy” Williams and the Contraption Kings plus Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, Nitro Circus features a mix of tricks, bone-crushing fails and comedic moment,” as it’s put in a press release.

The group of daredevils will bring their new live show: Good, Bad & Rad, to Classic Park on June 25. Tickets to Good, Bad & Rad go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9.



In addition to Williams, the Contraption Kings and Fotheringham, the all-new show features all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS Go-Big Show finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn, freestyle motocross legend Adam Jones, Australian FMX stars Blake “Bilko” Williams and Jarryd McNeil, female FMX athlete Kassie Boone, and skateboarding pro Beaver Fleming .

“I can’t wait to hit the road with this insane new show!" says Williams in a statement. "The production team have really outdone themselves this time – Good, Bad & Rad definitely brings the crazy like only Nitro Circus can. We have some sick surprises in store for our North America fans, and to get ready I’ve been working hard at R Willy Land cooking up some huge new tricks that I am so pumped to finally debut!”

There will also be a new on-field, premier Club Nitro VIP experience that puts fans in the middle of the action, and the show will feature new entertainment like the Fun Box, a flying lawnmower and a tandem pit bike.

“After a very successful return to the road last year, Nitro Circus is going even bigger in 2022 with a brand-new tour," says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. "Across the board, this will be one of the busiest years in Nitro Circus history with 21 North American shows already confirmed and more to be added. I know that the athletes are excited to get back in front of live audiences and reconnect with our fans.”

