Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden to Begin Hosting Outdoor Concerts in April 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Thomas Fox
- Moon Hooch.
Last fall, locally based Greyt Culture began exploring the possibility of having large-scale outdoor concerts at Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden, an urban beer garden located across the street from Saucy’s main brewery in Hingetown. The Vibe Garden reportedly has room for 1000 to 2000 people to gather for music, visual arts, performance and dancing.
The folks at Greyt Culture have decided to move forward with the venture and just announced plans to host a regular concert series at the venue.
“I had just finished shooting a new Greyt Outdoor Concert, which will be released soon, with the New York-based jazz-electronic-dance, saxophone-driven trio Moon Hooch, a unique and infectious musical experience,” says Greyt Culture’s Thomas Fox in a press release. “I met the owners of Saucy Brew Works who were enthusiastic about the phrase I repeated ad nauseam ‘The Vibe Garden. All-season. Outdoor concerts.’”
Fox will install a stage for what he describes as “a mini-festival,” and he’s booked Moon Hooch to perform at the inaugural concert at the Vibe Garden on Saturday, April 2
. Two additional groups will be announced in the coming weeks.
“With this show we’ll be gathering some data, testing things, growing a little bit at a time like we’ve become accustomed to doing, and it’s gonna be awesome,” says Fox.
Tickets to the Moon Hooch concert at the Vibe Garden
are on sale now.