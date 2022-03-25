Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 25, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Spice Acres Announces Lineup for 2022 Plated Landscape Dinners 

By
click to enlarge 2022 Plated Landscape Dinners announced - SPICE HOSPITALITY
  • Spice Hospitality
  • 2022 Plated Landscape Dinners announced

Spice Hospitality Group has just released its 2022 schedule of Plated Landscape Dinners, the immersive farm-to-table experiences from chef Ben Bebenroth and company. These exceptional events pair seasonal foods with dramatic settings and compassionate company. And they always sell out early.

On tap this year are dinners at Spice Acres Farm in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Historic Coast Guard Station on Lake Erie, and Quarry Hill Orchards in Berlin Heights.



Here's the official lineup:

May 14: Welcome spring's first bounty from field and forest at Spice Acres.

June 17, 18: Early summer lamb roast at Spice Acres, starring Yellow House Cheese.

July 16: Breezy summer fish fry at the Historic Coast Guard Station on Lake Erie.

November 12: Autumn Apple Harvest Dinner at Quarry Hill Orchards.

For more information or to book your spot, click here.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of Spice Catering, plated Landscape

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Pins Mechanical and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, Opening Thursday in Ohio City Read More

  2. 1942 Tacos and Tequila to Open in Former Puente Viejo Space in Playhouse Square Read More

  3. At Jojo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, Italian Trattoria Meets Classic American Chophouse Read More

  4. Tremont Taphouse to Temporarily Close for Major Interior and Exterior Improvements Read More

  5. Laurese Glover, Wrongly Convicted of Murder as Part of ‘East Cleveland 3,’ Opening Restaurant on East 185th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation