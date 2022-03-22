Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 22, 2022

Pizzeria DiLauro in Bainbridge to Open Next-Door Lounge 

By
The Lounge at Pizzeria DiLauro - TIFFANY DILAURO
  • Tiffany DiLauro
  • The Lounge at Pizzeria DiLauro

When Pizzeria DiLauro (17800 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3947) opened last year in Bainbridge, owner Tiffany DiLauro fully intended to keep her next-door day spa up and running. But the pizza shop business took off so quickly that it required both her hands-on involvement and some of her spa’s square footage. Tiffany and husband Adam cut a whole into the rear of the space to use for storage, leaving the front of the former spa unused.

“I have a background in food and beverage, so we were like, ‘Why don’t we put in a bar?’” Tiffany explains.



Since that decision was made, management has been working to convert the next-door space into the Lounge at Pizzeria DiLauro. The cozy saloon features a 10-person bar and three 6-person tables. Guests will be able to order anything from the pizzeria menu and choose from 20 different beers, wines on tap and specialty cocktails. Likewise, diners next door at the pizzeria (and on the patio) can order beverages from the lounge as well. The Lounge will also come in handy as a waiting room for people picking up pizzas to go.

“It’s an approachable bar that’s cozy, not trendy,” says Tiffany. “We’re trying to bring the same vibe that we have in the pizzeria into the lounge. We’ve always wanted to build the pizzeria that we would enjoy eating at, so we decided to build the bar that we would enjoy drinking at.”

Look for the Lounge to open the first week of April.
