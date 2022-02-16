Savage Love: Sexual Fantasies Are Perfect, Sexual Realities Are Messy 

Joe Newton

Sir, this is a Wendy's. (Full disclosure: this isn't a Wendy's. This is a sex-advice column.)

You already have your answer, SMILE, and that answer — her answer — is "no."Sir, this is a Wendy's. (Full disclosure: this isn't a Wendy's. This is a sex-advice column, JACKS, and sex-advice columnists are not match-makers. So, you'll have to find and/or hire a phone sex provider on your own.)First, the obvious answer: Stop.Second, the obvious follow-up question: How'd that happen, GUILTS? Unless your best friend's husband was wearing a ridiculously convincing urinal costume at a Halloween party and you were on mushrooms, it didn't just happen. You did it. Even if he was in a convincing urinal costume and you ate all the mushrooms, you did it. You won't be able to stop doing this if you can't be honest about how you started.Your friend broke up with this woman — the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with — seven years ago. He doesn't own her, he doesn't have eternal dibs, and if he can't be happy for you, he's not your friend. And if you're feeling like a bad friend, maybe backing up and re-reading GUILTS' letter will make you feel better.Sexual fantasies are perfect, sexual realities are messy. So, even if your high school crush is available and interested, ROAR, there's no way IRL sex with him is going to live up to your fantasies. But hitting on him (risky!) and/or getting with him (could still be great!) will make some space in your erotic imagination for other fantasies — fantasies you can enjoy during solo masturbation, fantasies that will continue to fuel your desire for and/or during sex with your husband.Zoea is already a word — and, therefore, fair game in Scrabble ("a free-swimming planktonic larval form of many decapod crustaceans and especially crabs [with] fringed antennae and mouthparts") — but words can have more than one meaning, and I think ZOEA (pronounced "zo-EE-ah") is a nice addition to my collection of initialisms.Get over it, LESBO. It's a small world, the lesbian world is smaller still, and even if you restrict yourself to long-distance relationships, you're probably gonna wind up dating someone your sister dated at some point. Hell, your chances of meeting a woman your sister dated at The Dinah are about as good as meeting a woman your sister dated on a dating app. Acknowledge the awkwardness, don't be paralyzed by it, and block each other on dating apps.Stop masturbating for a bit and see if that doesn't improve things during partnered sex. But if that doesn't work, CUMS, you might wanna incorporate masturbation into your regular sex sessions with your girlfriend — not masturbation as foreplay, not mutual masturbation, but you-do-you-while-she-does-her and you watch each other. Having some of your "best" orgasms when you're with her, even if you're not touching her, may help you get to a point where you can have those orgasms when you're inside her.