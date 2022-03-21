Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 21, 2022

Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Blossom in July 

click to enlarge Poster for the upcoming Outlaw Music Festival. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • Poster for the upcoming Outlaw Music Festival.
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival will pull into Blossom on Friday, July 29, with a lineup featuring Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule and Larkin Poe.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” says Nelson in a statement.



Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

