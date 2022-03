Rob Zombie and Mudvayne To Bring Their Freaks on Parade Tour to Blossom in August 

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Mudvayne just announced the dates of their 21-date summer tour together, and the jaunt that they've dubbed Freaks on Parade will include a Blossom date on Wednesday, Aug. 3.Static-X and Powerman 5000 will open the show.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Rob Zombie and Mudvayne concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

