March 15, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The frustration that comes with being a 40+-year-old man can be overwhelming at times. There are a lot of problems associated with aging that can really make you lose your confidence in yourself.
Science and technology have been developing rapidly, however. They are beginning to address many of the problems we face. There are long lists of different drugs, supplements, and prescriptions available to resolve the “aging problems'' we encounter.
If you’re over the age of 40 and experiencing problems with your sex drive, weight gain, energy levels, and fluctuating moods this could very well be addressed with an all-natural supplement that targets your testosterone levels.
An imbalance in your testosterone and estrogen levels can cause your body and mind to lose their rhythm. People often turn to prescription medications, such as anastrozole that targets your sex hormones by lowering the amount of estrogen produced.
There are, however, many all-natural options available. PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ is a leading over-the-counter estrogen inhibitor that is a natural alternative to anastrozole.
You aren’t alone in the battle with aging. Men all over the world are experiencing all sorts of problems they attribute to the natural aging process. Oftentimes these problems aren’t just because of “old age”, though.
Science has shown us that this is another battle we can fight and win!
Our goal is to understand why you are experiencing the negative symptoms that come with aging (low energy levels, boring sex life, weight gain) and how you can win the fight.
We will look at signs of unbalanced hormones in your body, options you have to adjust your hormone levels, and why an all-natural alternative to anastrozole is the best option!
Androgen is often referred to as the hormone that gives men their male characteristics. In reality, androgens are a group of sex hormones- the most recognized being testosterone.
Aromatase is an enzyme that is responsible for converting your androgens into estrogen. Now, having too much (or the wrong kind) of testosterone being converted to estrogen leads to unbalanced hormone levels.
This hormonal imbalance can cause numerous problems in regard to your physical, sexual, and mental well-being.
Male sex hormone levels and the balance between estrogen and testosterone can have a significant effect on the average aging male.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you might want to look into a supplement such as DIM 3X™, to begin to tackle them:
Many of these symptoms are easy to confuse as just being a consequence of aging. If you’re a 40+-year-old male, though, it would be beneficial to look into a healthy, natural alternative to anastrozole.
Finding the proper balance between your testosterone and estrogen can solve many problems and with a daily supplement like DIM 3X™, you could truly experience what it’s like to be young and dominant again.
In the most simple terms, DIM 3X™ is a popular supplement that functions as an all-natural estrogen blocker. A successful estrogen blocker does not block your body from making estrogen but instead balances the levels of testosterone and estrogen in your body.
Once you find this balance by lowering your bad estrogen levels and increasing your testosterone you have taken the first step in feeling young again.
DIM 3X™ can find this perfect balance between testosterone and estrogen by converting bad estrogen (16-alpha-hydroxyestrone) to good estrogen (2-hydroxyestrone) metabolites. An estrogen blocker doesn’t just block estrogen production but allows estrogen to evolve into something that can better help your body.
We mentioned earlier how the aromatase enzyme is responsible for converting your androgens (your sex hormones) into estrogen. The second function of DIM 3X™ is to prevent this from happening more often than it naturally should.
DIM 3X™ provides additional support to your sex hormones by supporting the overall testosterone production and levels in your body.
One of my favorite things about DIM 3X™ is the all-natural formula. DIM 3X™ is transparently composed of 4 key ingredients - all of which work together to solve some major problems in your body (such as weight gain, loss of that “manly” feeling, low energy levels, etc).
Okay, so you have decided you are ready to tackle those problems that have gotten worse and worse as each year passes – now where do we start?
Luckily, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ makes the entire process pretty easy. The best source for most products is straight from the website. You can visit their website, order directly from them, and wait for delivery to get started!
Here are the Current Prices for DIM 3X™:
1 Bottle of 90 pills for $59.95
3 Bottles of 90 pills for $169.95
6 Bottles of 90 pills for $319.95 (Best savings)
After looking into various options, comparing DIM 3X™ to other estrogen-blocking supplements on the market and other pharmaceuticals available - I can strongly recommend that you check out the website yourself and get ready to see the results!
Let’s summarize how we got here. Here is the exact 6-step process I recently experienced in terms of what you might be going through right now:
You are a 40+-year-old man who has been experiencing some problems with lack of energy, unfulfilling sex-life, weight gain, moodiness and you are ready to change this.
You have learned that many of these problems are not just a product of your age. They are something that might be associated with your testosterone levels and an imbalance in your sex hormones (testosterone vs. estrogen in your body).
You have decided you want to do something about this now!
You have looked into various pharmaceuticals and prescription medications to try to balance your testosterone levels.
You have decided it is the healthier, smarter path to first look into all-natural, non-prescription products to serve as your estrogen blocker.
You found DIM 3X™ and decided you were ready to see the results and not put your body at risk!
If you can relate to any of the steps, then PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ is for you. If you are ready to regain control of your masculinity, to fight the stereotypical “signs of aging” and get your control back, DIM 3X™ is for you too!
Let’s start with something we all know and love. We can get Vitamin E from plant-based oils, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables.
Sometimes our bodies aren’t absorbing enough Vitamin E to maintain desirable levels or it might not be feasible to properly prepare meals high in Vitamin E day after day.
PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ includes Vitamin E in its formula because of its antioxidant properties. Higher levels of Vitamin E are associated with higher levels of testosterone, and therefore, beneficial in treating common symptoms of aging.
DIM (or Diindolylmethane) is made in your body from a chemical called indole-3-carbinol (which can be found in cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, and Brussel sprouts).
Chemically speaking, DIM looks like estrogen, but functions as an estrogen blocker in your body. DIM is an essential ingredient of DIM 3X™ that allows your body to maximize its testosterone levels (and therefore maximize your benefits of maintaining healthy testosterone levels).
Maintaining these higher testosterone levels will help you, in the long run, feel more like your younger self and solve many of the problems you may have thought you couldn’t solve!
Some of those problems we keep mentioning are weight gain and weight fluctuations. AstraGin® is another essential ingredient of DIM 3X™ that targets your body’s ability to absorb the proper nutrients for your body.
When your body is properly absorbing all of those beneficial nutrients you will be able to see serious results and feel a healthy gut.
AstraGin® is a patented compound derived from Panax Notoginseng and Astragalus Membranaceus (often known as ginseng and astragalus).
The final ingredient of DIM 3X™ is another one that tackles many of the problems that come with aging.
Studies show that BioPerine® is successful in the increase of nutrient absorption, boosts brain function, and may alleviate inflammation among many other benefits from its antioxidant properties.
BioPerine® is a patented piperine extract (which you recognize as simple ‘black pepper’).
These four ingredients come together in PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ to provide us with a product that addresses all of our concerns about aging - from low energy to unwanted weight gain to a depleted sex drive.
DIM 3X™ is a simple formula that can give so many benefits. I cannot express enough how much DIM 3X™ has helped me in both my personal and professional life.
When your hormone levels are all off-balance, you’ll feel these effects in many areas of your life – oftentimes these symptoms are easily attributed to something different.
With a daily supplement of an estrogen blocker that helps your body rebuild and restore your testosterone levels, you'll begin to experience these improvements firsthand:
An older man’s ability to perform between the sheets can be a big concern for men, long-term couples, or short-term couples! There are tons of products out there that capitalize on a man’s inability to maintain an active sex life.
That’s where DIM 3X™ can help you. The main purpose of DIM 3X™ is to help balance and increase testosterone levels. Higher testosterone levels lead to better and more fulfilling sex life.
The ingredients of DIM 3X™ (BioPerine®, AstraGin®, Vitamin E) focus on your body’s ability to absorb the essential nutrients. With better nutrition absorption comes a healthier gut. A healthier gut will allow you to see more dramatic results after those long gym sessions.
Having low testosterone or an unhealthy balance between testosterone and estrogen directly affects your ability to gain muscle mass. Testosterone encourages tissue growth and the levels of growth hormones in your body. Higher growth hormones lead to more muscle growth after that workout.
Bodybuilders all over the world rely on testosterone injections or supplements to help them build up that muscle and it does work! DIM 3X™ can do this for you using healthy doses of these natural ingredients!
Testosterone also serves as a key hormone for men’s energy level. If you’ve noticed yourself dragging throughout the day, daydreaming of taking a nap, or just a general feeling of fatigue hanging over your head, chances are your hormones are out of balance.
Testosterone stimulates red blood cells. Red blood cells provide oxygen to your muscles and organs. A natural boost of oxygen to your muscles will mean that you are using less energy for your normal tasks or workouts. Therefore you will have more energy to do other tasks!
Low testosterone levels are linked with poor sleep quality and fewer deep sleep cycles.
Some research has shown that low testosterone levels cause an increase in cortisol levels, which affect sleeplessness.
DIM 3X™ increases your testosterone levels and allows a more sound sleep through the night.
An imbalance in your sex hormones might leave you feeling irritable, grouchy, and just overly sensitive. You might start to feel like you’re “acting like a girl”.
Balancing your testosterone levels gives your body the tools to regulate your emotions and reactions much more efficiently.
When you are consistently grouchy, tired, uninterested in sex, getting let down by your normal exercise routines, it is very normal to lose your confidence in yourself.
Once we address these imbalances in our bodies and can feel the results of our bodies getting back on track - our confidence will skyrocket!
When you’re sick of all these health problems (low sex drive, low energy levels, pesky weight gain, reduced muscle mass), you probably want a fast solution. Many people think a fast solution comes in the form of strong, prescription medications. That isn’t always necessary.
Prescription medications, such as anastrozole, come with many possible side effects from skin reactions (lesions, ulcers, blisters) to inflammation of the liver. It also comes with a laundry list of common side effects, including:
PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ targets the same goal - balance your hormone levels and increase testosterone levels while side-stepping all the chemicals and irritations that can come with prescription medications.
Of course, it’s always a good idea to discuss with your doctor, but when it comes to deciding between a natural or unnatural product; I always go with the natural product first.
That’s something I like about DIM 3X™. DIM 3X™ is a natural alternative to the prescription estrogen blockers available to you. All of the ingredients are U.S. patented and have no negative side effects (unlike some of the chemicals found in some prescription medications).
There is no soy, no gluten, no wheat grain, no eggs, no dairy, no sugar, and thankfully NO preservatives! It’s an easy supplement that can fit into any diet.
Yes, and this is a big deal. In today’s day-and-age it’s easy to get distracted by the big-name pharmaceuticals (and sometimes this might be what your body needs), but sometimes these come at a price to other parts of your body.
DIM 3X™ is made up of U.S.-approved ingredients in FDA-registered facilities. These ingredients are all-natural and do not interfere with the basic functioning of your body. There are no negative side effects associated with DIM 3X™.
Pharmaceuticals are an easy out for some of our problems. Men all over flock to drugs like anastrozole or viagra. But I’m telling you, DIM 3X™ is definitely a supplement to check out if you’re looking for a healthy and natural alternative to anastrozole.
Okay, I think we’ve established the benefits of DIM 3X™ and its efficiency as a natural estrogen blocker. Now, all there is to do is start your supplement!
DIM 3X™ is an easy addition to your daily routine. It only requires 1 pill a day. You can start seeing your results within 2 weeks (although keep in mind to continue to see results, you must continue to take the supplement!)
If you’re ready to out-perform your older self in bed, gain energy and motivation throughout the day, up those weights in the gym, and most importantly; GAIN YOUR CONFIDENCE BACK then I’d recommend starting your supplement now!
Okay, so you have decided you are ready to tackle those problems that have gotten worse and worse as each year passes – now where do we start?
Luckily, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ makes the entire process pretty easy. The best source for most products is straight from the website. You can visit their website, order directly from them, and wait for delivery to get started!
Here are the Current Prices for DIM 3X™:
After looking into various options, comparing DIM 3X™ to other estrogen-blocking supplements on the market and other pharmaceuticals available - I can strongly recommend that you check out the website yourself and get ready to see the results!
Let’s summarize how we got here. Here is the exact 6-step process I recently experienced in terms of what you might be going through right now:
If you can relate to any of the steps, then PrimeGENIX DIM 3X™ is for you. If you are ready to regain control of your masculinity, to fight the stereotypical “signs of aging” and get your control back, DIM 3X™ is for you too!
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.