Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Music » Local Music

Email
Print
Share

Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden to Begin Hosting Outdoor Concerts in April 

By
click to enlarge Moon Hooch. - COURTESY OF THOMAS FOX
  • Courtesy of Thomas Fox
  • Moon Hooch.
Last fall, locally based Greyt Culture began exploring the possibility of having large-scale outdoor concerts at Saucy Brew Works Vibe Garden, an urban beer garden located across the street from Saucy’s main brewery in Hingetown. The Vibe Garden reportedly has room for 1000 to 2000 people to gather for music, visual arts, performance and dancing.

The folks at Greyt Culture have decided to move forward with the venture and just announced plans to host a regular concert series at the venue.



“I had just finished shooting a new Greyt Outdoor Concert, which will be released soon, with the New York-based jazz-electronic-dance, saxophone-driven trio Moon Hooch, a unique and infectious musical experience,” says Greyt Culture’s Thomas Fox in a press release. “I met the owners of Saucy Brew Works who were enthusiastic about the phrase I repeated ad nauseam ‘The Vibe Garden. All-season. Outdoor concerts.’”

Fox will install a stage for what he describes as “a mini-festival,” and he’s booked Moon Hooch to perform at the inaugural concert at the Vibe Garden on Saturday, April 2. Two additional groups will be announced in the coming weeks.

“With this show we’ll be gathering some data, testing things, growing a little bit at a time like we’ve become accustomed to doing, and it’s gonna be awesome,” says Fox.

Tickets to the Moon Hooch concert at the Vibe Garden are on sale now.  

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Local Music »

Trending

Speaking of Moon Hooch, Vibe Garden

Latest in Local Music

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation To Offer Lawn Passes for Blossom Concerts Read More

  2. Happy Dog Joins Newly Formed National Coalition of Independent Promoters Read More

  3. Pop-Punk Act Mayday Parade To Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 11th Anniversary at Agora on March 15 Read More

  4. The Used and Rise Against Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

  5. Cleveland Museum of Art Announces Lineup for Annual Spring Performing Arts Series Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Lilacs and Silver Roses @ Severance Music Center

    • Thu., March 3

  • Staff Pick
    Jim Tews @ Hilarities Comedy Club

    • Thu., March 3

  • Staff Pick
    Devon Allman Project @ The Kent Stage

    • Thu., March 3
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation