Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Ohio City BBQ Gives Up Fight Against 'Goliath' City Barbecue in Trademark Battle, Will Rename as Reel SmoQued BBQ 

By
click to enlarge Smoked meats at the former Ohio City BBQ. - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • Smoked meats at the former Ohio City BBQ.

The long, contentious battle between City Barbecue and Ohio City BBQ is coming to an end. What began back in 2017, when the Columbus-based restaurant chain filed suit against the one-off rib shop in Cleveland for trademark infringement, is ending with appeasement.

“Just like anything in life, you have to put things behind you,” says the Ohio City restaurant owner Nav Singh. “I thought it was very unfair – a David versus Goliath thing – but sometimes you just have to put your sword down and just move on.”



With a battalion of high-priced attorneys and a never-ending landslide of legal documents against him, Singh, who was representing himself, decided to accept his fate. He took the judge’s advice to face reality and move on.

“They basically paperworked me to death,” he says.

Despite the fact that Singh owned the trademark to “Ohio City BBQ,” and the fact that his restaurant opened two years before City Barbecue entered the Cleveland market, the owner has agreed to change the name of his restaurant. That move alone will cost him considerable time, money and, likely, business in the form of customer confusion. On his to-do list is registering the new name, making changes to his business listings on Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp, converting all of his social media accounts and third-party delivery service affiliations and buying a new sign.

“I’m just one man,” he says.

Going forward, the former Ohio City BBQ will go by the name of Reel SmoQued BBQ.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Karen Small's Juneberry Table, Opening in Early April Read More

  2. Pulpo Beer Co. to Open Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake Read More

  3. Build the Pho, a Vietnamese Café, to Open at Uptown in Late March Read More

  4. Cleveland Uber Eats Customers Will Pay Fuel Surcharges Starting Today Read More

  5. Update: Let's Talk in AECOM Building Downtown Opens Today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation