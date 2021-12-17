click to enlarge
Today, our article refers to a category of pills being among the top choices of people for fighting weight loss for many years.
The OTC (legal and over-the-counter) weight loss pills as an alternative to Phentermine are often the topic of discussion among dieters.
The question is always the same:
Are they effective?
Can they boost the fat loss in the body?
Are they safe for the organism or are they causing side effects?
In our search for the most effective Over the Counter (OTC) Phentermine alternatives of the year, we would like to deliver as objectively and honestly as possible the benefits along with the weaknesses of the (5) most popular OTC phentermine diet pills in the world market now.
Below are the Top 5 Alternatives To Phentermine Over the Counter
- PhenQ: #1 Best Over the Counter Phentermine Pill for 2021-2022
- PhenGold: #2 New Phen Alternative Pill with well rounded approach
- LeanBean: #3 Best For Women
- Phen24: #4 For Day & Night
- PhentaSlim
Phentermine on Weight Loss: Why use a Phentermine37.5 Otc supplement?
No person in the world could admit that they do not wish to be pretty, slim and attractive.
Everyone is interested in its body weight and the consequences this might have on its health.
However, the daily routine, the endless commitments, the intense stress and the minimum free time do not allow the modern man to pay the attention needed to its health (neither to its diet, which surely relates directly to its health).
Poor quality diet, unhealthy meal times, intense stress lead to overeating, sedentary lifestyle and poor quality sleep are some of the main reasons many people present weight problems.
Nevertheless, the increased body weight implies an increased risk for health in general.
An obesity treatment/prevention drug has been in the market since the late 1950s.
The product under the brand name Phentermine began being prescribed by doctors to people with an increased need for immediate weight loss.
Phentermine - also known as Adipex-P, Lomaira - is a synthetic appetite suppressant, only available for therapeutic use and only upon prescription.(Sold also under the brand name Qsymia with a combination of phentermine and topiramate)
Having several similarities in its action with the known amphetamines, Phentermine (Adipex-P, Lomaira), helps in the immediate control of appetite assisting people with excess number of kilos to reduce their weight and improve their health.
Controlling appetite - that is, reducing the calories consumed per day - leads to enhanced fat loss in the body looking for a new source of energy.
However - as a powerful chemical, it is not available to everyone with a few extra kilos so simply.
This medicine prescribed only to obese people, unable to lose weight only via the diet and exercise and only if the doctor deems it appropriate for improving their health and preventing further complications.
Phentermine is by no means a drug prescribed to a person who probably wishes to lose just a few extra kilos, mainly for many possible side effects caused by this powerful chemical compound.
Possible Side Effects of pharmaceutical Phentermine
- increased heart rate
- insomnia
- increased and unnecessary nervousness
- dry mouth
- a feeling of nausea
- constipation
- tingling of the limbs
- dizziness
- tendency to vomit
- diarrhea
- involuntary muscle contractions
- hallucinations
- sexual desire/performance disorders
- mood disorders
- cognitive function disorders
- severe headaches and migraines
- feeling tired/weak
- visual disturbances
- problematic speech
- heart and lung problems
- difficulty in breathing
- fainting spells
- chest pain
- allergic episodes
- rashes
- itching
From the '50s until today, Phentermine is still the most widely used weight loss product.
It is probably one of the most well known weight loss drugs aiming at men and women with a serious obesity problem (only at the recommendation of a specialist doctor).
The reason is simple, since taking such a drug by people with health problems can lead to worsening of their condition and serious health complications.
Some typical examples of people who should never use this medicine are people with high blood pressure, glaucoma, thyroid disorders or cardiovascular disease, pregnant or breastfeeding women.
Finally, as with any medicine, its use should be under control, at the same time the person is taking other medications at the same time (for any disease).
Tip: In case of side effects after the use of Phentermine, immediate medical examination is recommended.
Note that the drug Phentermine carries a high risk of addiction (especially when administered for long periods).
Phentermine 37.5 OTC Alternatives for Sale | Do they work?
The increased need of modern men and women to redefine and control their body weight, eventually led to the creation of new (legal) preparations promoting appetite suppression and increasing the metabolic function of the organism for performing higher burning in the organism (24 hours a day).
These new weight loss products - pills on a free administration, with no doctor's prescription – consist only of specially selected natural ingredients, imitating the action of the well-known drug Phentermine.
More specifically, the products five (5) in total, selected for presentation in this article, are the top products of legal "Phentermine", or more precisely, they are the most valuable natural products (OTC legal and non-prescription) best imitating the well-known Phentermine medication.
It would be very useful to clarify that not all legal Phentermine alternatives are equally valuable, effective or equally safe for the organism.
As Phentermine has been and continues to be one of the most popular weight loss drugs, many have rushed to launch products trying to imitate its action.
Unfortunately, many of the products found in the market (for legal purchase) are not as effective as advertised.
Nevertheless, this certainly does not apply to all the supplements available for sale.
Some of them are of high quality and provide an action almost equivalent to that of the powerful chemical Phentermine.
Their legal companies, based on reliable official scientific research and clinical studies, have managed to create all-natural formulas of ingredients functioning as appetite suppressants and boosting metabolic operation just like the well-known prescription drug.
Not requiring a prescription and not causing any side effects, addiction, or any health problems.
It’s about time to present the Best five (5) supplements (Phentermine alternatives). Here they are one by one.
Best Phentermine Over the Counter supplements - Reviews
(The following supplements are all legal and safe, consisting only of premium and all-natural ingredients and not causing any side effects.)
PhenQ (No.1 Option for Mass Weight Loss)
PROS
- Legal, safe and quality proposal for massive weight loss, with no side effects.
- Non-prescription product equivalent to the drug Phentermine.
- Active and immediate suppression of appetite, even for people with great difficulty in monitoring low calorie diets.
- Best Metabolism booster according to VillageVoice.com
- Huge acceleration of metabolic function and targeted fat burning 24/7.
- Enhancement of general health and immunity of the organism with a variety of nutrients and vitamins.
- Contains caffeine for immediate energy boost, anti-fatigue and increased metabolic function.
- Multi-tasking ingredient formula fighting fat in multiple ways.
- More than 190,000 happy users worldwide (men and women of all ages).
- Product manufactured in GMP and FDA approved facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.
- Contains the hyperactive mixture of ingredients Capsicum Powder (Capsicum Extract, Caffeine, Vitamin B3) for maximum stimulation of metabolism and increased stored fat.
- Containing a dynamic amount of Chromium Picolinate, drastically reducing the cravings for sugars and carbohydrates.
- Nopal is a natural ingredient (derived from the cactus of the same name), with its abundant fiber suppresses appetite, and promotes weight loss. It belongs to the TOP five (5) of the most powerful and effective natural appetite suppressants.
- Vegan-friendly recommendation.
- PhenQ is the Most popular Fat Burner in Us, Uk, Canada, Australia and France
CONS
- Caffeine may be "problematic" for people sensitive to stimulants (even natural), causing palpitations, headaches, sleep disturbances and nervousness.
- For some it may seem a little expensive (at the price of USD69.95 per package). However, most worthwhile supplements are more or less costly in this money range.
Ingredients
- α-Lacy 25 mg
- Caffeine Anhydrous 150 mg
- L-Carnitine Furmarate 142.5 mg
- Niacin Powder 4.5 mg
- Nopal 20 mg
- Magnesium Stearate (veg. derived) 10 mg
- Capsicum Extract 8 mg
- Sipernat 225 (silicon dioxide) 5 mg
- Piperine Extract 3 mg
- Chromium Picolinate 80 mcg (check study here)
PhenGold (New OTC Phentermine Supplement for Men and Women)
PROS
- Non-prescription OTC phentermine alternative pill based on clinical trials.
- Strong natural composition offering quick results
- Composition working equally well for men and women.
- Product of a giant company, of huge reputation worldwide. (Swiss Research Labs LTD.)
- Premium ingredients specially selected from nature for targeted stimulation of metabolic function and immediate suppression of appetite, for fast visible results.
- High content of catechins, enhancing in the most natural way the metabolic function (and therefore the fat burning) 24 hours a day.
- Prevention of new fat cell formation.
- Enhancement of available energy for greater physical and mental performance.
- High content of beneficial B-complex vitamins (B3, B6 and B12) promoting the fat burning process.
- Clearly a product produced in facilities certified by the competent official bodies (FDA and GMP).
- One of the highest 100 day money back guarantees.
- Enhancing the general health of the individual and improving the physical condition.
- With Green Tea and Green Coffee in its active ingredients, it gives a huge energy boost.
- The combination of Rhodiola Rosea and DMAE significantly improves the mood and psychology of the dieter, for performing better in its diet program (diet and exercise).
- Caffeine gives an extra energy boost (extremely beneficial for the gym, but also for demanding work).
- The composition of PhenGold has been further enhanced with two (2) very active psychoactive ingredients (Theanine and Tyrosine).
CONS
- Caffeine may cause side effects in a number of people (these going away after discontinuing the administration of the supplement).
- A higher dosage in specific fat-burning ingredients of the mixture would be more appropriate.
Ingredients
- Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 15 mg|94% Daily Value
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 1.3 mg|76% Daily Value
- Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 24 mcg|1,000% Daily Value
- Green Tea (Camellia Sinensis) leaf (standardized to contain 50% Polyphenols) 500 mg
- Rhodiola sp. root (standardized to contain 3% Salidrosides) 250 mg
- L-Theanine 250 mg
- Caffeine Anhydrous 225 mg
- Cayenne Pepper (Capsicum annum) fruit 10: 1 Extract 200 mg
- Dimethylaminoethanol (as DMAE Bitartrate) 150 mg
- Green Coffee (Arabica Coffee) bean 4: 1 Extract 100 mg
- BioPerine® Black Pepper (Piper nigrum) fruit (standardized to contain 95% piperine) 5 mg
Additional ingredients: (Hypromellose (Veggie Capsule), Silica, Magnesium Stearate
LeanBean (The most targeted Otc Phentermine Supplement for Women)
PROS
- Specially designed products only for women.
- One of the Best Belly Fat Burners on the market according to Jpost.com
- Preferred by models and celebrities aiming at flawless looks.
- Strong composition that effectively targets the accumulated body fat (abdomen, periphery, buttocks, thighs, arms).
- Fights weight gain and increased appetite resulting from hormonal changes (such as menopause, menstruation, etc.).
- Contains minimal caffeine, however boosts energy with other natural stimulants (such as Turmeric), not causing nervousness or sleep disturbances.
- Fights even the most stubborn wrinkles (even those after midnight).
- Metabolism is enhanced (almost as with physical exercise), even with no exercise.
- The high Konjac fiber (3,000 mg) effectively reduces the feeling of hunger and helps to achieve a lower calorie diet.
- Acai Berry offers a strong dose of antioxidants protecting the organism and enhancing the overall health of the individual.
- Used by many famous female athletes around the world with very good reviews.
- Controls hunger hormones in the organism.
- It does not cause any side effects.
- It is gluten and soy-free.
- Body feeling full of energy, strength & health.
- It also works as a performance stimulant for training.
- Promotes fat metabolism with a strong stimulation of the organism's natural process of thermogenesis.
- Enhances the cognitive process (memory, concentration, cognitive ability).
- It contains in its composition vitamins of the complex (B6 & B12) increasing the fat burning taking place in the organism and promoting a good psychology.
- Fights the feeling of fatigue caused by a diet.
- Promotes a good digestive process.
- Produced in certified facilities in the US and UK.
- Offers a 90 day money back guarantee.
CONS
- It is only for women.
- Some ingredients are in a slightly lower content than expected to see them in the composition.
Ingredients
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) | 1.70 mg 100% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)
- Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) | 2.40 μg 100% of RDA
- Konjac Fiber (Glucomannan) (from Amorphophallus Konjac) (root)|3000 mg
- Chromium (as Nicotinate Glycinate Chelate) | 35 μg 100% of RDA
- Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 11 mg 100% of RDA
- Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 10 mg, 1% of RDA
- Green Coffee Bean Extract (50% Chlorogenic Acids) | 6000 mg
- Acai Berry Extract 10: 1|20 mg
- Turmeric (Curcuma longa) (root)|50 mg
- Garcinia Cambogia Extract (fruit) (50% HCA | HydroxyCitric Acid)|100 mg
- Choline (as Choline Bitartrate)|82.5 mg
- Bioperine (Black Pepper Extract)|20 mg
Phen24 (24 hour fat burning even with no exercise)
PROS
- Safe (non-toxic/non-addictive) alternative to Phentermine.
- Does not cause side effects.
- Approved manufacturing facilities (FDA and GMP), meeting all safety precautions for supplement preparation.
- Increase in metabolic rate by a very large percentage reaching up to 40%.
- Product also known as "protein-burning" supplement, recommended for people exercising regularly & vigorously, also preferred by bodybuilders.
- The only product with a double formula of ingredients one for the day and one for the night) for more immediate and greater benefits.
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly composition of premium natural ingredients.
- Uses one of the most powerful natural appetite suppressants (Glucomannan, derived from the root of the Konjac plant).
- Provides its users (worldwide) a 60 day money back guarantee.
- The Guarana extract activates the intensive burning of fats for producing extra energy boost.
- Provides a unique energy boost, leading to extra fat and weight loss of up to two and a half (2.5) to three (3) kilos over a period of 3 weeks.
- The special night formula of Phen24 promotes a good (in duration and quality) sleep that enhances the normal metabolic function of the organism and prevents the accumulation of body fat in the body's fat stores.
CONS
- Contains herbal ingredients enhancing the fat burning at night during sleep. However, the evidence for their effectiveness from the clinical trials carried out so far is not yet clear.
Ingredients
(Day Pill)
- Cayenne Pepper
- Iodine
- Caffeine
- Manganese
- Copper
- Guarana Extract
- L-Phenylalanine
(Night Pill)
- Vitamin B1
- D-Biotin
- Calcium D-Pantothenate
- Vitamin B6
- Hops Extract
- Green Tea Extract
- Glucomannan
- Ascorbic Acid
- Molybdenums
PhentaSlim (The "Healthy" weight loss)
PROS:
- It has all the safety certifications defined by the legislation (FDA, GMP and TGA certifications).
