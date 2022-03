Poland's Riverside Bringing 20th Anniversary Tour to Beachland in April 

click to enlarge Royal Avenue Media

Artwork for Riverside's upcoming tour.

The Polish rock act Riverside had to reshuffle some of the dates on its upcoming 20th anniversary tour across North America and Latin America, and it was able to add an April 18 concert at the Beachland Tickets to the concert are on sale now.The group recently released a special digital single, “Story of My Dream,” to enhance the anniversary celebration. This brand-new track was recorded and mixed at the Boogie Town Studio in Otwock, Poland during two days in July and five days in September of last year.