Ostarine (MK2866) Review: Results, Doses, Side Effects and Alternatives 

click to enlarge

Ostarine MK2866 is an anabolic SARM that has taken the bodybuilding world by storm.

It is often heralded as the safe alternative to anabolic steroids. Many people are using it to develop lean muscle, build impressive muscle mass, cut their form and even shed significant fat. Based on the results available, there is little doubt that Ostarine MK2866 is not only effective but works incredibly fast.

But the optimism surrounding this wonder drug can hide some potential dark sides. This is an investigational drug that has not been approved for human use by the FDA. Even researchers have to jump through hoops just to get it approved for clinical trials involving people rather than animals.

Our goal in this review of Ostarine MK2866 is to give you a high-level perspective and provide you everything you need to know about the results you can achieve from using it, doses and side effects. We will also explore the best alternatives available for those who do not want to take an anabolic SARM, and we will focus on one product in particular that is generating a great deal of buzz in the supplement world.

What is a SARM?

Before we discuss what Ostarine is and what it is not, it is important to understand what a SARM is. Androgens are a group of sex homes. The most well-known are testosterone and estrogen. The actions of these androgens are mediated via proteins that are known as androgen receptors. The androgen receptors in your body play many roles, including increasing muscle mass and strength.

SARM is an abbreviation for selective androgen receptor modulator. These are a class of therapeutic compounds that modulate how your androgen receptors behave. In other words, SARMs trigger changes in your DNA that causes your muscles to grow faster, bigger and stronger. There is an important word to note within the SARM term: selective. If anabolic steroids are a blunt tool, then anabolic SARMs are a scalpel. Steroids also bind to androgen receptors and modulate them. But they can bind elsewhere in the body, which can lead to acne, hair loss, prostate problems and so forth. SARMs, on the other hand, focus exclusively on your androgen receptors and will not bind elsewhere in the body.

What is Ostarine MK2866?

SARMs were created by accident in the 1990s. It happened as a byproduct of researching treatments to various cancers and muscle-wasting diseases, such as those associated with AIDs. The first ever was found by James T. Dalton—a scientist and professor—who was working on a treatment for prostate cancer. Through this process, he identified the molecule andarine, which is the first SARM. Its effects on muscle growth were remarkable, and his attention would shift almost entirely to that molecule.

Dalton would spend the next several years refining it, and the result of that process was Ostarine. It would soon go into clinical trials where it would once again demonstrate its ability to grow lean muscle mass but would not achieve the results hoped for when it came to treating the cancer itself. Soon after this trial, Ostarine would become available via the black market. While it remains an investigational drug still involved in numerous clinical trials, it is used throughout the world among bodybuilders. It remains a controlled substance throughout the world and is banded by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

>Get the benefits of Ostarine but without the risk right now with OSTABULK!

Ostarine MK2866 and Its Rise in Popularity

Ostarine was the original SARM and was already gaining popularity in the mid-1990s. But awareness was often limited to word of mouth, and while Ostarine was available, it was not accessible to the average person. As the internet evolved and more people began to use it on a regular basis, that started to change. There was a boon in the health and fitness industry in general. There was greater awareness about best SARMs and other weight training aids and how to acquire these various substances online.

The popularity of Ostarine MK2866 really took off in the aughts. Ostarine is available for research purposes, and now, you were no longer limited to local sources or just a handful of high-profile sources. Ostarine was available directly through many sources. Consumers also now had access to products that contained Ostarine despite that often being a legal gray area and sometimes outright illegal. Usage boomed, and a snowball effect occurred as more and more people deemed there to be no serious side effects.

Is Ostarine MK-2866 Legal and Can You Buy and Sell It?

Ostarine is legal to sell and purchase in the United States and much of the world. However, it is important to note that in the U.S., the FDA classifies Ostarine (MK2866) and other SARMs as an investigational drug. What that means is that it is legal to sell, purchase and possess the drug for research purposes. It is not, however, legal to sell Ostarine MK2866 that has been prepared for human usage. It is also not legal to sell products that contain Ostarine as an ingredient. The FDA has issued an advisory, and there have been some high-profile prison sentences, including Brian Michael Parks of MedFitRX Inc.

Nevertheless, you can purchase Ostarine that is sold for research purposes and possess it. There is no real oversight over what happens after the sale and during the possession. Many do purchase these research materials and take them for the purposes of building muscle mass and strength and cutting. In such a scenario, you have to be careful to oversee the doses yourself. Ostarine cannot be sold over the counter, and a doctor cannot give you a prescription for it. A physician is also not likely to help you determine your appropriate dose because they could lose their medical license for doing so.

How Ostarine Works?

Ostarine works in the same manner that most anabolic SARMs operate. It is typically ingested via the mouth. It enters your bloodstream through digestion. The Ostarine then binds to the androgen receptors in your system. Once bound, the Ostarine triggers the receptors to encourage your muscles to grow. This activation causes your muscles to grow faster and to a mass larger than they otherwise would. Ostarine has other effects on the body as well. It triggers the body to burn belly fat for energy. The body will burn fat in the bloodstream and stored fat as opposed to carbohydrates and muscle. This is the reason that Ostarine is effective as both a bulking agent and as a cutting agent.

What Does Ostarine Do to Your Body?

What we know beyond doubt is the Ostarine MK2866 enters the bloodstream and binds with your androgen receptors. It then modulates those receptors in order to encourage muscle growth. We also know that Ostarine is selective in that it will not bind with non-targeted proteins. That means that it will not cause many of the side effects that anabolic steroids do—at least for the same reasons that they do.

Nevertheless, there is still much that the scientific community does not know about SARMs. This is among the chief reasons they have failed to get FDA approval as of yet. Ostarine has undergone more clinical trials involving humans than any other SARM, and some in the scientific community still have real concern that it can lead to liver damage with ongoing use and even heart attacks and strokes.

Results Achievable With Ostarine MK2866

It is important to note that there are have been no clinical trials involving bodybuilders or other athletes. Human trials thus far have included people dealing with various health issues and seeking to recover muscle. What we do know is that Ostarine MK2866 and other SARMs behave just like anabolic steroids in the body in regard to binding to androgen receptors. That means that a person should be able to achieve the same results that they would, for instance, taking Anadrol or Deca-Durabolin. We have a great deal of anecdotal evidence available as well. Many bodybuilders are using Ostarine to great effect to build muscle mass, and there is substantial visual evidence of people achieving gains faster than normal.

Related: Crazy Bulk Legal Steroid Alternative Reviews

What You Can Expect From Ostarine

A common misconception about Ostarine MK-2866 and other SARMs is that they can provide you passive benefits. That is highly unlikely. The drug that can lead to passive muscle gain or passive fat loss has not been discovered yet and, based on what we know, likely never will be. What you should expect is a greater return on your investment. If you are just starting to work out, you can start seeing gains within weeks. If you have reached a plateau building muscle mass, you will smash through that wall, and if you are cutting, you will find it easier to lose weight and achieve the definition that is your goal. There is also the potential for side effects. We will discuss this more in a dedicated section, but you definitely want to be on the lookout for any bad physical or mental manifestations that are outside the norm for you.

Ostarine MK2866: Usage, Doses and Cycling

Ostarine is generally provided in a liquid form and ingested orally. It may also be acquired in a capsule form—alone or as part of a complex—in which case it is ingested orally as well. Ostarine is generally not injected. Users who inject it will generally use a modified form of MK2866, such as Ostalone.

The recommendation for everyone is that you take Ostarine once every 24 hours in a cycle. It does not matter when you take in a given day, but you should strive for consistency across the usage period. You do not have take it with water or before, during or after a meal, but you may if you wish to do so.

Based on the information available from clinical trials, the appropriate dose for an adult is 3 milligrams, and the period in which they should continue use is 12-18 months. Be mindful that the ideal dosage depends on age, gender and a wide range of other factors. It is also worth noting that this is not the typical dose and cycle used in bodybuilding and other athletic performance circles.

In those circles, it is more common to take a much greater does—often as high as 20-30 milligrams. However, these users will generally opt for a much shorter Ostarine (MK2866) cycle. The three most common cycles used among bodybuilders are six weeks, eight weeks or 12 weeks. The best cycle for you will depend on what your body can tolerate and what you are seeking to achieve.

>Get the benefits of Ostarine but without the risk right now with OSTABULK!

Ostarine MK-2866: Potential Side Effects

The most serious Ostarine (MK2866) side effects are liver damage, stroke and heart attack. While these outcomes are not likely, the potential is there for long-term usage. There is some concern in the scientific community that use of all SARMs can lead to suppression of your natural testosterone. SARMs generally do not cause back acne, which is generally associated with anabolic steroids. Nevertheless, Ostarine has caused back acne in a small number of people, and the reason remains unclear. Other potential side effects include headaches, anxiety, back pain, muscle aches, constipation and high blood pressure.

Some minor side effects are to be expected. You have to determine what you can live with while enjoying the benefits of Ostarine’s cycle. If at any point, you are concerned about the side effects, you should cease taking Ostarine right away, and seek medical attention from a physician.

Are There Legal Alternatives to Ostarine MK2866?

click to enlarge

There are alternatives to Ostarine and other SARMs in the form of nutritional supplements. These products combine vitamins, minerals and plant extracts into complexes that can help you build muscle mass and cut fat. An Ostarine MK2866 alternative will certainly not be as strong as the drug, but these products can be quite effective without any of the short- and long-term side effects. The most effective and most popular Ostarine supplement on the market right now is OSTABULK by Brutal Force.

About Brutal Force

Brutal Force is a bodybuilding brand owned by Health Nutrition Limited in the United Kingdom. This is a company that specializes in nutritional supplements. With its Brutal Force branding, it focuses specifically on SARM alternatives and workout aids for bulking and cutting in general. While the company is based in the U.K., it has a U.S. arm as well, and all of the products sold in the U.S. are sourced, manufactured, packaged, sold and provided customer support here in the U.S. The labs and other facilities in the U.S. where its products are made are FDA approved cGMP certified. That U.S. arm is Muscle Club Limited, which is among the most established names in the supplement industry.

About OSTABULK by Brutal Force

As mentioned, Brutal Force develops a number of all-natural SARM alternatives. This includes RADBULK, which is an alternative to Testolone RAD-140; ANDALEAN, which is an alternative to Andarine S-4; and OSTABULK, which is an alternative to the Ostarine MK-2866 that we have been discussing thus far.

The ingredients included in OSTABULK are:

Bioperine Black Pepper Extract (3.8 mg)

Boron Citrate (6 mg)

D-Aspartic Acid (1764 mg)

Fenugreek Seed Extract (30 mg)

Korean Red Ginseng Extract (30 mg)

Magnesium (150 mg)

Nettle Leaf Extract (30 mg)

Vitamin B6 (15 mg)

Vitamin D3 (39 mcg)

Vitamin K1 (15 mcg)

Zinc (7.5 mg)

Based on clinical research, this formula employs vitamins, minerals and various plant extracts that are known to boost testosterone and modulate the androgen receptors. The product does this in a natural way, which means that there are none of the long-term or short-term side effects associated with Ostarine. The effects are, of course, not as strong, but when you combine this supplement with a balanced diet, regular exercise and regular weight training, the results are impressive.

→ Click Here for The Best Price on OstaBulk

What You Can Expect From OSTABULK

It is important to start here with how we started when discussing what to expect from Ostarine. Do not expect miracles. This is no more a wonder supplement than Ostarine is a wonder drug. If you are expecting passive benefits, you are going to be disappointed. On the other hand, if you are going to put the effort in, then you are going to be impressed with the results you receive. OSTABULK is designed to mimic the MK-2866 results without recreating the potential ML-2866 side effects.

Users who are just beginning their bodybuilding journey will notice fat loss and muscle gain within the first month of use. Those who are already ripped and seeking to burst through that muscle mass plateau should notice results within the first three months of use. Note that while you can use OSTABULK for cutting, Brutal Force does not actually recommend doing so. It includes the product within its muscle mass and strength gain stacks but does not include it in its sculpting and definition stacks.

OSTABULK: Usage, Dosage and Cycling

Brutal Force sells the OSTABULK product in capsule form. The recommended dose is three capsules, and there are 90 capsules in each bottle and thus a one-month supply. This product is suitable for both men and women age 18 and up. It is not suitable for people under 18. It is also not suitable for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. People with a medical condition should consult with a physician first. You can mix OSTABULK with other supplements. There are no known interactions with medications, but you should consult with your physician and pharmacist in order to avoid any potential problems.

The bottle label advises that you take all three capsules daily at the same. You should take them with an 8-ounce glass of water and 45 minutes prior to your first meal. These details are important because this is a fat-soluble nutritional supplement. Taking it in this matter helps ensure that you maximize absorption. Take the dose daily even on days when you are not weight training or working out at all.

Try to avoid missing doses, but if you do miss a dose, it is generally advised that you simply skip that day and resume your dosage the next morning. Taking too much of the supplement can lead to side effects. All of the Brutal Force products have been designed for ongoing usage. It is safe to take them in a continued manner. You do not have to cycle these products even when stacking them. If you do choose to cycle, Brutal Force recommends a minimum period of eight weeks on with 1.5 weeks off. If you wanted to cycle for 16 weeks on, then you could take an offer period of three weeks.

OSTABULK: Potential Side Effects

There is a warning on the OSTABULK label: This product is manufactured in a facility that may also process milk, soy, wheat, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. This product also contains various extracts: fenugreek seed, black pepper, Korean red ginseng and nettle leaf. The most common way that anyone will have side effects from OSTABULK is due to an allergy to one of these substances.

Otherwise, there are no known side effects. There are no known interactions with medications and other nutritional supplements. In the event that side effects do occur, they are generally minor: headaches, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea and so forth. If you experience any of these symptoms, cease taking OSTABULK right away and consult with a physician before resuming your doses.

→ Click Here for The Lowest Price on OstaBulk

Stacking OSTABULK

Common questions we encountered in developing this Ostarine review and in regard to OSTABULK are what is stacking, how do you stack and do you have to stack. Stacking in the supplement world is the concept of combing multiple supplements in order to achieve effects better and/or faster. If you take OSTABULK and also take a multivitamin each day, you are in effect stacking. As for whether you have to stack, the answer no. Many people use nothing other than OSTABULK and enjoy impressive muscle mass and strength gains. On the other hand, many opt to stack and enjoy even greater results.

How you stack is up to you. Some bodybuilders prefer a trial-and-error process. See what works for you, and continue to refine that stack until you discover your ideal combination. Brutal Force offers its own stacks as well, and many workout warriors prefer this approach because it takes the headache of out it for them. Stacks featuring OSTABULK include the Goliath Strength stack and Ironbound Bulking stack.

How to Purchase OSTABULK

The most popular Ostarine SARM alternative is only sold through the official website. It is not sold through GNC, and if you see the product on eBay or Amazon, it is fake product sold through a third-party seller. The upside to this approach is that you are assured a safe and high-quality product. The downsides are that it does keep the price elevated and that there are rarely specials available.

The base price for OSTABULK is $59.99 a bottle, which is a one-month supply. Brutal Force provides free shipping anywhere in the world. Brutal Force also has an ongoing offer in which if you purchase two bottles, you get the third free. In other words, if you purchase a three-month supply, your per-bottle price is lowered to $39.99, which is good. Note that the bulk discount does not require you to purchase the same product. You can use it toward a stack and get the discount multiple times in the order.

Brutal Force also offers the coupon code SALE20, which when used at checkout will reduce your total bill by 20%. That means that you can lower your per-bottle cost to $31.99. This code is presented as a temporary offer, but it was available throughout the entire period in which we reviewed the product.

Money-Back Guarantee

You can try OSTABULK and any of the other Brutal Force products without risk. That is because Brutal Force offers a 100-day 100% money-back guarantee. Order the product. Use the product. You have 100 days—more than three months—from receiving the product to return it. Brutal Force even offers 24/7 support so that you can get the return merchandise authorization going any time of day or night. You do have to return all opened and unopened bottles, and that cost is on you. But Health Nutrition Limited will refund 100% of your purchase price, and that refund will be posted within 48 business hours.

>Get the benefits of Ostarine but without the risk right now with OSTABULK!

Final Thoughts on Ostarine MK2866 and OSTABULK

Ostarine is an impressive anabolic SARM that provides many of the benefits of anabolic steroids but without many of the risks. The results that we have been able to document are very impressive, and it is our hope that at some point Ostarine MK2866 and other SARMs can be approved for human usage. Imagine another iteration on Ostarine that is safe to use and provides steroid-like results!

In the meantime, there is just too much risk involved. We would not recommend it to our family members and will thus not recommend it to you. The good news is that there is an alternative. OSTABULK is a product that does work and which we can recommend to you with confidence. Not only is it effective and safe to use, but you can try it without risk due to the money-back guarantee.

Interesting Reads:



- Best T-Booster Supplements for Men Over 50

- Does Crazy Bulk Really Work for Bodybuilders?



- Top Natural Testosterone Boosters for Males Over 40