- It is a very "rich" version of legal Phentermine 37.5 from 17 powerful herbal ingredients.
- PhentaSlim is suitable for use by vegetarians and vegans.
- Promotes a general strengthening of the body (physical - mental - psychological).
- Includes in its all-natural composition important nutrients strengthening the immune system and promoting a healthy weight loss.
- The micronutrients of PhentaSlim promote the enhanced brain’s cognitive function.
- The company offers its users a safe purchase with a 60-day guarantee.
- PhentaSlim is manufactured by a company with almost 10 years of experience in the field of nutritional supplements.
- The composition of the supplement (one of the most dynamic and enhanced found in the market) is based on official scientific studies and clinical trials.
- Fights the feeling of exhaustion and helps to adopt a more active and healthy life.
- Ideal for men and women. You can use it together with your partner and by ordering more packages you can save significant amounts of money.
- Contains a strong dose of antioxidants to help you stay healthy and maintain a consistently healthy body weight.
- Its enhanced texture helps to overcome the "plateaus" in weight loss.
- Many positive reviews and personal user experiences.
- More than 354,282 satisfied customers (men and women).
- Clear composition with no "secret" ingredients, so you know what you consume.
- Ideal for athletes as well.
CONS
- The composition could be slightly more enhanced in natural appetite suppressants. It works more as a booster of metabolism and a strong fat burner.
- Contains sufficient amounts of caffeine that could be "problematic" for some users creating side effects.
Ingredients
- Korean Panax Ginseng 40: 1|1,200 mg
- Guarana Extract 4: 1|400 mg
- Green tea 15: 1|375 mg
- Caffeine Anhydrous|270 mg
- L-Theanine|225 mg
- Acetyl L-Carnitine|200 mg
- L-Tyrosine|200 mg
- Thiamine (Vitamin B1)|1.3 mg
- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)|1.3 mg
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl)|1.8 mg
- Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)|10 mcg
- Ginkgo Leaf extract 50:1
- Magnesium|80 mg
- Cayenne Pepper|50 mg
- Niacin (Nicotinic Acid)|20 mg
- Zinc (as Zinc Acetate)|15 mg
- Black Pepper Extract 4: 1|24 mg
Why should I select a legal Over The Counter Phentermine alternative suggestion?
As already mentioned in detail above, the drug Phentermine, gives huge benefits to weight loss; however, it is extremely possible to provoke various side effects and complications in the organism.
Nevertheless, even if someone is willing to "close its eyes" in the case of possible side effects, the law allows the use of the drug only after a prescription for people with a real health problem.
On the contrary, Over The Counter supplements which imitate the pharmaceutical Phentermine 37.5 (and consist only of natural ingredients) are sold freely on the internet in well-known online shops, or again online directly from their manufacturer (which is the safest market, preventing the purchase of some "cheap" and dangerous imitations of the product).
However, the most important point in which we should insist is to avoid products possibly provoking side effects and health problems.
Natural Phentermine Over the Counter Supplements are a new generation of fat burners and appetite suppressants promoting a 100% safe and healthy weight loss.
Are the above OTC legal "Phentermine" Supplements approved by the FDA?
No. However, this has nothing to do with the quality of the supplements.
The FDA is responsible for approving only medicinal products, not dietary supplements (such as the five (5) legal Phentermine alternative supplements mentioned above).
In any case, the FDA (as provided by law) certifies all the supplement companies on our list for their facilities and the way their supplements are produced.
How do I purchase an OTC Phentermine Alternative offer online?
The safest way to buy a supplement is via the corporate website (i.e. online, via each product’s official website).
In this way, you secure the guarantee provided by the company (for possible refund in case of dissatisfaction with the product) and in addition, you have access to offers, cheaper purchase packages and coupons.
Usually these companies do not provide the possibility of selling their products to third party suppliers (Vendors like Walmart, Amazon, GNC etc) , in order to secure the buyer.
Who should select Phen24?
Phen24 is a suggestion addressed mainly to people with many kilos to lose.
The reason is simple, as its double formula (with day and night pills) promotes a non-stop burning of body fat and enhanced metabolic function, even with no exercise at all.
What is currently the most popular Phentermine Over the Counter?
PhenQ is undoubtedly the Number 1 in sales in the global market. It has a very strong formula (recently renewed and enhanced) aiming at men and women with high demands.
Many even use this legal Phentermine diet pill as a training booster, as it provides a huge athletic boost (energy boost).
However, LeanBean - despite being only for women - seems to have won over women around the world (even professional athletes, models or celebrities).