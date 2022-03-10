Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Sheng Long Yu's Next Big Move is to Open an Asiatown Food Hall Serving Street Foods from China, Japan and Taiwan 

By
click to enlarge Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown - RE.DESIGN STUDIO
  • RE.DESIGN Studio
  • Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown

Over the last seven years, Sheng Long Yu has made a huge impression on the Cleveland dining scene. During that relatively short span, the longtime owner of Shinto Japanese Steakhouse in Strongsville has opened Kenko Sushi in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown, Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic, Hell’s Fried Chicken in University Circle and a second Shinto location in Westlake.

For his next big move, Yu hopes to help propel Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood into the modern era. He and his business partners have purchased the former National Tire & Battery property at E. 30th and Payne and plan to convert it to a lively Asian food hall serving the most popular street foods from Japan, China and Taiwan.



“A lot of Asiatown restaurants are pretty much outdated,” Yu explains. “There are a lot of great restaurants and flavors out there, but the problem is there’s nothing very modern and new. We’re trying to bring something new, exciting and more modernized. Compared to cities like Chicago, New York or L.A., our Chinatown needs a lot of work to get it up to speed.”

Yu says that the name YYTime translates to “friends getting together,” and creating a social, family-friendly environment with exciting food is the main goal.

“What I want to create is a place with a fun atmosphere where friends can hang out and have a good time,” he says. “Right now in Cleveland there is no Asian restaurant able to create this type of atmosphere.”

Yu describes the concept as “a food hall with a touch of service.” Diners will walk in, grab seats and order foods from various kitchens using their phones. The food will be delivered to the table by a server or a robot, a method already in use at Shinto Westlake. Diners can look forward to appealing Asian street foods like bao, dumplings, izakaya-style BBQ skewers and bubble tea. Yu also will be relocating his popular Dagu Rice Noodle from down the block to the new restaurant.

“We are bringing all the newest street-food trends from China, Taiwan and Japan,” Yu notes. “We want to be on the forefront of whatever trends are popular.”

The kitchen will be set up in a way that makes it easy to swap concepts and food items in and out based on shifting trends. There will be a large back kitchen for prep joined by a small number of front-facing food stalls. The plans call for an occupancy somewhere between 85 and 100.

Given the fact that Yu and his team will be converting a former tire and battery garage to a contemporary food hall, the process is expected to be lengthy. The goal is to open before the end of the year.

click to enlarge Former NTB property in Asiatown, which will become YYTime.
  • Former NTB property in Asiatown, which will become YYTime.
click to enlarge Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown - RE.DESIGN STUDIO
  • RE.DESIGN Studio
  • Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown
click to enlarge Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown - RE.DESIGN STUDIO
  • RE.DESIGN Studio
  • Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown
click to enlarge Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown - RE.DESIGN STUDIO
  • RE.DESIGN Studio
  • Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Thirsty Dog in the Flats is Closed, Rum Runners to Make its Return in its Place Read More

  2. 3 Palms Pizzeria at Pinecrest is Permanently Closed Read More

  3. Schnitz Ale Brewery Offers a Free-Spirited Interpretation of Eastern European Fare Read More

  4. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

  5. Cleveland Restaurant Week Starts Monday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation