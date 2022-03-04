Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 04, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Pianist Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful Project Comes to Kent State University on March 20 

By
click to enlarge Min Kwon - GAIL HADANI
  • Gail Hadani
  • Min Kwon
Later this month, the Kent Keyboard Series will present Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful project, a collaboration for which 75 American composers wrote variations on “America the Beautiful.” Kwon will present a selection of the variations at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, in Kent State University’s Ludwig Recital Hall. This will be Kwon’s only Ohio performance of the internationally touring program.

The America/Beautiful project was Kwon’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, working to do something “positive and uplifting” in face of feelings of paralysis and powerlessness. It reimagines the quintessential patriotic piece with influence from a multitude of styles, drawing on ragtime, jazz, tango, Persian, Syrian, Indian, Jewish, and other musical genres and styles to "form a unique collection of compositions reflective of the diversity of America."



“I wanted [my daughters] to be able to look back on this time, and not just read about what happened in the White House, or what happened in Minneapolis, or what happened in the courtrooms or in hospital beds,” says Kwon in a July 2021 CNet interview. “I wanted them to see this, this amazing compendium of American creativity that is so rich in diversity.”

Kwon’s stop in Ohio is the result of her connection to Kent State faculty member Donna Lee. Both were in the same master’s program at Juilliard.

“Donna was such a lovely human being, friend and colleague,” says Kwon in a press release. “So decades later, when I was planning a tour to introduce my project America/Beautiful and with whom I wanted to share it first, I thought of Donna and her fine reputation as a teacher and mentor to many young pianists at Kent.”

Part of the trip includes a masterclass featuring Kent State piano students working with Kwon. That masterclass, which takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 21 in Ludwig Recital Hall, will be open to the public.

Advance single-ticket and subscription orders for Min Kwon's performance at Kent State University can be made online, by phone or in person through the Performing Arts Box Office that's open Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. in the Kent State University Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will also be available one hour before the performance begins.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Music News »

Trending

Latest in Music News

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden to Begin Hosting Outdoor Concerts in April Read More

  2. Horror Punk Act Wednesday 13 Headed to Winchester in April Read More

  3. Live Nation To Offer Lawn Passes for Blossom Concerts Read More

  4. Parquet Courts, Who Play the Agora on March 16, Opt for Dance-y Vibe on Newest Album Read More

  5. Chris Szajbert Teams Up with Mourning [A] BLKstar Co-Founders on New Project and Album Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Wish You Were Here @ Agora Theatre

    • Fri., March 4

  • Staff Pick
    The Marshall Tucker Band @ MGM Northfield Park

    • Fri., March 4

  • Staff Pick
    Chris DiStefano (Comedy)

    • Sat., March 5
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation