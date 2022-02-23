Savage Love: I Think My Nephew is a Budding Gay Sub 

Joe Newton

Ssub-optimal #BFFs.

"By emphasizing the importance of consent, UGH is already getting the most important thing right," said Hadrian Temple, a dominant gay leatherman, blogger, and erotica author. "UGH's nephew needs to know he has a right to say no to any form of play he feels uncomfortable with. He should also know that until he has agreed to some sort of power exchange with a potential Dom, they are interacting as equals. He doesn't have to start obeying the Dom until he's agreed to start obeying, and he can withdraw his consent at any time and stop the play."Your nephew also needs to be told that "convincing" other boys to "subtly dominate him" isn't ethical. If these boys don't realize what your nephew is doing — and what they're doing for your nephew — then they haven't consented to playing D/s games with him. And just as your nephew wants to avoid bad Doms lurking on the other end of sketchy online searches — and any adult Dom willing to play with a 15-year-old boy is by definition bad and untrustworthy — your nephew needs to avoid being a bad/creepy/manipulative sub."And besides, pushing vanilla guys to dominate him is not a great long-term strategy for finding a Dom," said Temple. "One of the hardest things for novice subs to understand is that vanilla guys don't like to be dominant — if they did, they wouldn't be vanilla. Sure, there are some guys who don't realize they're kinky until a sub comes along, but he shouldn't assume every hot guy he likes is a potential Dom. In most cases, attempting to 'convert' vanilla guys is a waste of time."And while exploring his sexuality with an age-appropriate partner who shares your nephew's kinks would be safer, more appropriate, and legal, finding someone his own age who's not just gay but also attracted to him and into dominating someone — and someone your nephew is attracted to in turn — is a tall order. Instead of searching for someone to play with right now, reading about, thinking about, fantasizing about, and masturbating about his kinks would be a far better and less frustrating use of his time.As for whether your nephew needs to know about your saddo experiences..."In one sense, it doesn't matter if UGH is a 'poor role model' where long-term relationships are concerned," said Temple. "He can still offer his nephew good advice without going into sad or sordid details. He can answer questions and promise to be non-judgmental. And UGH shouldn't assume he's a bad sub — or a bad role model — because he hasn't found a long-term kinky partner. There are lots of reasons why a sub might not have met the right Dom, and only a few of those reasons really come down to being a bad sub. Most kinksters feel there are more subs out there than there are Doms, so there are good subs who haven't been able to get the partner they deserve because the Dom-to-sub ratio is skewed."And while kinks can complicate a person's search for a partner, being vanilla — or pretending to be vanilla — does not guarantee someone a partner. Just as there are lots of happily partnered kinky people out there (some partnered with people who aren't kinky), there are lots of 100% vanilla people out there who are unhappily single.To get a young sub's perspective, UGH, I shared your question with Gimpboy95, a 26-year-old gay sub in Chicago. (Gimpboy95 is his handle on Instagram, and it's how he wanted to be identified in the column.) Not too long ago Gimpboy95 was in your nephew's shoes: another gay, kinky, inexperienced teenager scouring the Internet for information, porn, and connection."There are some shady/sketchy people out there, of course, but there's a lot of good out there too," said Gimpboy95, who had his first sexual experiences at age 18. "UGH's nephew can do his research, figure out what he likes, and ultimately find his community, just like I did. And finding community is, in my opinion, absolutely crucial."Finding community means making kinky friends, not just matching with kinky sex partners."Having a shoulder or boot to lean on has helped me tremendously," said Gimpboy95. "So once UGH's nephew is old enough, he shouldn't be afraid to put himself out there — and not just on the internet. Meeting other people in the kink community at local events who were open and accepting — whether their identities were centered around kink or kink was more of a hobby — really has been the most fulfilling part of my journey."Follow Hadrian Temple on Twitter @HadrianTemple and check out his blog and his erotica at gaybdsmfiction.blog. Follow Gimpboy95 on Instagram @Gimpboy95.Let him play the harmonica while you pluck that banjo.There's the right thing to do... which is to honor the monogamous commitment you've made while continuing to be honest with your partner about your desire to renegotiate the terms of your commitment and slowly move towards the openness you want while making sure your partner feels safe, secure, and prioritized at every moment along what is likely to be a long journey, and one that may never get you to your desired destination... and then there's the thing a lot of people wind up doing... which is to have impulsive sex with some rando on a business trip and then get caught or confess, thereby creating the kind of crisis that forces a rapid renegotiation of the terms of your commitment. The former approach might never get where you want to be — your partner might never agree to open the relationship — while the latter approach almost always (but not always) gets you dumped.You say that things can't go on like this forever. You aren't sexually fulfilled, and it doesn't sound like you ever will be, unless your partner agrees to open the relationship*. Since that's the case, DL, you could opt for a variation on the right thing to do: demand a rapid renegotiation without cheating. She'll feel pressured, yes, but better to feel pressured than betrayed and pressured.* Not everyone in an open relationship is sexually fulfilled. Just saying.